The 12 best blue plates - the most perfect color for sophisticated dinner tables
The Livingetc editorial team have chosen the 12 best blue plates - perfect for smartly elevated and sophisticated dining tables
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Quick menu
Blue plates, in various styles, have been popular for centuries–and still have a certain cache. From the blue Willow pattern and Dutch Delftware inspired by Chinese chinoiserie in the 1600s, to Wedgwood's pale blue Jasperware in the 18th century, blue and white china signified status.
Things have changed considerably, but blue plates can still provide a dynamic place setting on a modern dining table. Whether it's sturdy stoneware and ceramics with glossy aqua glazes or fine bone china with hand-painted decals, the best dinnerware sets often have a blue base, pattern or accent color.
If you're drawn to aqua and azure tones, we've narrowed down the best blue plates. These pieces from the best home decor stores, have gorgeous blue glazes and interesting patterns, so you can style your table in this eye-catching color.
Best mottled blue plates
Price: $18
Made in Portugal, the Briar dinner plate in Iris blue is part of a wider glazed plate and stoneware collection that includes cereal bowls, pasta bowls, side plates and mugs for beautiful yet casual everyday dining.
Price: $20
The Robin's egg blue glaze on this stoneware (D7.5") salad plate has a naturally mottled satin finish, giving it beautiful handcrafted vibes. There's an eye-shaped Big Sur dining plate and elegant soup bowl to match too.
Best rustic blue plates
Price: $270 for set of 6
This dinnerware set for six has a deep sea blue glaze on the surface and a matt black finish on the outside. The inside color changes, depending on the light, like the ocean itself, bringing a rustic, coastal feel to mealtimes.
Price: $25
Handmade in ceramic, each of the Rustic dinner plates from House Doctor has slight variations in the design bringing an artisanal air to your table. The pale grey blue tone is soft enough to flatter most dishes served too.
Price: $35.38 for set of 6
This beautiful set of six mixed blue glazed stoneware plates is an absolute bargain. The colors range from pale turquoise and sky blue to richer azure tones, while the finish on the rim adds a rustic touch. They're oven, microwave and dishwasher safe too.
Best bold blue plates
Price: $33.99 for set of 4
This gorgeous clashing collection of patterned plates from Wrought Studio offers great value for money. With the look of high end designer plates, they will bring elegant Scandinavian style to your table without the high price tag.
Price: $38
Part of the award-winning Cosmic Diner Collection from Diesel Living with Seletti, this (D6.5") Neptune porcelain side plate can be teamed with Venus, Pluto, Jupiter and other plates with planetary influences.
Best edged blue plates
Price: $57.00
Elevate picnics and al-fresco dining, with these striking non-breakable melamine Tessa plates from Mario Luca Giusti. The blue damask design gives them a luxurious look more fitting of an expensive bone china dinner service.
Price: $16
Designed by ceramicist Niels Refsgaard in 1977, this classic Danish collection with its three slim Royal blue lines is as relevant and stylish today as it was almost half a century ago. Made from durable white ceramic porcelain, the plates are dishwasher safe too.
Price: $128 for set of 4
The Spode Blue Italian Brocato is a fresh update on the original 1816 Blue Italian design. A redesigned border, reminiscent of the iconic Blue Italian pattern, now surrounds a plain white centre for a modern interpretation of the classic patterned plate.
Is blue a good color for dinnerware?
Blue dinnerware has been popular for centuries and continues to be. However, many people like to serve food on white china, as it is a neutral backdrop. In this instance a blue pattern around the edge of a plate can be a beautiful alternative to a blue glaze or solid color.
'Blue is a popular colour for dinnerware, it's fairly neutral and compliments most food,' says Louise Rosie, Head of Design at Wedgwood.
'Be mindful of the color when choosing dessert plates,' cautions Daniella Bingham, Tabletop Buyer at Anthropologie. 'Blue can drain the sense of sweetness away from many desserts, particularly if they have a beige or brown undertone that clashes with the cool hues in blue.'
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
-
-
How to elevate your 'pass-through room' - experts make more of that unloved space you're ignoring
If you have a pass-through room in your home and have never really bothered to give it some love, then this is your chance to change things around
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published
-
Should your desk face the window? Designers know the best place for a productive state of mind
The correct desk position in your home office can enhance creative thinking and help you feel more relaxed while working. Here are some options to try out
By Raluca Racasan Published