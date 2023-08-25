12 elegant-yet-affordable glass vases - Livingetc's favorite way to make rooms more interesting
If you love a classic home accessory with a twist, we found the best glass vases to liven up your space
Of all the materials, glass is usually the first that comes to my mind when I think of a vase. But that doesn’t mean to say that glass vases are boring or predictable! From stunning colorful styles to mesmerizing textures and sleek silhouettes, there’s a plethora of unique glass vases out there.
So whether you prefer a statement piece to adorn your tabletop or more muted vase styles that you can layer together with your favorite blooms to create a chic balanced look, there’s a glass vase to suit you. There’s almost too much for one person to go through in fact, so I did all the hard browsing work for you by rifling through the top home decor stores to find the very best glass vases for you to shop.
OUR TOP 12 GLASS VASE PICKS
BEST CLEAR GLASS VASES
You can't go wrong with a classic clear glass vase, and this large ridged one feels incredibly on trend. The wide shape will allow you to really make an impact with your chosen flowers without having to use up too many blooms!
easy to style
This set of five mini vases is so sweet! Pop a wildflower stem or two in each for a lovely combination that you can style together or dot in twos and threes around your space.
BEST COLORFUL GLASS VASES
super playful
From classic to unapologetically bold in style – this eclectic striped vase is ideal if you really want to make a statement. I'm a huge fan of the contrasting color on the rim, and it's small enough to add a playful touch to your table without distracting from the rest of your decor.
This flip-top vase is eye-catching in both color and design. You can rotate the detachable top section to create a completely different vase look – from bottle neck to a funnel style! I love this yellow and pink colorway, but it comes in five other chic color combos to best suit your style.
If you prefer opaque color over tinted but still want a glass piece, this modern lidded glass vase is ideal. The color and playful design feels really happy – it looks just as lovely filled with flowers as it does on its own. This piece has already sold out once and just come back in stock, so I'd snap it up quickly!
BEST TEXTURED GLASS VASES
With its ombre color tint, shapely hourglass design and chic ridged texture, this vase ticks all the right decor trend boxes. It's an easy piece to help you incorporate color in a more subtle way.
so elegant
There's something that feels very timelessly classic about this amber-tinted glass vase. Its wider base makes it perfect for putting together a large display of blooms and I love the art deco-esque design of the rim when seen from above, created by the stair-like ridges.
BEST SHAPELY GLASS VASES
I adore the curved design of this glass vase – it can be layered with other similar styles to create a fun collection. The modern black striped pattern makes it perfect for a monochromatic scheme!
This brown wavy glass is giving '70s style with a modern twist, and I am obsessed. It looks just as striking on its own as it does filled with a few chic pampas plumes.
HOW DO I FIND THE BEST GLASS VASES ONLINE?
Online shopping can be tricky. It’s hard to see the quality, exact color and feel of a homeware piece when you don’t have it in front of you! But there are a few easy ways to find the best glass vase styles online. Firstly, be clear with your search – if you’re looking for an amber tinted glass vase then type that in your search bar and see what styles come up! On the other hand, if you just know that you want a general ‘glass vase’ this is sufficient to type into your favorite home decor stores if you trust that their designs usually match your style.
Make sure you look at the lifestyle product images as well as the plain white background ones – seeing how the brand has styled the piece will give you inspo on how you can style it yourself at home! It also gives you a better idea of the size and color of the vase compared to other decorative objects and furniture.
Finally, look at the ‘dimensions’ section on the product description – this will give you a clearer idea of the vase’s size and exact materials used in the piece, so you can better gauge the quality. It goes without saying, of course, that these tips work for any home decor piece you buy online!
