The 12 best dessert bowls - style for the most important meal of the day
The Livingetc edit of the 12 best dessert bowls means you can round off every meal in style - small, large or patterned
For style leaders and design lovers.
For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert is the finale at the end of a meal, the part we've been looking forward to the most. So a fitting receptacle to serve it in, such as your best dessert bowls, is in order.
Whether your preference is for hot puddings and pies smothered in custard, cold cheesecakes with a dash of sauce or iced sorbets, gelatos and ice creams with toppings, we've rounded up our favorite dessert bowls to suit a multitude of sweet treats.
Of course, the best dinnerware sets usually include dessert bowls, so if you're looking for inspiration, or need an extra set for a special occasion or everyday dining, here's our round up of the best dessert bowls from the best home decor stores.
Best glass dessert bowls
Price: $48 for set of 6
This pretty set of (D5") beaded glass bowls is available in pink, blue, light blue, green or clear and is inspired by the heritage glassware designs found in the Parisian flea markets, if you want to give your desserts an elegant European flavour.
Price: $31.60 for set of 8
Serve appetizers or desserts in this set of sophisticated soda lime glass (D5') bowls. Part of an exclusive collection for CB2, despite their delicate appearance, the bowls are microwave and dishwasher safe, so are easy to use.
Best shallow dessert bowls
Price: $175 for set of 6
Simple, elegant and at 2⅛" H x 4⅝" D, this Oco small bowl set from German-based ASA Selection is suitable for serving soup, cereal or desserts. Its pared-back style will allow the focus to be on the food too.
Price: $77.99 for set of 4
Whether you love to indulge in apple pie, cheesecake or trifle, this set of deep dessert plates is just the right size and shape for slices of pie or spoons of dessert to keep their form–and to contain cream, sauces or custard.
Best deep dessert bowls
Price: $21.99 for set of 4
Elegant and durable, this set of fluted ceramic bowls oozes classic style and is available in white, light blue, blue, pink and grey. At 1.96'' H X 3.75'' D, the bowls are dainty enough for ice cream, sorbet, gelato and other scooped desserts.
Price: $128 for set of 6
Made in Portugal, these stoneware bowls have a charming rustic style with their organic shape and dimpled finish. At 5"D x 2.5"H, they are ideal for serving fresh fruit, hot puddings, or even hearty soups.
Best colorful dessert bowls
Price: $72 for set of 4
The graphic style of these dipped salt glaze bowls from Royal Doulton offers a dramatic setting for all sorts of desserts, from hot puddings with cream or custard to iced sorbets and gelatos with sauces and sprinkles.
Price: $56 for set of 4
Part of a larger stoneware dinnerware collection consisting of dinner plates, side plates and mugs, these pretty lilac (D6.75") bowls with their yellow rim add a cheering feel to mealtimes and are ideal for breakfast, soup or dessert.
What do you call the small dessert bowls?
Small dessert bowls are often referred to as sundae dishes or ice cream bowls, particularly if they are made of glass or are on a pedestal. Dessert bowls are usually around 4"-5" in diameter. If this is too small, consider a dessert plate instead.
'I like to keep it eclectic and casual when it comes to table settings, especially when entertaining at home,' says Soho Home Design Director, James Patmore.
'Desserts are all about treating yourself and playfulness, and I feel this should be reflected in the vessel you use. A fun choice of dessert bowl or plate helps keep the mood buoyant and playful at the tail end of a dinner party.'
