The 12 best minimalist plates to help you perfect the 'quiet luxury' vibe

Minimalism is a design ethos that has been around for decades. It celebrates the materials a piece is made from and its form and function, rather than unnecessary or superfluous decorative details.

If you're a fan of beautiful pared-back items that have purpose, this round up of the best minimalist plates is for you.

Some of these plates are from the best dinnerware sets, others can be bought individually. So peruse our edit from the best home decor stores and pick which of these minimalist plates suit your space.

Best rustic minimalist plates

Yuka dinner plate
1. Yuka dinner plate

Price: $55 for set of 2

The Yuka dinner plate set from OYOY is made of colored clay with a shiny glaze, offering an earthy understated elegance at your table. The series consists of plates, bowls, and cups in natural colors.

Hasami plate
2. Hasami plate

Price: $59

Made in Hasami, Japan from porcelain and clay, the (D10.25") Hasami dinner plate has a traditional Japanese aesthetic with upright edges that create clean, natural lines. One of the best glazed plates, it's available in gloss grey or matte black for minimalist rustic style.

Inka dinner plate
3. Inka dinner plate

Price: $62 for set of 2

Available in brown, caramel or white, the (D10.24") Inka dinner plates are easy to mix and match for a modern rustic table setting. They're made from 100% porcelain, so can be popped in the dishwasher too.

Best simple minimalist plates

Dolce white dinner plate
1. Dolce white dinner plate

Price: $14.95

Made in Portugal, these beautiful (D10.5") terracotta plates are finished with a matte white glaze and look like they were picked up at a local pottery studio. Despite their delicate appearance they are dishwasher and microwave safe.

Inge white dinner plate
2. Inge white dinner plate

Price: $14.95

Originally designed by Gianfranco Frattini in 1981, this chunky yet minimalist dinnerware collection has a clever modular concept, with different-sized plates nestling neatly into each other, starting with the generously-sized D11.75" dinner plate. 

Mack white dinner plate
3. Mack white dinner plate

Price: $10.95

Part of the Mack dinnerware collection and a CB2 exclusive, this beautifully simple (D10.75") dinner plate features a tapered rim detail around its slim flat profile, offering easy elegance for everyday dining or special occasions.

Best elegant minimalist plates

Wilshire salad plate
1. Wilshire salad plate

Price: $80

Made with French porcelain and offered with a gold or platinum rim, this (D8.5") Wilshire salad plate from Ralph Lauren will add glamour and gravitas to your table without being showy. Team it with the rest of the collection for a luxe look.

Haviland plate
2. Infini plate

Price: $77.25

The Infini light grey dinner plate from Haviland is crafted from Limoges porcelain, with a textured, finely detailed rim to subtly contrast with its smooth centre. Ideal for those who want something more interesting than plain white and less dazzling than pattern.

Dauville dinner plate
3. Dauville dinner plate

Price: $22.50

For minimalism with a touch of glamour, this Dauville dinner plate from Canvas Home hits the mark. The crisp white porcelain surface is complemented with a hand-painted platinum rim for an elegant and understated aesthetic.

Best minimalist plates with color

Colorwave coupe plate
1. Colorwave coupe plate

Price: $26.08

Choose from blue, burgundy, chocolate, green or ice for the simple yet decorative trim around the Noritake colorwave couple dinner plates, to add interest to minimal styling at your table. The color appears on the base too. 

Oco plate set
2. Oco plate set

Price: $275 for set of 6

This simple, minimal Oco dinner plate set is from German-based ASA Selection. Founded in 1976 by designer Yvonne Schubkegel, the company produces beautiful handmade dinnerware and accessories.

Rim detail dinner plate
3. Rim detail dinner plate

Price: $9.90

Offered with a pretty blue or yellow rim detail, this (D10.6") stoneware dinner plate oozes minimal style for elegant everyday living. There are dessert plates available in the same style too.

What is the best dinnerware for small spaces?

Dinnerware sets with plates and bowls that are stackable and sized to suit more than one purpose are best. Those sets with 8" dessert plates that can double up as salad, side or appetizer plates, plus bowls suitable for cereal, as well as desserts or pasta will save space. 

Look for dinnerware sets that are also designed so that plates can act as lids for bowls when storing food in the fridge. These will obviously reduce the need for bulky storage containers, as they are multi-purpose.


