12 elegant-yet-affordable glass vases - Livingetc's favorite way to make rooms more interesting

Online shopping can be tricky. It’s hard to see the quality, exact color and feel of a homeware piece when you don’t have it in front of you! But there are a few easy ways to find the best glass vase styles online. Firstly, be clear with your search – if you’re looking for an amber tinted glass vase then type that in your search bar and see what styles come up! On the other hand, if you just know that you want a general ‘glass vase’ this is sufficient to type into your favorite home decor stores if you trust that their designs usually match your style.

Make sure you look at the lifestyle product images as well as the plain white background ones – seeing how the brand has styled the piece will give you inspo on how you can style it yourself at home! It also gives you a better idea of the size and color of the vase compared to other decorative objects and furniture.

Finally, look at the ‘dimensions’ section on the product description – this will give you a clearer idea of the vase’s size and exact materials used in the piece, so you can better gauge the quality. It goes without saying, of course, that these tips work for any home decor piece you buy online!