The 12 best colorful plates - instant joy for your tabletop decor
The 12 best colorful plates as chosen by Livingetc editors to bring happiness and joy to your table settings
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Quick menu
Some occasions call for colorful plates–whether it's eating outside during the warmer months, a celebration, or just for the pure joy color brings.
Even if you prefer to eat your main course on a white plate, colorful charger plates, side plates, appetizer or dessert plates can bring a cheerful boost of color to your table.
Some of the best colorful plates we've seen form part of the best dinnerware sets, others can be mixed and matched with existing crockery. Here's our round up of colorful plates from the best home decor stores.
Best bold colorful plates
Price: $49.50 for set of 4
Made from melamine, these (D8.75") shatter-proof plates are designed to look like stoneware in coordinating colors with a contrasting rim. Perfect for outdoor picnics and barbecues, they'll bring a splash of bold color to proceedings.
Price: $40.19 for set of 6
These colorful (D10") porcelain plates have a flat edge that makes them easy to stack in cupboards or drawers and load into the dishwasher. Not only will they bring a vibrant touch to your table, they'll make entertaining easier too.
Best graphic colorful plates
Price: $31.25
For a graphic splash of beautiful muted color at meal times, these handcrafted glazed plates are hard to beat. Choose mustard or saffron for a modern yet earthy feel–or mix it up with both shades to add further interest.
Price: $58 for set of 6
Bring a splash of bold color to a party with one of the best dinnerware sets for six. Compiled of striped plates made from reusable bamboo, there's no fear of breakages if you're eating outside. Plus these plates can be placed in the dishwasher when it's all over, ready for the next time.
Best rustic colorful plates
Price: $24
Resembling handcrafted pottery, it's hard to believe this lovely (D8") Campagna salad plate by Vietri is made from melamine. Available in lime, navy, orange or red, each plate has a charming rustic design around the edge and is ideal for outdoor dining.
Price: $57.60 for set of 2
Adorned with an abstract floral pattern designed by Peter Pilotto for English tableware brand 1882 Ltd, these fine bone china salad plates have a quirky rustic style and a quality feel, yet are robust enough for casual dining every day.
Best simple colorful plates
Price: $35
Designed by Alfredo Häberli for Iittala and winner of the 2002 iF Design Award, the (D7.75") Origo salad plate is a timeless piece that can be combined with other Iittala tableware. It also features practical details like stacking rings and other clever details.
Price: $30.99 for set of 4
This set of (D10") colorful stoneware plates from Wrought Studio consists of four pieces, each with a charming geometric design to create an attractive contrast at the table. They are oven, microwave and dishwasher safe too.
What is the trend in tableware in 2023 and beyond?
As with other areas of interior design, there are a number of trends in tableware, that you can pick and choose from.
'Textured plates, geometric shapes, colourful and rustic touches, eco-friendly materials and handcrafted pieces are all popular tableware trends for 2023 and beyond,' says Daniella Bingham, tabletop buyer at Anthropologie.
Richard Eaton, Design Director at Denby expands further, 'Mediterranean luxe, is a trend that invites all the sunshine and joy of the Mediterranean coast into your home.
'Ceramics are a key feature of Mediterranean style. The colour palette is rich, earthy tones like terracotta and ochre, as well as sea-inspired hues such as turquoise and royal blue.
'Sustainable interiors have been around for a while now too and we’re going to see more rustic and honest pieces in our homes. Handcrafted items are a major focus of this trend.
'Designers are opting for well-made homewares that are created to stay in the home for years to come. In fact, 38% of consumers said that they have paid more money for durable and long-lasting products in an effort to be more sustainable.
'Handmade ceramics with organic textures, patterns, and shapes are a major highlight of the rustic trend, along with pieces that showcase a unique identity in an offshoot labelled "flawsome design".'
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
-
-
9 of the best affordable sofas – elevated designs for your living room that won't break the bank
If you are looking for a chic sofa on a budget, look no further than our shopping edit of affordable, yet on-trend couches
By Amy McArdle Published
-
9 things people with Hamptons-style homes always buy - effortless, elevated and relaxed
If you’re as obsessed with the Hamptons style as we are, read on for our roundup of the best home accessories to achieve the look
By Valeza Bakolli Published