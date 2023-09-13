The 12 best dinnerware sets - our editors have found the most elegant table settings

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Choose well and the best dinnerware sets will last for years, if not decades. Of course tastes change, but if you work out what you like, rather than being swayed by the latest fads, your dinnerware will stand the test of time.

There's a huge flexibility of choice, with dinnerware sets available for four, six, eight or even twelve place settings in a multitude of styles, colors and materials.

Whether you like to dine on fine bone china, love bold patterns and color, or prefer a more casual or understated approach, there's a dinnerware set to suit your taste and lifestyle.

Scroll though our favorite dinnerware sets from the best home decor stores and see which you prefer.

Best simple dinnerware set

1. Stone lava speckled dinner set View at Urban Outfitters Offering fantastic value and simple style, this Stone lava speckled dinner set is available in white or black with four dinner plates, four dessert plates and four bowls for simple and stylish everyday dining.

Price: $69 for 12-piece set

Sizes: Dinner Plate 10.5" dia, Dessert Plate 8.25" dia, Bowl 6.5" dia

Why we love it: It's simple and stylish and the charming speckled glaze on the stoneware gives this set a handmade feel that makes it look and feel more expensive than it is.

Best everyday dinnerware set

2. Bread Street dinnerware set View at Burke Decor In a collaboration with world famous chef, Gordon Ramsay, and named after his UK restaurant chain, Bread Street, this 16-piece white stoneware dinner set has a high gloss finish and smart slate rim to perfectly present your kitchen creations.

Price: $208 for a 16-piece set

Sizes: Dinner plate D10.6", Cereal bowl D6.7", Side plate D8.3"

Why we love it: The simple minimalist style of this set brings elegance to breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Best dinnerware set for one

3. Drift white dinnerware set View at CB2 Handmade in Portugal and designed as a 4-piece set for one person, it's easy to create a set large enough to suit your lifestyle. Drift stoneware has a matte ivory water-reactive glaze which results in a subtle crackled texture that makes each simple piece unique.

Price: $44.80 for 4-piece set

Sizes: Dinner plate dia 10", Salad plate dia 8.5", Soup Bowl dia 6.5"

Why we love it: Apart from its overall chicness, this set allows you to create a dinnerware set for as many or as few people as you like.

Best quirky dinnerware set

4. Bistro Tile dinner plate set View at Anthropologie The beauty of this elegant set is that it can be built up to create an entire collection made up of the pieces you want. Choose bread plates, side plates, bowls, mugs, espresso cups and saucers, creamer, cheese platter, cake stand and glasses.

Price: $96 for 4-piece set

Sizes: dinner plate 10.25" dia, Bread plate 6.5" dia, Bowl 5.5" dia

Why we love it: Each piece, from the dinner plate and bowl to the mug or glass has its own quirky style that cleverly coordinates with the rest of the collection.

Best modern dinnerware set

5. Brighton dinnerware set View at Wayfair This 16-piece porcelain dinnerware set from Stone Lain delivers great style at an affordable price. We love the marble-effect swirl design on the four dinner plates, salad plates, mugs and bowls, which can be easily teamed with white or black accent pieces.

Price: $99.99 for 16-piece set

Sizes: Dinner plate 10.5" dia, Salad plate 8.2'' dia

Why we love it: The marble-effect swirl pattern has a throughly modern style that adds interest at the table.

Best elegant dinnerware set

6. Gio Platinum dining set View at Burke Decor Made from fine bone china, with a delicate metallic design, this minimalist plates set is pure elegant simplicity and comprises four dinner plates, side plates and pasta bowls, which can be mixed with other pieces from the Gio collection.

Price: $740 for 12-piece set

Sizes: Dinner plate 9" dia, Side plate 6.7" dia, Pasta bowl 9.7" dia, Cereal bowl 7.6" dia

Why we love it: Elegant and sophisticated with a luxurious metallic honeycomb pattern, this is a premium set from a prestigious brand and one for the wish list.

Best rustic dinnerware set

7. Famiware dinnerware set View at Walmart There's an earthy retro feel to this rustic 12-piece Famiware dinner set, due to the beautiful reactive glaze on the sturdy stoneware. As well as this cappuccino white, it's offered in matte white, matte black and smoky blue.

Price: $76.99 for 12-piece set

Sizes: D10” dinner plates, D8” salad plates, D5.5” cereal bowls.

Why we love it: This set makes us think of hearty dinners and relaxed evenings with friends at home.

Best dinnerware set with a reactive glaze

8. Prado Blue dinnerware set View at CB2 Made by hand in Portugal, the Prado stoneware dinnerware has a simple modern silhouette and a rich, tonal reactive glaze that brings slight variations to each piece. Choose a four piece set and add individual items as required.

Price: from $39.95 for 4-piece set

Sizes: Dinner plate D10.75", Salad plate D9", Pasta bowl D8.3.", Soup bowl D5.5"

Why we love it: With an expensive handcrafted feel and a beautiful finish this dinnerware set is well worth its price tag.

Best create-your-own dinnerware set

9. Porcelain tableware set View at Zara Home This charming porcelain dinner set has an antique glaze rim which gives it a lovely handcrafted look. The set can be bought in individual pieces to make a dinnerware collection as large or as small as you need.

Price: from $6.90

Sizes: Dinner plate D10.6", Soup plate D7.5", Dessert plate 7.5", Pasta plate D10.6"

Why we love it: It's available to buy in individual pieces, so you can choose exactly which items suit your lifestyle and how many to create your own dinnerware set.

Best bold dinnerware set

10. Mandala dinnerware set View at Wayfair Available in sapphire, citrine, emerald or an assorted mix of colors, this Bungalow Rose Mandala porcelain dinnerware set is inspired by Buddhist art and depicts a cosmic diagram of geometric patterns.

Price: $79.99 for 16-piece set

Sizes: Dinner plate D10.25", Salad plate D8.5", Cereal bowl D7.5"

Why we love it: The beautiful and bold print brings an eclectic and vibrant feel to the table.

Best two-tone dinnerware set

11. Vancasso dinnerware set View at Wayfair Finished with a double dipped glaze, (62% white and 38% black), this two tone dinnerware set for four has a semi-matte finish and a bold style that will bring a sense of drama to your tablescape.

Price: $82.99 for 16-piece set

Sizes: Dinner plate D10..5", Salad plate D8.4", Cereal bowl D7.1"

Why we love it: This dinnerware set switches easily from day to night and can be accessorized with simple or sophisticated serveware and flatware.

Best value dinnerware set

12. Calypso dinnerware set View at Walmart If you want a bold design at brilliant value, this 12-piece stoneware set from Thyme & Table has all the essentials for mealtimes, with a big helping of statement style at the same time.

Price: $49.98 for 12-piece set

Sizes: N/A

Why we love it: It's a great value dinnerware set for a family of four with a striking mix and match style. Stoneware is easy to care for too.