The 12 best dessert bowls - style for the most important meal of the day

The Livingetc edit of the 12 best dessert bowls means you can round off every meal in style - small, large or patterned

pink and white dessert bowls
(Image credit: Anthropologie, Lulu and Georgia)
By Jacky Parker
published
For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert is the finale at the end of a meal, the part we've been looking forward to the most. So a fitting receptacle to serve it in, such as your best dessert bowls, is in order. 

Whether your preference is for hot puddings and pies smothered in custard, cold cheesecakes with a dash of sauce or iced sorbets, gelatos and ice creams with toppings, we've rounded up our favorite dessert bowls to suit a multitude of sweet treats.

Of course, the best dinnerware sets usually include dessert bowls, so if you're looking for inspiration, or need an extra set for a special occasion or everyday dining, here's our round up of the best dessert bowls from the best home decor stores

Best glass dessert bowls

Jupiter set of bowls
1. Jupiter set of bowls

Price: $48 for set of 6

This pretty set of (D5") beaded glass bowls is available in pink, blue, light blue, green or clear and is inspired by the heritage glassware designs found in the Parisian flea markets, if you want to give your desserts an elegant European flavour.

Daphne bowl set
2. Daphne bowl set

Price: $31.60 for set of 8

Serve appetizers or desserts in this set of sophisticated soda lime glass (D5') bowls. Part of an exclusive collection for CB2, despite their delicate appearance, the bowls are microwave and dishwasher safe, so are easy to use.

Raami bowl
3. Raami bowl

Price: $25

Made from 100% recycled glass from Iittala's factory, the Raami (D4.96") grey glass bowl is perfectly sized for cereal, fruit salads, desserts and other cold dishes. It's complemented with a stylish carafe and tumblers too.

Best shallow dessert bowls

Oco small bowl set of 6
1. Oco bowl set

Price: $175 for set of 6

Simple, elegant and at 2⅛" H x 4⅝" D, this Oco small bowl set from German-based ASA Selection is suitable for serving soup, cereal or desserts. Its pared-back style will allow the focus to be on the food too. 

Pilar deep dessert plate set
2. Pilar deep dessert plate

Price: $77.99 for set of 4

Whether you love to indulge in apple pie, cheesecake or trifle, this set of deep dessert plates is just the right size and shape for slices of pie or spoons of dessert to keep their form–and to contain cream, sauces or custard.

Rim detail bowl
3. Rim detail bowl

Price: $9.90

This charming rustic-style (D6.7" xH2") stoneware bowl is large enough for sweet treats, soup or cereal. The contrasting rim adds a subtle splash of color to the table and is available in blue or yellow.

Best deep dessert bowls

Waive ceramic dessert bowl set
1. Waive dessert bowl set

Price: $21.99 for set of 4

Elegant and durable, this set of fluted ceramic bowls oozes classic style and is available in white, light blue, blue, pink and grey. At 1.96'' H X 3.75'' D, the bowls are dainty enough for ice cream, sorbet, gelato and other scooped desserts. 

Livia fruit bowl set
2. Livia fruit bowl set

Price: $128 for set of 6

Made in Portugal, these stoneware bowls have a charming rustic style with their organic shape and dimpled finish. At 5"D x 2.5"H, they are ideal for serving fresh fruit, hot puddings, or even hearty soups. 

Mahathi dessert bowl set
3. Mahathi dessert bowl set

Price: $26.99 for set of 8

There's a thoroughly modern feel to these dessert bowls with their marble-effect pattern and glazed surface. At 2.4''H X 4.5''D, there's ample space for gooey desserts with generous toppings, as well as soups, cereals or appetizers. 

Best colorful dessert bowls

Coffee Studio bowl set
1. Bowls of Plenty set

Price: $72 for set of 4

The graphic style of these dipped salt glaze bowls from Royal Doulton offers a dramatic setting for all sorts of desserts, from hot puddings with cream or custard to iced sorbets and gelatos with sauces and sprinkles.

Elton bowl set of 4
2. Elton bowl set

Price: $56 for set of 4

Part of a larger stoneware dinnerware collection consisting of dinner plates, side plates and mugs, these pretty lilac (D6.75") bowls with their yellow rim add a cheering feel to mealtimes and are ideal for breakfast, soup or dessert.

Casarcarta scallop bowl
3. Scallop bowl

Price: $16.20

Available in red, blue or black, the Scallop bowl is handmade in Britain from porcelain and features a beautifully bold wave design on a crisp white background. Team with the rest of the collection to jazz up your table.

What do you call the small dessert bowls?

Small dessert bowls are often referred to as sundae dishes or ice cream bowls, particularly if they are made of glass or are on a pedestal. Dessert bowls are usually around 4"-5" in diameter. If this is too small, consider a dessert plate instead. 

'I like to keep it eclectic and casual when it comes to table settings, especially when entertaining at home,' says Soho Home Design Director, James Patmore. 

'Desserts are all about treating yourself and playfulness, and I feel this should be reflected in the vessel you use. A fun choice of dessert bowl or plate helps keep the mood buoyant and playful at the tail end of a dinner party.'

Jacky Parker

Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites


A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written  for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration. 

