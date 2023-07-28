'I'm happier when I use it.' The best colorful glassware I've found
Tinted tableware is everywhere right now, and the trending style will add buckets of charm to your dinner party set-up
If you’re keen to switch up your dinner table setup this summer then I’d like to suggest incorporating some colorful glassware pieces. From wine glasses to salad bowls, tinted tableware looks both elegant and playful but is actually really easy to blend with your current decor.
Whether you’re dining alfresco or indoors, adding some colorful glassware is probably the easiest way to make your dinner table feel more cheerful and elevated, and we’re seeing some beautiful styles everywhere right now. It just makes me feel happier when I use it, like I've made added a burst of cheer to the table that guests can't help but smile at.
Estelle and LA doubleJ are a couple of standout brands to note which excel in color-tinted glasses, bowls, and more – but Our Place, Anthropologie, and many of our other favorite home decor stores also have some brilliant options ATM. So I’ve rounded up the very best in colorful glassware for your summer table.
OUR TOP 12 COLORFUL GLASSWARE PIECES
I have to start things off with this utterly gorgeous set of champagne coupes from La DoubleJ . The mixture of deep and bright colors throughout makes them feel incredibly elevated.
And this matching set of bowls completes the set! I adore the contrasting colors on the rims.
These flat-bottomed wine glasses are earthier in tone, perfectly complementing a neutral dinner table setup.
I'm more than a little obsessed with the wavy design of these coupes. As with many green accessories, they somehow manage to look both charming and chic!
And these floral coupes fall in the same category. Their graduated pink tint makes them feel really elegant – I can't imagine a better glass to serve your favorite cocktails!
The ombre tint on these drinking glasses is reminiscent of a sunset in summer. They also come in two other equally stylish colorways.
You can try to tell me that these colorful shot glasses don't immediately lift your spirits, but I simply won't believe you.
These deep, rich amber glasses are an edgy, vintage-style twist on colorful glassware. Their stackable design is space-saving too!
These blush pink highball glasses are an elegant take on the colored glassware trend. The wavy rim adds to the elevated feel.
The brilliant thing about these colorful glass fruit plates is that you'll be able to see any patterned plates or linens beneath when styled together.
This bright blue carafe will instantly make your table feel more cheerful. It also features the collection's iconic contrasting color rim detail.
WHAT ARE THE BEST COLORS TO USE FOR TINTED GLASSWARE?
If you’re after a sophisticated dinner table setup, then neutral and neutral-adjacent tones are the way to go. Deeper shades like brown, deep yellow, and even burgundy and green all work very well here. These sorts of hues give a vintage feel to the glassware which feels very elevated. They will also work for any season, so are the perfect example of timeless decor!
On the other hand, if you want to make a statement with bright pops of color, this playful take on glassware works very well for warmer seasons like spring and summer. Whether you go for soft pastel hues or unapologetic color clashing like the La DoubleJ pieces above, brighter colors are sure to catch the eye and make your table feel more cheerful.
