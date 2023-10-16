The 12 best fancy plates - to use when the Queen comes over (and maybe not even then)
There's a modern take on the best fancy plates - a contemporary smartness that is a a world away from the matching tea set. Our edit shows how it's done
A set of fancy plates is an easy way to add interest to a table setting, if you enjoy entertaining or hosting a crowd.
It's not necessary to splash lots of cash either - although there are plenty of options if you do want to. From high end designer names to inexpensive or everyday alternatives, choose what is right for you.
Many of the best dinnerware sets include fancy plates with gold edges, frilled or fluted trims, but if yours doesn't you can zshuzsh it up with these. here's our pick of fancy plates form the best home decor stores.
Best fluted fancy plates
Price: $54.99
Inspired by the pretty shapes of sea shells, this white porcelain plate with its fluted trim is fancy enough to flatter your food, without being showy. There's a smaller salad plate too.
Price: $170
Breaking away from the traditional blue and white motifs Royal Copenhagen is known and loved for, this black fluted Mega (D10.75") porcelain dinner plate is a popular and highly collectable modern interpretation.
Best frilled fancy plates
Price: $45.20 for set of 12
These gold chargers are a fun way to add a fanciful flair to your table if you're hosting a large dinner or event. Ditch placemats and place these beneath plain white dinner plates for some gravitas and glamor.
Price: $80 for set of 4
This set of four (D10.5") lilac glazed stoneware plates with their frilled edge and yellow trim will bring a boost of color and a soft, feminine touch to your table.
Best designer fancy plates
Price: $184.50
Bring some bling to your dinner party with this La Scala del Palazzo porcelain plate from Versace Home. Inspired by the Palazzo Versace in Milan, the plate is adorned with a detailed architectural design in luxurious green and gold tones.
Price: $945 for set of 6
From famous Italian brand Missoni Home comes this set of six porcelain dinner plates with an eye-catching multi-colored geometric design for a dose of La Dolce Vita at your dining table.
Best fancy plates with a gold trim
Price: $35
These gold trimmed porcelain dinner plates are fancy enough formal dinners, elegant soirées and other special occasions. There are salad plates, bowls and a tea set to match too. Pair them with gold-hued flatware for a flattering effect.
Price: $76 for set of 4
Choose between a gold or platinum hued trim on these elegant plates from Noritake. The fancy banding takes it influence from historic architecture in an interlocking ogee design. Team with other plates in the collection for maximum impact.
What is the best quality dinner set?
The best quality dinner sets are made from the finest materials, such as fine bone china. Although fine bone china has a delicate, transcluscent appearance, it is incredibly strong.
'Due to the high cost of materials and the labour-intensive production process – bone china is the most expensive type of plate or dinnerware to buy,' says Micaela Philippo, global director F&B development at Carte Blanched.
Jacky Parker
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
