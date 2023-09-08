The 12 best patterned plates to help you keep the joyful spirit of Summer alive
The 12 best patterned plates all share the ability to help energize a tabletop, make dinners look more fun and effortless, and give you a smile
Plain white plates are a safe bet; food tends to look good on them, whatever color it is. Yet sometimes a table can require a little more pizazz. This is where patterned plates come to the fore.
Including patterned plates in your entertaining armoury–whether as chargers, dinner, salad or side plates–will add interest to your table and dining experience. Even snacks can be bouyed when served on a plate with a beautiful pattern.
The best dinnerware sets often include patterned plates as part of the mix. Whether it's a decal just around the edge, or across the entire plate, these are our pick of the best patterned plates from the best home decor stores.
Best geometric patterned plates
Price: $30
This porcelain Helsinki dinner plate with its graphic blue asterisk makes a dramatic style statement on its own. This can be multiplied with the addition of the turquoise soup bowl, orange dessert plate, yellow tea cup and green saucer.
Price: $45
This beautiful porcelain dinner plate with its geometric pattern and gold accents is sturdy enough for every day use, yet smart enough for posh soirées and dinner parties and can be teamed with other pieces in the Newport collection.
Best botanical patterned plates
Price: $55
At first glance, this beautiful bone china plate looks like a trad design, but see how the golden parrot is cheekily nibbling a worm? It's a modern take on chinoisierie that feels fresh and current.
Price: $235
Part of the 'Jaipur' collection from Aquazzura Casa, this (D12.2") ceramic charger plate is inspired by the scents and atmosphere of India - with a pink and blue geometric border surrounding a navy blue palm tree.
Best animal-themed patterned plates
Price: $96 for set of 4
This quirky set of four (D10.5") decaled stoneware dinner plates has inky octopus tentacles reaching across each piece and is part of a wider tableware set featuring blue and white sea creatures.
Price: $55
Designer Klaus Haapaniemi's whimsical art is immortalised on Iittala's much loved Taika plate (D10.7"), with its celebration of Finish folklore and fairytale in a colorful cast of characters across the collection.
Best simple patterned plates
Price: $54
This (D8") salad plate is part of the Amalfitana Collection from Vietri, which pays homage to the Amalfi Coast's fresh seaside style. Its bold hues and paint splatter design will bring a vibrant and lively look to your table.
Price: $58 for set of 4
Featuring four simple patterns and thin gold banding, these charming porcelain tidbit plates (D6") are perfect for bread, small treats, desserts and snacks. There are also (D8") salad plates in the same style.
