'I'm happier when I use it.' The best colorful glassware I've found

If you’re keen to switch up your dinner table setup this summer then I’d like to suggest incorporating some colorful glassware pieces. From wine glasses to salad bowls, tinted tableware looks both elegant and playful but is actually really easy to blend with your current decor.

Whether you’re dining alfresco or indoors, adding some colorful glassware is probably the easiest way to make your dinner table feel more cheerful and elevated, and we’re seeing some beautiful styles everywhere right now. It just makes me feel happier when I use it, like I've made added a burst of cheer to the table that guests can't help but smile at.

Estelle and LA doubleJ are a couple of standout brands to note which excel in color-tinted glasses, bowls, and more – but Our Place, Anthropologie, and many of our other favorite home decor stores also have some brilliant options ATM. So I’ve rounded up the very best in colorful glassware for your summer table.

OUR TOP 12 COLORFUL GLASSWARE PIECES

