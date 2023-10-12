The 12 best dessert bowls - style for the most important meal of the day

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert is the finale at the end of a meal, the part we've been looking forward to the most. So a fitting receptacle to serve it in, such as your best dessert bowls, is in order.

Whether your preference is for hot puddings and pies smothered in custard, cold cheesecakes with a dash of sauce or iced sorbets, gelatos and ice creams with toppings, we've rounded up our favorite dessert bowls to suit a multitude of sweet treats.

Of course, the best dinnerware sets usually include dessert bowls, so if you're looking for inspiration, or need an extra set for a special occasion or everyday dining, here's our round up of the best dessert bowls from the best home decor stores.

Best glass dessert bowls

1. Jupiter set of bowls View at Nordstrom Price: $48 for set of 6 This pretty set of (D5") beaded glass bowls is available in pink, blue, light blue, green or clear and is inspired by the heritage glassware designs found in the Parisian flea markets, if you want to give your desserts an elegant European flavour. 2. Daphne bowl set View at CB2 Price: $31.60 for set of 8 Serve appetizers or desserts in this set of sophisticated soda lime glass (D5') bowls. Part of an exclusive collection for CB2, despite their delicate appearance, the bowls are microwave and dishwasher safe, so are easy to use. 3. Raami bowl View at Burke Decor Price: $25 Made from 100% recycled glass from Iittala's factory, the Raami (D4.96") grey glass bowl is perfectly sized for cereal, fruit salads, desserts and other cold dishes. It's complemented with a stylish carafe and tumblers too.

Best shallow dessert bowls

1. Oco bowl set View at DWR Price: $175 for set of 6 Simple, elegant and at 2⅛" H x 4⅝" D, this Oco small bowl set from German-based ASA Selection is suitable for serving soup, cereal or desserts. Its pared-back style will allow the focus to be on the food too. 2. Pilar deep dessert plate View at Burke Decor Price: $77.99 for set of 4 Whether you love to indulge in apple pie, cheesecake or trifle, this set of deep dessert plates is just the right size and shape for slices of pie or spoons of dessert to keep their form–and to contain cream, sauces or custard. 3. Rim detail bowl View at Zara Home Price: $9.90 This charming rustic-style (D6.7" xH2") stoneware bowl is large enough for sweet treats, soup or cereal. The contrasting rim adds a subtle splash of color to the table and is available in blue or yellow.

Best deep dessert bowls

1. Waive dessert bowl set View at Wayfair Price: $21.99 for set of 4 Elegant and durable, this set of fluted ceramic bowls oozes classic style and is available in white, light blue, blue, pink and grey. At 1.96'' H X 3.75'' D, the bowls are dainty enough for ice cream, sorbet, gelato and other scooped desserts. 2. Livia fruit bowl set View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $128 for set of 6 Made in Portugal, these stoneware bowls have a charming rustic style with their organic shape and dimpled finish. At 5"D x 2.5"H, they are ideal for serving fresh fruit, hot puddings, or even hearty soups. 3. Mahathi dessert bowl set View at Wayfair Price: $26.99 for set of 8 There's a thoroughly modern feel to these dessert bowls with their marble-effect pattern and glazed surface. At 2.4''H X 4.5''D, there's ample space for gooey desserts with generous toppings, as well as soups, cereals or appetizers.

Best colorful dessert bowls

1. Bowls of Plenty set View at Burke Decor Price: $72 for set of 4 The graphic style of these dipped salt glaze bowls from Royal Doulton offers a dramatic setting for all sorts of desserts, from hot puddings with cream or custard to iced sorbets and gelatos with sauces and sprinkles. 2. Elton bowl set View at Anthropologie Price: $56 for set of 4 Part of a larger stoneware dinnerware collection consisting of dinner plates, side plates and mugs, these pretty lilac (D6.75") bowls with their yellow rim add a cheering feel to mealtimes and are ideal for breakfast, soup or dessert. 3. Scallop bowl View at Amara Price: $16.20 Available in red, blue or black, the Scallop bowl is handmade in Britain from porcelain and features a beautifully bold wave design on a crisp white background. Team with the rest of the collection to jazz up your table.