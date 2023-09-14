The 12 best dinnerware sets for six - so you're always ready to host a stylish soiree

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Buying a dinnerware set for six–even when there are less in your household-means you're set for guests. Welcoming others into your home for brunch, lunch or dinner, is a breeze when you have all the tableware you need.

This is possible whatever your budget. In fact, the best dinnerware sets are often more cost-effective than buying individual pieces.

So whatever your style, taste or home set up, we've selected our favorite dinnerware sets for 6, from the best home decor stores, so that you can entertain with ease.

Best chunky dinnerware sets for 6

1. Terrania dinnerware set View at Wayfair Price: $75.44 for 18 pieces This stoneware dinnerware set has a charming exposed terracotta detail and contains six (D11") dinner plates, six (D8.5") salad plates and six (D6.5") cereal bowls, so that's breakfast, lunch and dinner sorted. 2. East Urban Home dinnerware set View at Wayfair Price: $93.99 for 24 pieces This chunky dinnerware set with its grey tones and painted rim has a rustic aesthetic that would suit everyday dinners for six. There are six of each large dinner plates, salad plates, pasta bowls and cereal bowls. 3. Zuma dinnerware set View at Target Price: $74.99 for 18 pieces Available in white, yellow, gray, cobalt blue or black, this gorgeous stoneware dinnerware set has a subtle contrasting raw-style rim, clean-lined shapes and is a modern matte glazed plates set to boot.

Best elegant dinnerware sets for 6

1. Oco dinnerware set View at DWR Price: $880 for 30 pieces These minimalist plates from the Oco dinnerware set are super elegant. They're designed by the German-based brand, ASA Selection, and feature a five-piece place setting for six people, with a dinner plate, dessert plate, bread plate and small and large bowl for each person. 2. Regalia dinnerware set View at Walmart Price: $72 for 46 pieces Offering brilliant value for money, this Regalia dinnerware set provides all you need for elegant entertaining. As well as the basics like plates, bowls and cups for six , it includes a serving platter, serving bowl, napkin rings and salt & pepper shakers. 3. Saba gold rim dinnerware set View at Walmart Price: $59.99 for 18 pieces At $10 per setting, this porcelain dinnerware set with its slim band of gold around the rim offers everyday elegance at an affordable price, with a (D10.25") dinner plate, (D7.5") salad plate and cereal bowl each for six people.

Best colorful dinnerware sets for 6

1. Loise Layers dinnerware set View at Burke Decor Price: $249.99 for 18 pieces This graphic, multi-colored striped plates set allows you to get creative with your tablescape by clashing or coordinating the three different colors. There's a dinner plate, soup plate and dessert plate for six people 2. Pompeii red dinnerware set View at Burke Decor Price: $229.99 for 18 pieces Inspired by the ancient Italian city of Pompeii, this hand-painted dinnerware set offers traditional rustic style and warm tones of red and pink across the (D10.75") dinner plates, (D8.25") soup lates and (D7.5") dessert plates for six. 3. Novel multi-color dinnerware set View at Burke Decor Price: $249.99 for 18 pieces Mix plain and patterned prints and pretty colors with this stylish dinnerware set with its geometric design on the (D10.25") dinner and (D7.75") dessert plates and sponged effect on the (D7.75") soup plates.

Best simple dinnerware sets for 6

1. Corelle mystic grey dinnerware set View at Walmart Price: $69.99 for 18 pieces Made in New York and accented with a dove-gray band and dots around the edges of the plates and bowls, this simple white dinnerware set for six people is made with 80% recycled glass and offers affordable, understated style for everyday. 2. Everytime dinnerware set View at Wayfair Price: $107.60 for 24 pieces With six (D11") dinner plates, six (D8.5") salad plates, six (D7.75") bowls (suitable for soup, cereal or pasta) and six mugs, the white porcelain Everytime dinnerware set offers all the essentials for daily meals in a simple style. 3. Corelle ocean blue dinnerware set View at Walmart Price: $69.99 for 18 pieces Splashed with vibrant droplets of blue in three azure hues around the edge, this simple white dinnerware set for six is not only stylish, it's lightweight, highly durable and made in New York from 80% recycled glass.