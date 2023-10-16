The 12 best fancy plates - to use when the Queen comes over (and maybe not even then)

There's a modern take on the best fancy plates - a contemporary smartness that is a a world away from the matching tea set. Our edit shows how it's done

pink and white fancy plates
(Image credit: Anthropologie, Burke Decor)
A set of fancy plates is an easy way to add interest to a table setting, if you enjoy entertaining or hosting a crowd. 

It's not necessary to splash lots of cash either - although there are plenty of options if you do want to. From high end designer names to inexpensive or everyday alternatives, choose what is right for you.

Many of the best dinnerware sets include fancy plates with gold edges, frilled or fluted trims, but if yours doesn't you can zshuzsh it up with these. here's our pick of fancy plates form the best home decor stores.  

Best fluted fancy plates

Frances plate collection
1. Frances large plate

Price: $54.99

Inspired by the pretty shapes of sea shells, this white porcelain plate with its fluted trim is fancy enough to flatter your food, without being showy. There's a smaller salad plate too. 

Black fluted Mega dinnerware
2. Black fluted Mega plate

Price: $170

Breaking away from the traditional blue and white motifs Royal Copenhagen is known and loved for, this black fluted Mega (D10.75") porcelain dinner plate is a popular and highly collectable modern interpretation. 

Chert white porcelain plate
3. Chert white porcelain plate

Price: $14.95

Created by award-winning designer Garth Roberts of garth™, this minimalist dinner plate is a modern twist on classic porcelain dinnerware with its subtly textured edge. It looks even more beautiful layered with other pieces in the collection.

Best frilled fancy plates

Lacquer charge
1. Gold lacquer charger

Price: $45.20 for set of 12

These gold chargers are a fun way to add a fanciful flair to your table if you're hosting a large dinner or event. Ditch placemats and place these beneath plain white dinner plates for some gravitas and glamor. 

Elton dinner plates
2. Elton plate set

Price: $80 for set of 4

This set of four (D10.5") lilac glazed stoneware plates with their frilled edge and yellow trim will bring a boost of color and a soft, feminine touch to your table. 

Diesel Machine collection
3. Machine salad plate

Price: $48

A collaboration between two Italian giants, Diesel Living and Seletti, the Machine collection resembles the toothed edges of cogs and wheels for an industrial take on premium tableware. 

Best designer fancy plates

La Scala del Palazzo plate
1. La Scala del Palazzo deep plate

Price: $184.50

Bring some bling to your dinner party with this La Scala del Palazzo porcelain plate from Versace Home. Inspired by the Palazzo Versace in Milan, the plate is adorned with a detailed architectural design in luxurious green and gold tones. 

Nastri plate set
2 Nastri dinner plate set

Price: $945 for set of 6

From famous Italian brand Missoni Home comes this set of six porcelain dinner plates with an eye-catching multi-colored geometric design for a dose of La Dolce Vita at your dining table.

Wessex Houndstooth dinner plate
3. Wessex Houndstooth dinner plate

Price: $62.68

For an upscale feel, this porcelain dinner plate by Ralph Lauren is inspired by a signature houndstooth tweed and finished with a gold trim to bring the spirit of a country estate to any table setting.

Best fancy plates with a gold trim

Dauville collection
1. Dauville gold glazed dinner plate

Price: $35

These gold trimmed porcelain dinner plates are fancy enough formal dinners, elegant soirées and other special occasions. There are salad plates, bowls and a tea set to match too. Pair them with gold-hued flatware for a flattering effect.

Noritake Eternal palace plate set
2. Eternal Palace plate set

Price: $76 for set of 4

Choose between a gold or platinum hued trim on these elegant plates from Noritake. The fancy banding takes it influence from historic architecture in an interlocking ogee design. Team with other plates in the collection for maximum impact.

Golden Grosgrain collection
3. Golden grosgrain collection

Price: $37 

From New York designer Vera Wang in a collaboration with British heritage tableware brand Wedgwood, the Golden Grosgrain collection is inspired by the touches and trims on the former's world-famous wedding gowns and made from fine bone china.

What is the best quality dinner set?

The best quality dinner sets are made from the finest materials, such as fine bone china. Although fine bone china has a delicate, transcluscent appearance, it is incredibly strong.    

'Due to the high cost of materials and the labour-intensive production process – bone china is the most expensive type of plate or dinnerware to buy,' says Micaela Philippo, global director F&B development at Carte Blanched.

