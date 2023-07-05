'It's an easy upgrade for your home's first impression' – this timeless front door hardware will elevate your curb appeal
Upgrade your front door with these simple hardware accessories to buy now
Quick Menu
Shop our selections by category:
1. Best front door knockers
2. Best front door handle sets
3. Best front door signs
You might not have given much thought to your front door hardware before (don't worry, I'm guilty of it too), but it's a crucial element of your home's design that gets frequent use. But switching up those outdated door knockers, number signs and handles might be the lift you didn't even realize your front door needed to neaten up that front porch.
'To create a welcoming entrance, the design and functionality of your front door play a crucial role,’ says Matthew Benjamin Wood, founder of award-winning practice, MW Architects. And we agree - our front doors are the first thing guests see upon arrival to the home and can help introduce the interior. I've been doing some window shopping to find the perfect pieces to help create that warm first impression and really up your curb appeal.
Best front door knockers
Material: Cast iron
Price: $22.40
For a bargain price, you can bring elegance and warmth to your front door with this glimmering gold cast iron door knocker. I like the traditional look and tactile feel, and its warm gold color will work with a door painted in pale, dusky pink or a light blue.
Material: Brass
Price: $28
Another Anthropologie find, but this classic style with star will bring a touch of whimsy to your front door look. It's super easy to install and also available in a rather shiny gold, but I think the black is cool and classy.
Best front door handle sets
Material: Zinc alloy
Price: $35.44
This door handle and deadbolt set comes with deadbolt, door handle, door lever and latch bolt. Go for the matte black option for a contemporary feel, and zinc alloy means it's a durable option for your front porch.
Material: Vintage brass
Price: $618.75
Perfect for a period home in vintage brass, this cylinder set is keyed on the exterior with a locking mechanism on the inside that can quickly and easily lock or unlock the deadbolt latch, with a thumb plate for extra security and ease of use.
Best front door numbers
Material: Stainless steel
Price: $8.91
Made of durable stainless steel and with a chrome plated surface to make sure it withstands the outdoor conditions, this number sign has a neat font for a classic look. It's such a simple upgrade that can smarten up your home's front porch.
Material: Brass
Price: $4.50
An Amazon best-seller, offering numbers 1-9 in a unique font, this door number can achieve different combinations, is available for an absolute steal, and has a modern feel made of high quality brass metal.
How to choose an exterior door handle?
When it comes to picking your exterior door handle and hardware, think about the period of your home and try and reflect that in the hardware. For a modern build, solid brass and matt black can bring a strong contemporary feel to your front porch.
For something period, pick a warm antique brass color that will patina over time and bring that heritage charm to your home. Whatever you decide, match it with coordinating hinges, thumb turns, locks and doorstops for a seamless, harmonious look.
What is the most durable door hardware finish?
Your door handles get used on a daily basis, and even if it's for a split second, this build up to a lot of use and daily wear and tear. For the most durable front door hardware finish, think about the type of materials that fare well outside.
Chrome, nickel and stainless steel do better outside, and brass has a luxurious, golden coloring that brings elegance as well as durability to your front door. Meanwhile, stay clear of wooden knobs which might erode over time with constant use and outdoor weather conditions.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
-
-
10 things interior designers always do to make a living room scheme feel more relaxed
With cozy nooks, soothing color palettes, and more, you can make your living room the ultimate relaxing spot
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari • Published
-
This furniture layout is one of the biggest Feng Shui mistakes you can make in a bedroom - here's how to fix it
This layout can affect the energy of your space and even that of your relationship. We asked Feng Shui experts what you can do to rectify it, even if you're short on space
By Raluca Racasan • Published
-
10 effortlessly chic pieces of coffee table decor you’d never guess were from Amazon
From vases to incense holders, check out these ways to adorn your coffee table, inspired by our favorite new design trend
By Amy McArdle • Published
-
Anthropologie just released a new collab with one of our favorite designers – and it masters the organic modern trend
These functional furniture items are perfect for stylish, small-space living
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
What is the best bed linen for summer? These 3 materials will help you keep your cool at night, even in the summer heat
These types of bed linen will help you stay cool at night, even during heatwaves
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
This clever 'candle warmer' lamp is going viral – and they say it will make your scented candles last 3 times as long
Love a scented candle but hate how quickly they burn? This is the best purchase you'll ever make
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
Best nightstands - 12 of the most stylish buys you'll find right now
I'm redecorating my bedroom - these are the 12 bedroom nightstands I'm deciding between
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
We're calling it – this sought-after outdoor chair is the style of the summer, and we've found the very best price on them
This curved wicker chair may be our favorite outdoor piece of the summer, and we've just found a dupe that makes them so much more affordable
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
5 of the most ingenious countertop appliances for kitchens you probably didn't even know existed
These kitchen countertop appliances are the best thing since sliced bread, and we're not talking toasters
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
There's some amazing low-maintenance outdoor furniture in the Fourth of July sales - here's our edit of the best
When it comes to durable outdoor furniture, there's a few materials that outperform the rest...
By Oonagh Turner • Last updated