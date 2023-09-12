The 12 best striped plates people who create very artistic tables own

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Stripes never seem to go out of style. So if you're looking for plates with pattern or color, stick to stripes for timeless design.

Bold, colorful and vibrant or subtle, muted and chic, the choice is yours. There are design classics from the best dinnerware sets to party favorites, that will offset your food offerings and elevate your table.

So whatever style of stripe you err towards, we've selected the best striped plates for you, from the best home decor stores.

Bold striped plates

1. Scallop side plate View at Amara Price: $18 Handmade from white porcelain, this charming side plate from Casacarta is adorned with a beautifully bold wavy striped design. One of the best patterned plates, it comes in red and pink or navy and pale blue for a fun and vibrant place setting. 2. Amalfitana striped plate View at Anthropologie Price: $54 What's not to love about this gorgeous Amalfitana (D8") striped glazed plate? Paying homage to the fresh seaside style of Italy's Amalfi coast, it's available in blue, turquoise, red or yellow for a coordinating or contrasting color splash. 3. Rustic stripe dinner plates View at Target Price: $10.19 for set of 4 Made with a mix of bamboo and melamine, these (D10.5") BPA-free dinner plates with their cheerful stripes are ideal for al fresco dining and are a bargain to boot. Not only that, they can go in the dishwasher so can be used time and again.

Fine striped plates

1. Loreta Caponi plate View at Net A Porter Price: $56 For her first foray into homeware, fashion designer Loretta Caponi has teamed up with renowned ceramic brand Villeroy & Boch to create these pretty striped plates dotted with vintage blooms for a colorful boost at mealtimes. 2. Oiva Uimari salad plate View at Nordstrom Price: $35 Designed by Erja Hirvi for much-loved Scandi-brand, Marimekko, this (D8") stoneware salad plate has a fine wavy striped pattern, which was originally created with paper cut outs. It's dishwasher, oven, microwave and freezer safe too. 3. Claudine dinner plate set View at Net A Porter Price: $140 for set of 4 This stylish set of (D11") plates from Soho Home is made from white ceramic and detailed with blue stripes to emphasize the small ridges around the edges and will subtly enliven your tablescape.

Muted striped plates

1. Charcoal grey lines dinner plate View at Burke Decor Price: $12 This (D11.2") charcoal grey lines plate is the result of a collaboration between U.S. TV host Ellen Degeneres and UK heritage ceramic brand, Royal Doulton. A surprisingly minimalist plate, it is inspired by Ellen's love of artisanal, yet simple designs. 2. Goblin dinner plate set View at Burke Decor Price: $149.99 for set of 6 Made in Italy, this set of (D10.5") porcelain plates takes its influence from the elements of nature and wood, with a design that resembles the rings in a tree trunk and is available in grey or sand, for rustic style at your table. 3. Blue stripe salad plate View at Walmart Price: $27.98 This (D8.5") blue stripe salad plate from Martinez Pottery is hand thrown in Texas USA and part of its Heritage Blue Stripe stoneware collection. Team it with other pieces in the set to maximize the double stripe design.

Multi-colored striped plates