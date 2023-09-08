The 12 best patterned plates to help you keep the joyful spirit of Summer alive

The 12 best patterned plates all share the ability to help energize a tabletop, make dinners look more fun and effortless, and give you a smile

patterned dinner plates
(Image credit: Anthropologie, Burke Decor, Jonathan Adler, cb2)
Jump to category:
By Jacky Parker
published
Quick menu

1. Best geometric patterned plates

2. Best botanical patterned plates

3. Best animal-themed patterned plates

4. Best simple patterned plates

Plain white plates are a safe bet; food tends to look good on them, whatever color it is. Yet sometimes a table can require a little more pizazz. This is where patterned plates come to the fore. 

Including patterned plates in your entertaining armoury–whether as chargers, dinner, salad or side plates–will add interest to your table and dining experience. Even snacks can be bouyed when served on a plate with a beautiful pattern. 

The best dinnerware sets often include patterned plates as part of the mix. Whether it's a decal just around the edge, or across the entire plate, these are our pick of the best patterned plates from the best home decor stores.  

Best geometric patterned plates

Helsinki plate
1. Helsinki plate

Price: $30

This porcelain Helsinki dinner plate with its graphic blue asterisk makes a dramatic style statement on its own. This can be multiplied with the addition of the turquoise soup bowl, orange  dessert plate, yellow tea cup and green saucer.  

Newport dinner plate
2. Newport plate

Price: $45

This beautiful porcelain dinner plate with its geometric pattern and gold accents is sturdy enough for every day use, yet smart enough for posh soirées and dinner parties and can be teamed with other pieces in the Newport collection.

patterned plate with palm print
3. Palms plate

Price: $144

For a touch of vacation style luxe, this dinner plate  by Les Ottomans take the backyard trend for palms and reimagines it in a painterly way. Pair with fresh peaches and a smile - this is sure to make table jolly.

Best botanical patterned plates

red plate with a parrot on it
1. Chinoiserie dinner plate

Price: $55

At first glance, this beautiful bone china plate looks like a trad design,  but see how the golden parrot is cheekily nibbling a worm? It's a modern take on chinoisierie that feels fresh and current.

Aquazurra Casa Japuir charger. plate
2. Jaipur charger plate

Price: $235

Part of the 'Jaipur' collection from Aquazzura Casa, this (D12.2") ceramic charger plate is inspired by the scents and atmosphere of India - with a pink and blue geometric border surrounding a navy blue palm tree.

Chelsea floral dinner plate
3. Chelsea floral plate

Price: $21.95

Designed by goop, this fine bone china (D11") dinner plate has a hand-applied chinoiserie decal and shiny silver rim for wedding-china quality without the hefty price tag. Hand wash only to keep it looking its best.

Best animal-themed patterned plates

From the Deep dinner plates
1. From the Deep dinner plate set

Price: $96 for set of 4

This quirky set of four (D10.5") decaled stoneware dinner plates has inky octopus tentacles reaching across each piece and is part of a wider tableware set featuring blue and white sea creatures. 

Iitalla Taika dinner plate
2. Taika dinner plate

Price: $55

Designer Klaus Haapaniemi's whimsical art is immortalised on Iittala's much loved Taika plate (D10.7"), with its celebration of Finish folklore and fairytale in a colorful cast of characters across the collection.   

Keke leopard print appetizer plate
3. Keke leopard print plate

Price: $6.95

Bring a wild theme to your table with this leopard print (D8") appetizer plate. Printed in tonal greens and blacks on stoneware, the bold leopard pattern slowly fades out to the rim in this CB2 exclusive. Layer with neutral dinnerware.

Best simple patterned plates

Vietri Amalfitana splatter plate
1. Splatter salad plate

Price: $54

This (D8") salad plate is part of the Amalfitana Collection from Vietri, which pays homage to the Amalfi Coast's fresh seaside style. Its bold hues and paint splatter design will bring a vibrant and lively look to your table.

Lennox Tidbit Appetizer plate set
2. Lennox tidbit plate set

Price: $58 for set of 4

Featuring four simple patterns and thin gold banding, these charming porcelain tidbit plates (D6") are perfect for bread, small treats, desserts and snacks. There are also (D8") salad plates in the same style.

red striped plate
3. Vietri Amalfitana Striped Dinner Plate

Price: $56

With its joyful red stripe in an irregular, handmade vibe, this plate takes the classic scalloped edge and updates it for right now. There are three other colors, so you can happily mix and match. 

Jacky Parker

Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites


A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written  for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration. 

Latest