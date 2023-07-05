'It's an easy upgrade for your home's first impression' – this timeless front door hardware will elevate your curb appeal

Upgrade your front door with these simple hardware accessories to buy now

A selection of front door hardware to buy
You might not have given much thought to your front door hardware before (don't worry, I'm guilty of it too), but it's a crucial element of your home's design that gets frequent use. But switching up those outdated door knockers, number signs and handles might be the lift you didn't even realize your front door needed to neaten up that front porch. 

'To create a welcoming entrance, the design and functionality of your front door play a crucial role,’ says Matthew Benjamin Wood, founder of award-winning practice, MW Architects. And we agree - our front doors are the first thing guests see upon arrival to the home and can help introduce the interior. I've been doing some window shopping to find the perfect pieces to help create that warm first impression and really up your curb appeal.

Best front door knockers

A gold front door knocker
1. Beekman door knocker

Material: Cast iron
Price: $22.40

For a bargain price, you can bring elegance and warmth to your front door with this glimmering gold cast iron door knocker. I like the traditional look and tactile feel, and its warm gold color will work with a door painted in pale, dusky pink or a light blue. 

A black star-shaped door knocker
2. Arthur door knocker

Material: Brass
Price: $28

Another Anthropologie find, but this classic style with star will bring a touch of whimsy to your front door look. It's super easy to install and also available in a rather shiny gold, but I think the black is cool and classy.

A front door knocker in the shape of an elephant
3. Majestic animal knocker

Material: Brass
Price: $28.49

Bring a bohemian feel to your front door with this cute elephant door knocker, adding a welcoming feel to your home with a bit of tongue-in-cheek hardware. It's on sale at the moment too, with a massive reduction of just under $100.

Best front door handle sets

A front door handle set in matt black
1. Gua Oyh front door set

Material: Zinc alloy
Price: $35.44

This door handle and deadbolt set comes with deadbolt, door handle, door lever and latch bolt. Go for the matte black option for a contemporary feel, and zinc alloy means it's a durable option for your front porch. 

A door handle in solid brass
2. Grandeur Carre set

Material: Vintage brass
Price: $618.75

Perfect for a period home in vintage brass, this cylinder set is keyed on the exterior with a locking mechanism on the inside that can quickly and easily lock or unlock the deadbolt latch, with a thumb plate for extra security and ease of use. 

A door handle set in zinc
3. Handleset latch

Material: Zinc
Price: $79.99

This front door prioritizes security, made of high quality zinc, making it the anti-rust and waterproof choice. The adjustable latch makes the set suitable for most standard-sized doors ranging from 1-3/8 inch to 1-3/4 inch in thickness. 

Best front door numbers

A number two front door plaque
1. Number plaque

Material: Stainless steel
Price: $8.91

Made of durable stainless steel and with a chrome plated surface to make sure it withstands the outdoor conditions, this number sign has a neat font for a classic look. It's such a simple upgrade that can smarten up your home's front porch.

A gold door number
2. 7cm Door Number

Material: Brass
Price: $4.50

An Amazon best-seller, offering numbers 1-9 in a unique font, this door number can achieve different combinations, is available for an absolute steal, and has a modern feel made of high quality brass metal.

A modern house number in satin brass
3. Modern house number

Material: Satin brass
Price: $38

For a slick, contemporary finish, these number signs from Schoolhouse will bring an elegant look to your front door. At 7 inches, these are on the larger side and have a minimalist and crisp feel that's easy to read. 

How to choose an exterior door handle?

When it comes to picking your exterior door handle and hardware, think about the period of your home and try and reflect that in the hardware. For a modern build, solid brass and matt black can bring a strong contemporary feel to your front porch. 

For something period, pick a warm antique brass color that will patina over time and bring that heritage charm to your home. Whatever you decide, match it with coordinating hinges, thumb turns, locks and doorstops for a seamless, harmonious look.

What is the most durable door hardware finish?

Your door handles get used on a daily basis, and even if it's for a split second, this build up to a lot of use and daily wear and tear. For the most durable front door hardware finish, think about the type of materials that fare well outside. 

Chrome, nickel and stainless steel do better outside, and brass has a luxurious, golden coloring that brings elegance as well as durability to your front door. Meanwhile, stay clear of wooden knobs which might erode over time with constant use and outdoor weather conditions.

Livingetc content editor and design expert

Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors. 

