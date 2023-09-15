The 12 best colorful plates - instant joy for your tabletop decor

As with other areas of interior design, there are a number of trends in tableware, that you can pick and choose from.

'Textured plates, geometric shapes, colourful and rustic touches, eco-friendly materials and handcrafted pieces are all popular tableware trends for 2023 and beyond,' says Daniella Bingham, tabletop buyer at Anthropologie.

Richard Eaton, Design Director at Denby expands further, 'Mediterranean luxe, is a trend that invites all the sunshine and joy of the Mediterranean coast into your home.

'Ceramics are a key feature of Mediterranean style. The colour palette is rich, earthy tones like terracotta and ochre, as well as sea-inspired hues such as turquoise and royal blue.

'Sustainable interiors have been around for a while now too and we’re going to see more rustic and honest pieces in our homes. Handcrafted items are a major focus of this trend.

'Designers are opting for well-made homewares that are created to stay in the home for years to come. In fact, 38% of consumers said that they have paid more money for durable and long-lasting products in an effort to be more sustainable.

'Handmade ceramics with organic textures, patterns, and shapes are a major highlight of the rustic trend, along with pieces that showcase a unique identity in an offshoot labelled "flawsome design".'