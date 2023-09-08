The 12 best patterned plates to help you keep the joyful spirit of Summer alive

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Plain white plates are a safe bet; food tends to look good on them, whatever color it is. Yet sometimes a table can require a little more pizazz. This is where patterned plates come to the fore.

Including patterned plates in your entertaining armoury–whether as chargers, dinner, salad or side plates–will add interest to your table and dining experience. Even snacks can be bouyed when served on a plate with a beautiful pattern.

The best dinnerware sets often include patterned plates as part of the mix. Whether it's a decal just around the edge, or across the entire plate, these are our pick of the best patterned plates from the best home decor stores.

Best geometric patterned plates

1. Helsinki plate View at Jonathan Adler Price: $30 This porcelain Helsinki dinner plate with its graphic blue asterisk makes a dramatic style statement on its own. This can be multiplied with the addition of the turquoise soup bowl, orange dessert plate, yellow tea cup and green saucer. 2. Newport plate View at Jonathan Adler Price: $45 This beautiful porcelain dinner plate with its geometric pattern and gold accents is sturdy enough for every day use, yet smart enough for posh soirées and dinner parties and can be teamed with other pieces in the Newport collection. 3. Palms plate View at Amara Price: $144 For a touch of vacation style luxe, this dinner plate by Les Ottomans take the backyard trend for palms and reimagines it in a painterly way. Pair with fresh peaches and a smile - this is sure to make table jolly.

Best botanical patterned plates

1. Chinoiserie dinner plate View at Burke Decor Price: $55 At first glance, this beautiful bone china plate looks like a trad design, but see how the golden parrot is cheekily nibbling a worm? It's a modern take on chinoisierie that feels fresh and current. 2. Jaipur charger plate View at Net-A-Porter Price: $235 Part of the 'Jaipur' collection from Aquazzura Casa, this (D12.2") ceramic charger plate is inspired by the scents and atmosphere of India - with a pink and blue geometric border surrounding a navy blue palm tree. 3. Chelsea floral plate View at CB2 Price: $21.95 Designed by goop, this fine bone china (D11") dinner plate has a hand-applied chinoiserie decal and shiny silver rim for wedding-china quality without the hefty price tag. Hand wash only to keep it looking its best.

Best animal-themed patterned plates

1. From the Deep dinner plate set View at Anthropologie Price: $96 for set of 4 This quirky set of four (D10.5") decaled stoneware dinner plates has inky octopus tentacles reaching across each piece and is part of a wider tableware set featuring blue and white sea creatures. 2. Taika dinner plate View at Wayfair Price: $55 Designer Klaus Haapaniemi's whimsical art is immortalised on Iittala's much loved Taika plate (D10.7"), with its celebration of Finish folklore and fairytale in a colorful cast of characters across the collection. 3. Keke leopard print plate View at CB2 Price: $6.95 Bring a wild theme to your table with this leopard print (D8") appetizer plate. Printed in tonal greens and blacks on stoneware, the bold leopard pattern slowly fades out to the rim in this CB2 exclusive. Layer with neutral dinnerware.

Best simple patterned plates