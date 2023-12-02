Are These the Best Linen Sheets? 12 Sets to Buy for Effortlessly Elevated Bedrooms

Linen was mankind’s first fabric; it holds a high place in history. The ancient Egyptians revered it and used it in their embalmment and Alexander the Great’s armor was made with a series of laminated linen fibers. The flax plant is where linen comes from and Europe dominated much of its production through the 17th and 18th centuries, but today the Belgians are the Kings of flax linen.

Linen is an obvious choice for the best bedding sets, of course, it was, in fact, one of the first established forms providing us with the term “bed linens”. Its durability, breathability, and long-lasting nature make it an obvious choice for many. Although it might not seem the softest fiber at first, it gets much gentler on the skin with washing.

To help you find your lovely linen sheets, we’ve searched and scoured through the best home décor stores to find our favorites. If you’re in need of more bedding inspiration, discover our best bedding feature for expert advice alongside a curated list of our favorite designs.

1. Best colorful linen sheets

1. Pink Clay Linen Sheet View at Bed Threads This deep pink hue is a perfect match for this flax linen sheet from Bed Threads. For a truly colorful bedroom scene, pick tonal shades like terracotta and burgundy for your cushions, throws, and accessories. A great choice that will feel soft and inviting in winter and breathable and airy in summer. Material: Flax Linen

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Queen Special, King & California King.

Price: $240 2. Petrol Blue Linen Sheet View at Lulu & Georgia Available from Lulu & Georgia, this sheet is made from 100% pure linen and is available in a wide range of colors so it can be used as a foundation for a variety of interior schemes. The petrol blue hue in particular is a great moody tone to pair with earthy greens or cool greys. Material: Linen

Size: Standard

Price: $180 3. Moss Green Linen Sheet View at Amazon Made with French yarn linen, these sheets from Amazon showcase the distinctive texture of linen beautifully, thanks to their dark moss-green color. For those looking to add some drama and depth to their interior, this is an ideal option. Material: Linen

Size: King & Queen

Price: $168.59

2. Best neutral linen sheets

1. Fog Linen Sheet View at Bed Threads This gray neutral is appropriately named ‘Fog’ and would easily add sophistication to your space. Linen can feel like the informal choice but in this cooler tone, your bedding can be both comfortable and elegant. Pair it with darker greys or crisp white accessories to complete your calming bedroom scene. Material: Flax Linen

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Queen Special, King & California King.

Price: $240 2. Soft Brown Linen Sheet View at Lulu & Georgia The classic choice, this European flax linen sheet is a tasteful brown hue and is finished with tonal stitched detailing. Create a warm and inviting bed with this sheet and its darker relatives, think chocolate brown throws, and cedar accents. Material: Linen

Size: Standard

Price: $190 3. Natural Linen Sheet View at Amazon This Amazon linen sheet keeps things wonderfully wimple. The color speaks to the natural wheatish tones of linen and lets the fabric be the main attraction. Deeper warm and cool tones will make a great match for this sheet due to its neutral undertones. Material: Linen

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen and King

Price: $136.99

3. Best white linen sheets

1. Orkey Linen Sheets View at Rough Linen Made in the USA, Rough Linen’s Orkey sheets are thick enough to keep you cozy but still retain the trademark of linen, its breathability and softness. The white sheets are made that much more special when the quality of the fibers can shine through. Material: Linen

Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King and Super-Size

Price: $178 2. Linen Fitted Sheet View at Pottery Barn Pottery Barn’s Belgian flax fitted sheet combines a quality material with a feature that saves you time and stress when making your bed. There are no frills with this sheet but that’s why it works – a clean and crisp foundation for your bed is guaranteed. Material: Linen

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King & California King

Price: $102 3. Pure White Linen Sheet View at The White Company The White Company is an obvious choice for those in the market for white bedding but that’s for a reason. These linen sheets present a white, that feels organic yet pristine. They also feature a charming ladder stitch detail which further highlights the beauty of the color and fabric. Material: Linen

Size: Full, Queen and King

Price: $179

4. Best budget-friendly linen sheets

1. Charcoal Linen-like Sheet View at Amazon For those looking to nail the look of linen for less, this Amazon linen sheet set is wonderful value for money. Made with bamboo viscose, rayon, and cotton, it provides a touch of cooling through the bamboo and the classic lightweight feel of line with cotton. Save yourself from the ironing and the wrinkled texture will recreate the care-free linen look. Material: Bamboo Viscose, Rayon, Cotton

Size: Twin, Queen, King & California King

Price: $64.99 2. Linen Lyocell Blend Sheet View at Target Linen blends are another resourceful option for those on a budget, they can bring the benefits of linen into your bed but with some added benefits. Lyocell is a natural fiber that is made from wood pulp and is not only sustainable but super soft and durable. This sheet offer you the best of both linen and this natural material. Material: Lyocell and Linen

Size: Full, Queen and King & California King

Price: $45 3. Linen Tencel Blend Sheet View at Wayfair This soothing sheet set from Wayfair combines the breathability and look of linen with Tencel, a sustainable silk fiber to deliver you’re a bedding experience that is gentle on skin. The frayed edging adds a raw and organic touch to these otherwise elegant sheets. Material: Linen and Tencel Size: Standard Price: $88