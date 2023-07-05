'It's an easy upgrade for your home's first impression' – this timeless front door hardware will elevate your curb appeal

You might not have given much thought to your front door hardware before (don't worry, I'm guilty of it too), but it's a crucial element of your home's design that gets frequent use. But switching up those outdated door knockers, number signs and handles might be the lift you didn't even realize your front door needed to neaten up that front porch.

'To create a welcoming entrance, the design and functionality of your front door play a crucial role,’ says Matthew Benjamin Wood, founder of award-winning practice, MW Architects. And we agree - our front doors are the first thing guests see upon arrival to the home and can help introduce the interior. I've been doing some window shopping to find the perfect pieces to help create that warm first impression and really up your curb appeal.

Best front door knockers

1. Beekman door knocker View at Anthropologie Material: Cast iron

Price: $22.40



For a bargain price, you can bring elegance and warmth to your front door with this glimmering gold cast iron door knocker. I like the traditional look and tactile feel, and its warm gold color will work with a door painted in pale, dusky pink or a light blue. 2. Arthur door knocker View at Anthropologie Material: Brass

Price: $28 Another Anthropologie find, but this classic style with star will bring a touch of whimsy to your front door look. It's super easy to install and also available in a rather shiny gold, but I think the black is cool and classy. 3. Majestic animal knocker View at Ballard Designs Material: Brass

Price: $28.49 Bring a bohemian feel to your front door with this cute elephant door knocker, adding a welcoming feel to your home with a bit of tongue-in-cheek hardware. It's on sale at the moment too, with a massive reduction of just under $100.

Best front door handle sets

1. Gua Oyh front door set View at Amazon Material: Zinc alloy

Price: $35.44 This door handle and deadbolt set comes with deadbolt, door handle, door lever and latch bolt. Go for the matte black option for a contemporary feel, and zinc alloy means it's a durable option for your front porch. 2. Grandeur Carre set View at Overstock Material: Vintage brass

Price: $618.75 Perfect for a period home in vintage brass, this cylinder set is keyed on the exterior with a locking mechanism on the inside that can quickly and easily lock or unlock the deadbolt latch, with a thumb plate for extra security and ease of use. 3. Handleset latch View at Wayfair Material: Zinc

Price: $79.99 This front door prioritizes security, made of high quality zinc, making it the anti-rust and waterproof choice. The adjustable latch makes the set suitable for most standard-sized doors ranging from 1-3/8 inch to 1-3/4 inch in thickness.

Best front door numbers

1. Number plaque View at Walmart Material: Stainless steel

Price: $8.91 Made of durable stainless steel and with a chrome plated surface to make sure it withstands the outdoor conditions, this number sign has a neat font for a classic look. It's such a simple upgrade that can smarten up your home's front porch. 2. 7cm Door Number View at Amazon Material: Brass

Price: $4.50 An Amazon best-seller, offering numbers 1-9 in a unique font, this door number can achieve different combinations, is available for an absolute steal, and has a modern feel made of high quality brass metal. 3. Modern house number View at Schoolhouse Material: Satin brass

Price: $38



For a slick, contemporary finish, these number signs from Schoolhouse will bring an elegant look to your front door. At 7 inches, these are on the larger side and have a minimalist and crisp feel that's easy to read.

How to choose an exterior door handle? When it comes to picking your exterior door handle and hardware, think about the period of your home and try and reflect that in the hardware. For a modern build, solid brass and matt black can bring a strong contemporary feel to your front porch. For something period, pick a warm antique brass color that will patina over time and bring that heritage charm to your home. Whatever you decide, match it with coordinating hinges, thumb turns, locks and doorstops for a seamless, harmonious look.