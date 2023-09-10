The 12 best minimalist plates to help you perfect the 'quiet luxury' vibe
The 12 best minimalist plates are all so much more elevate than just classic white china - each with a hint of luxury that will make your table so sophisticated
Minimalism is a design ethos that has been around for decades. It celebrates the materials a piece is made from and its form and function, rather than unnecessary or superfluous decorative details.
If you're a fan of beautiful pared-back items that have purpose, this round up of the best minimalist plates is for you.
Some of these plates are from the best dinnerware sets, others can be bought individually. So peruse our edit from the best home decor stores and pick which of these minimalist plates suit your space.
Best rustic minimalist plates
Price: $55 for set of 2
The Yuka dinner plate set from OYOY is made of colored clay with a shiny glaze, offering an earthy understated elegance at your table. The series consists of plates, bowls, and cups in natural colors.
Price: $59
Made in Hasami, Japan from porcelain and clay, the (D10.25") Hasami dinner plate has a traditional Japanese aesthetic with upright edges that create clean, natural lines. One of the best glazed plates, it's available in gloss grey or matte black for minimalist rustic style.
Best simple minimalist plates
Price: $14.95
Made in Portugal, these beautiful (D10.5") terracotta plates are finished with a matte white glaze and look like they were picked up at a local pottery studio. Despite their delicate appearance they are dishwasher and microwave safe.
Price: $14.95
Originally designed by Gianfranco Frattini in 1981, this chunky yet minimalist dinnerware collection has a clever modular concept, with different-sized plates nestling neatly into each other, starting with the generously-sized D11.75" dinner plate.
Best elegant minimalist plates
Price: $80
Made with French porcelain and offered with a gold or platinum rim, this (D8.5") Wilshire salad plate from Ralph Lauren will add glamour and gravitas to your table without being showy. Team it with the rest of the collection for a luxe look.
Price: $77.25
The Infini light grey dinner plate from Haviland is crafted from Limoges porcelain, with a textured, finely detailed rim to subtly contrast with its smooth centre. Ideal for those who want something more interesting than plain white and less dazzling than pattern.
Best minimalist plates with color
Price: $26.08
Choose from blue, burgundy, chocolate, green or ice for the simple yet decorative trim around the Noritake colorwave couple dinner plates, to add interest to minimal styling at your table. The color appears on the base too.
Price: $275 for set of 6
This simple, minimal Oco dinner plate set is from German-based ASA Selection. Founded in 1976 by designer Yvonne Schubkegel, the company produces beautiful handmade dinnerware and accessories.
What is the best dinnerware for small spaces?
Dinnerware sets with plates and bowls that are stackable and sized to suit more than one purpose are best. Those sets with 8" dessert plates that can double up as salad, side or appetizer plates, plus bowls suitable for cereal, as well as desserts or pasta will save space.
Look for dinnerware sets that are also designed so that plates can act as lids for bowls when storing food in the fridge. These will obviously reduce the need for bulky storage containers, as they are multi-purpose.
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
