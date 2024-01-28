The 9 Best Luxury Coffee Makers 2024 – Perfect Coffee From Machines You'll Be Proud to Display on your Counter
These are the best luxury coffee makers on the market, selected and tested for you by a qualified barista. They're offer complete caffeinated perfection.
Best luxury coffee makers 2024: Jump Menu
1. The list in brief ↴
2. Best overall: De'Longhi Eletta Explore
3. Best filter: Moccamaster Technivorm
4. Best automatic: De'Longhi Rivelia
5. Best espresso machine: De'Longhi La Specialista Maestro
6. Best single-serve: Nespresso Vertuo Creatista
7. Best designer: Dolce & Gabbana Moka Pot
8. Best for beginners: Smeg Semi-Automatic
9. Best for experts: La Pavoni Professional
10. Best French press: Espro P7
11. How to choose
12. How we test
Coffee is one of life's purest pleasures. That's why investing in a luxury coffee maker is worth every dollar. Designed to make a true style statement, these premium machines offer so much more than delicious coffee. They're unparalleled in craft, function, innovation.
As a former barista, I know how important it is to invest in the best coffee makers on the market. I've tested all of the machines in this guide to make sure their speciality coffee is the best of the best.
Designed by market-leading experts at De'Longhi, Breville, Moccamaster, and Smeg, these coffee makers were made to be admired. They all offer true opulence, enhancing your countertop style with chic colors, stainless steel, and chrome finishes as well as craft coffee to rival your favorite barista's.
The Quick List
If you're looking for quick introduction to the lavish landscape of luxury coffee makers, look no further. Here are the headlines. If you want to find out more, we go deep into detail further down.
Best overall
Best overall
This offers 52 delicious coffees at the touch of a button. It's effortless luxury at its best, but comes with the price tag to match it.
Best for filter coffee
Best for filter
Dutch-made and durable, this boxy drip coffee maker comes in almost every color conceivable. It makes delicious coffee, but only keeps it warm for 100 minutes.
Best automatic
Best automatic
The Rivellia learns to speak your coffee language, suggesting your favorite drinks at the time of day you like them. You can set up personal profiles too.
Best espresso machine
Best espresso machine
This shines in more ways than one. It looks beautiful on the countertop and can get technical over your favorite craft coffees. One of the best espresso machines, it might be overwhelming for some though.
Best single-serve
Best single-serve
This sell-out sensation makes perfect coffee from simple pods. It has incredible milk frothing capacity and a sleek finish. However, you pay a premium for the appearance.
Best designer
Best designer
Both a collector's item and coffee drinker's delight, this stylish moka pot can brew enough bold and flavorful coffee for up to 6 people. It's not the most versatile on the list, but nevertheless good.
Best for experts
Best for experts
If you're happy getting hands-on with coffee makers, you'll love La Pavoni. It's incredibly technical and a little time consuming, but very rewarding.
Best for beginners
Best for beginners
Smeg's latest espresso machine is nothing short of stunning. The retro design looks great in coffee nooks and it's easy to use too. You can get more technical machines, but they won't look this good.
Best French press
Best French press
The P7 makes double-filtered in a double-walled carafe. In our books, that means it's making double-double smooth and delicious French press (as well as cold brew).
The best luxury coffee makers
1. The best luxury coffee maker overall
1. De'Longhi Eletta Explore
Our expert review: