The 12 best striped plates people who create very artistic tables own

The 12 best striped plates add a dose of flair and artistic charm to the table, creating a sense of bohemian extravagance and creative elegance

striped plates
(Image credit: Anthropologie, Amara, Nordstrom)
Jump to category:
By Jacky Parker
published
Quick menu

1. Bold striped plates

2. Fine striped plates

3. Muted striped plates

4. Multi-colored striped plates

Stripes never seem to go out of style. So if you're looking for plates with pattern or color, stick to stripes for timeless design. 

Bold, colorful and vibrant or subtle, muted and chic, the choice is yours. There are design classics from the best dinnerware sets to party favorites, that will offset your food offerings and elevate your table. 

So whatever style of stripe you err towards, we've selected the best striped plates for you, from the best home decor stores

Bold striped plates

Scallop side plate
1. Scallop side plate

Price: $18

Handmade from white porcelain, this charming side plate from Casacarta is adorned with a beautifully bold wavy striped design. One of the best patterned plates, it comes in red and pink or navy and pale blue for a fun and vibrant place setting.

Amalfitana striped salad plate
2. Amalfitana striped plate

Price: $54

What's not to love about this gorgeous Amalfitana (D8") striped glazed plate? Paying homage to the fresh seaside style of Italy's Amalfi coast, it's available in blue, turquoise, red or yellow for a coordinating or contrasting color splash.

Rustic stripe bamboo-melamine plate
3. Rustic stripe dinner plates

Price: $10.19 for set of 4

Made with a mix of bamboo and melamine, these (D10.5") BPA-free dinner plates with their cheerful stripes are ideal for al fresco dining and are a bargain to boot. Not only that, they can go in the dishwasher so can be used time and again.

Fine striped plates

Loreta Caponi porcelain plate
1. Loreta Caponi plate

Price: $56

For her first foray into homeware, fashion designer Loretta Caponi has teamed up with renowned ceramic brand Villeroy & Boch to create these pretty striped plates dotted with vintage blooms for a colorful boost at mealtimes.

Uimari salad plate
2. Oiva Uimari salad plate

Price: $35

Designed by Erja Hirvi for much-loved Scandi-brand, Marimekko, this (D8") stoneware salad plate has a fine wavy striped pattern, which was originally created with paper cut outs. It's dishwasher, oven, microwave and freezer safe too.

Claudine dinner plates
3. Claudine dinner plate set

Price: $140 for set of 4

This stylish set of (D11") plates from Soho Home is made from white ceramic and detailed with blue stripes to emphasize the small ridges around the edges and will subtly enliven your tablescape. 

Muted striped plates

Ellen Degeneres dinnerware
1. Charcoal grey lines dinner plate

Price: $12

This (D11.2") charcoal grey lines plate is the result of a collaboration between U.S. TV host Ellen Degeneres and UK heritage ceramic brand, Royal Doulton. A surprisingly minimalist plate, it is inspired by Ellen's love of artisanal, yet simple designs. 

Goblin dinner plate set
2. Goblin dinner plate set

Price: $149.99 for set of 6

Made in Italy, this set of (D10.5") porcelain plates takes its influence from the elements of nature and wood, with a design that resembles the rings in a tree trunk and is available in grey or sand, for rustic style at your table.  

Blue stripe salad plate
3. Blue stripe salad plate

Price: $27.98

This (D8.5") blue stripe salad plate from Martinez Pottery is hand thrown in Texas USA and part of its Heritage Blue Stripe stoneware collection. Team it with other pieces in the set to maximize the double stripe design. 

Multi-colored striped plates

Origo salad plate
1. Origo salad plate

Price: $35

The award-winning (D7.75") Origo salad plate design by Alfredo Häberli for Iittala looks as fresh today as it did when it launched over 20 years ago. It's practical as well as stylish, with details such as stacking rings and other clever options.

Bright stripe bamboo plates
Bright Stripe plate set

Price: $58 for set of 6

These bright stripe (D10") bamboo plates from Meri Meri will add a fun and vibrant vibe to a party. They're easy to mix and match with cups and bowls in other colors from the same range and can be popped in the dishwasher to use again at the next celebration. 

Stripes side plate
3. Stripes side plate

Price: $38

Crafted at a pottery in Britain that uses traditional techniques, this (D8.25") earthenware side plate is hand-painted with contrasting purple and green stripes to accent the rim and bring contemporary style to its classic form.

Jacky Parker

Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites


A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written  for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration. 

Latest