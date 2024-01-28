The 9 Best Luxury Coffee Makers 2024 – Perfect Coffee From Machines You'll Be Proud to Display on your Counter

These are the best luxury coffee makers on the market, selected and tested for you by a qualified barista. They're offer complete caffeinated perfection.

One of the best luxury coffee makers on the market, De'Longhi Eletta Explore on a countertop with coffee around it
(Image credit: De'Longhi)
Laura Honey
By Laura Honey
published
Coffee is one of life's purest pleasures. That's why investing in a luxury coffee maker is worth every dollar. Designed to make a true style statement, these premium machines offer so much more than delicious coffee. They're unparalleled in craft, function, innovation.

As a former barista, I know how important it is to invest in the best coffee makers on the market. I've tested all of the machines in this guide to make sure their speciality coffee is the best of the best. 

Designed by market-leading experts at De'Longhi, Breville, Moccamaster, and Smeg, these coffee makers were made to be admired. They all offer true opulence, enhancing your countertop style with chic colors, stainless steel, and chrome finishes as well as craft coffee to rival your favorite barista's.

The Quick List

If you're looking for quick introduction to the lavish landscape of luxury coffee makers, look no further. Here are the headlines. If you want to find out more, we go deep into detail further down.

De'Longhi Eletta ExploreBest overall
1. De'Longhi Eletta Explore

Best overall

This offers 52 delicious coffees at the touch of a button. It's effortless luxury at its best, but comes with the price tag to match it.

Read more below

Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select in pinkBest for filter coffee
2. Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select

Best for filter

Dutch-made and durable, this boxy drip coffee maker comes in almost every color conceivable. It makes delicious coffee, but only keeps it warm for 100 minutes.

Read more below

De'Longhi RiveliaBest automatic
3. De'Longhi Rivellia

Best automatic

The Rivellia learns to speak your coffee language, suggesting your favorite drinks at the time of day you like them. You can set up personal profiles too.

Read more below

De'Longhi La Specialista MaestroBest espresso machine
4. De'Longhi La Specialista Maestro

Best espresso machine

This shines in more ways than one. It looks beautiful on the countertop and can get technical over your favorite craft coffees. One of the best espresso machines, it might be overwhelming for some though.

Read more below

A Nespresso Vertuo Creatista on a white backgroundBest single-serve
5. Nespresso Vertuo Creatista

Best single-serve

This sell-out sensation makes perfect coffee from simple pods. It has incredible milk frothing capacity and a sleek finish. However, you pay a premium for the appearance.

Read more below

Dolce & Gabbana X Bialetti Moka PotBest designer
6. Dolce & Gabbana Moka Pot

Best designer

Both a collector's item and coffee drinker's delight, this stylish moka pot can brew enough bold and flavorful coffee for up to 6 people. It's not the most versatile on the list, but nevertheless good.

Read more below

La Pavoni ProfessionalBest for experts
7. La Pavoni Professional

Best for experts

If you're happy getting hands-on with coffee makers, you'll love La Pavoni. It's incredibly technical and a little time consuming, but very rewarding.

Read more below

Smeg semi-automatic espresso machineBest for beginners
8. Smeg Semi Automatic

Best for beginners

Smeg's latest espresso machine is nothing short of stunning. The retro design looks great in coffee nooks and it's easy to use too. You can get more technical machines, but they won't look this good.

Read more below

Espro P7 French PressBest French press
9. Espro P7

Best French press

The P7 makes double-filtered in a double-walled carafe. In our books, that means it's making double-double smooth and delicious French press (as well as cold brew).

Read more below

The best luxury coffee makers

1. The best luxury coffee maker overall

De'Longhi Eletta Explore
(Image credit: De'Longhi)

1. De'Longhi Eletta Explore

There's a different option for every coffee drinker (and then some)

Specifications

Type: Fully automatic
Dimensions: 17.5 x 10.25 x 15.13 inches
Weight: 24.7 lbs
Capacity: 60 fl oz
Materials: Stainless steel and plastic