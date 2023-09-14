The 12 best dinnerware sets for six - so you're always ready to host a stylish soiree

The Livingetc editors have chosen the 12 best dinnerware sets for six - full fleets of tableware that mean you're always ready to host with style

6 piece dinnerware sets in plain and color
By Jacky Parker
Buying a dinnerware set for six–even when there are less in your household-means you're set for guests. Welcoming others into your home for brunch, lunch or dinner, is a breeze when you have all the tableware you need.

This is possible whatever your budget. In fact, the best dinnerware sets are often more cost-effective than buying individual pieces. 

So whatever your style, taste or home set up, we've selected our favorite dinnerware sets for 6, from the best home decor stores, so that you can entertain with ease. 

Best chunky dinnerware sets for 6

Gibson Elite terrania dinnerware set
1. Terrania dinnerware set

Price: $75.44 for 18 pieces

This stoneware dinnerware set has a charming exposed terracotta detail and contains six (D11") dinner plates, six (D8.5") salad plates and six (D6.5") cereal bowls, so that's breakfast, lunch and dinner sorted.

East Urban Home dinnerware set
2. East Urban Home dinnerware set

Price: $93.99 for 24 pieces

This chunky dinnerware set with its grey tones and painted rim has a rustic aesthetic that would suit everyday dinners for six. There are six of each large dinner plates, salad plates, pasta bowls and cereal bowls.  

Zuma dinnerware set
3. Zuma dinnerware set

Price: $74.99 for 18 pieces

Available in white, yellow, gray, cobalt blue or black, this gorgeous stoneware dinnerware set has a subtle contrasting raw-style rim, clean-lined shapes and is a modern matte glazed plates set to boot.

Best elegant dinnerware sets for 6

Oco dinnerware set
1. Oco dinnerware set

Price: $880 for 30 pieces

These minimalist plates from the Oco dinnerware set are super elegant. They're designed by the German-based brand, ASA Selection, and feature a five-piece place setting for six people, with a dinner plate, dessert plate, bread plate and small and large bowl for each person. 

Regalia dinnerware set
2. Regalia dinnerware set

Price: $72 for 46 pieces

Offering brilliant value for money, this Regalia dinnerware set provides all you need for elegant entertaining. As well as the basics like plates, bowls and cups for six , it includes a serving platter, serving bowl, napkin rings and salt & pepper shakers.

Saba gold rim dinnerware set
3. Saba gold rim dinnerware set

Price: $59.99 for 18 pieces

At $10 per setting, this porcelain dinnerware set with its slim band of gold around the rim offers everyday elegance at an affordable price, with a (D10.25") dinner plate, (D7.5") salad plate and cereal bowl each for six people.

Best colorful dinnerware sets for 6

Louise Layers dinnerware set
1. Loise Layers dinnerware set

Price: $249.99 for 18 pieces

This graphic, multi-colored striped plates set allows you to get creative with your tablescape by clashing or coordinating the three different colors. There's a dinner plate, soup plate and dessert plate for six people

Pompeii red dinnerware set
2. Pompeii red dinnerware set

Price: $229.99 for 18 pieces

Inspired by the ancient Italian city of Pompeii, this hand-painted dinnerware set offers traditional rustic style and warm tones of red and pink across the (D10.75") dinner plates, (D8.25") soup lates and (D7.5") dessert plates for six.  

Novel multi-color dinnerware set
3. Novel multi-color dinnerware set

Price: $249.99 for 18 pieces

Mix plain and patterned prints and pretty colors with this stylish dinnerware set with its geometric design on the (D10.25") dinner and (D7.75") dessert plates and sponged effect on the (D7.75") soup plates.  

Best simple dinnerware sets for 6

Corelle mystic grey dinnerware set
1. Corelle mystic grey dinnerware set

Price: $69.99 for 18 pieces

Made in New York and accented with a dove-gray band and dots around the edges of the plates and bowls, this simple white dinnerware set for six people is made with 80% recycled glass and offers affordable, understated style for everyday. 

Everytime dinnerware set
2. Everytime dinnerware set

Price: $107.60 for 24 pieces

With six (D11") dinner plates, six (D8.5") salad plates, six (D7.75") bowls (suitable for soup, cereal or pasta) and six mugs, the white porcelain Everytime dinnerware set offers all the essentials for daily meals in a simple style.

Corelle ocean blue dinnerware set
3. Corelle ocean blue dinnerware set

Price: $69.99 for 18 pieces

Splashed with vibrant droplets of blue in three azure hues around the edge, this simple white dinnerware set for six is not only stylish, it's lightweight, highly durable and made in New York from 80% recycled glass. 

What is the most sturdy dinnerware?

Fine bone china is extremely sturdy and durable, despite its delicate appearance. However it is expensive, so it's not an option for everyone. There are other sturdy materials that are more affordable for everyday use.

'For daily use – vitrified stoneware is brilliant, non-porous and dishwasher safe,' says Micaela Philippo, global director F&B development at Carte Blanched.

'Porcelain will always be a great option too and it is a material used for so many different styles of plate, meaning you can go for both utilitarian and minimalist, or decorative styles with flourishes on the rim and abstract shapes.'

