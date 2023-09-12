The 12 best striped plates people who create very artistic tables own
The 12 best striped plates add a dose of flair and artistic charm to the table, creating a sense of bohemian extravagance and creative elegance
For style leaders and design lovers.
Stripes never seem to go out of style. So if you're looking for plates with pattern or color, stick to stripes for timeless design.
Bold, colorful and vibrant or subtle, muted and chic, the choice is yours. There are design classics from the best dinnerware sets to party favorites, that will offset your food offerings and elevate your table.
So whatever style of stripe you err towards, we've selected the best striped plates for you, from the best home decor stores.
Bold striped plates
Price: $18
Handmade from white porcelain, this charming side plate from Casacarta is adorned with a beautifully bold wavy striped design. One of the best patterned plates, it comes in red and pink or navy and pale blue for a fun and vibrant place setting.
Price: $54
What's not to love about this gorgeous Amalfitana (D8") striped glazed plate? Paying homage to the fresh seaside style of Italy's Amalfi coast, it's available in blue, turquoise, red or yellow for a coordinating or contrasting color splash.
Fine striped plates
Price: $56
For her first foray into homeware, fashion designer Loretta Caponi has teamed up with renowned ceramic brand Villeroy & Boch to create these pretty striped plates dotted with vintage blooms for a colorful boost at mealtimes.
Price: $35
Designed by Erja Hirvi for much-loved Scandi-brand, Marimekko, this (D8") stoneware salad plate has a fine wavy striped pattern, which was originally created with paper cut outs. It's dishwasher, oven, microwave and freezer safe too.
Muted striped plates
Price: $12
This (D11.2") charcoal grey lines plate is the result of a collaboration between U.S. TV host Ellen Degeneres and UK heritage ceramic brand, Royal Doulton. A surprisingly minimalist plate, it is inspired by Ellen's love of artisanal, yet simple designs.
Price: $149.99 for set of 6
Made in Italy, this set of (D10.5") porcelain plates takes its influence from the elements of nature and wood, with a design that resembles the rings in a tree trunk and is available in grey or sand, for rustic style at your table.
Multi-colored striped plates
Price: $35
The award-winning (D7.75") Origo salad plate design by Alfredo Häberli for Iittala looks as fresh today as it did when it launched over 20 years ago. It's practical as well as stylish, with details such as stacking rings and other clever options.
Price: $58 for set of 6
These bright stripe (D10") bamboo plates from Meri Meri will add a fun and vibrant vibe to a party. They're easy to mix and match with cups and bowls in other colors from the same range and can be popped in the dishwasher to use again at the next celebration.
The Livingetc Newsletter
