The 12 best blue plates - the most perfect color for sophisticated dinner tables

Blue plates, in various styles, have been popular for centuries–and still have a certain cache. From the blue Willow pattern and Dutch Delftware inspired by Chinese chinoiserie in the 1600s, to Wedgwood's pale blue Jasperware in the 18th century, blue and white china signified status.

Things have changed considerably, but blue plates can still provide a dynamic place setting on a modern dining table. Whether it's sturdy stoneware and ceramics with glossy aqua glazes or fine bone china with hand-painted decals, the best dinnerware sets often have a blue base, pattern or accent color.

If you're drawn to aqua and azure tones, we've narrowed down the best blue plates. These pieces from the best home decor stores, have gorgeous blue glazes and interesting patterns, so you can style your table in this eye-catching color.

Best mottled blue plates

1. Briar dinner plate View at Anthropologie Price: $18 Made in Portugal, the Briar dinner plate in Iris blue is part of a wider glazed plate and stoneware collection that includes cereal bowls, pasta bowls, side plates and mugs for beautiful yet casual everyday dining. 2. Big Sur salad plate View at Jonathan Adler Price: $20 The Robin's egg blue glaze on this stoneware (D7.5") salad plate has a naturally mottled satin finish, giving it beautiful handcrafted vibes. There's an eye-shaped Big Sur dining plate and elegant soup bowl to match too. 3. Small stoneware plate View at H&M Price: $12.99 This glazed small (D6.5") stoneware plate has a charming earthy quality due to its sturdy construction and attractive mottled finish. A chunky stoneware cup can accompany for a stylish retro breakfast or lunch set.

Best rustic blue plates

1. Guila dinner plate View at Burke Decor Price: $270 for set of 6 This dinnerware set for six has a deep sea blue glaze on the surface and a matt black finish on the outside. The inside color changes, depending on the light, like the ocean itself, bringing a rustic, coastal feel to mealtimes. 2. Rustic dinner plate View at Burke Decor Price: $25 Handmade in ceramic, each of the Rustic dinner plates from House Doctor has slight variations in the design bringing an artisanal air to your table. The pale grey blue tone is soft enough to flatter most dishes served too. 3. Bonita dinner plate set View at Wayfair Price: $35.38 for set of 6 This beautiful set of six mixed blue glazed stoneware plates is an absolute bargain. The colors range from pale turquoise and sky blue to richer azure tones, while the finish on the rim adds a rustic touch. They're oven, microwave and dishwasher safe too.

Best bold blue plates

1. Kiaan dinner plate set View at Wayfair Price: $33.99 for set of 4 This gorgeous clashing collection of patterned plates from Wrought Studio offers great value for money. With the look of high end designer plates, they will bring elegant Scandinavian style to your table without the high price tag. 2. Neptune porcelain plate View at Burke Decor Price: $38 Part of the award-winning Cosmic Diner Collection from Diesel Living with Seletti, this (D6.5") Neptune porcelain side plate can be teamed with Venus, Pluto, Jupiter and other plates with planetary influences. 3. Imperial blue dinner plate set View at Wayfair Price: $107 for set of 4 Designed and made by Denby, a heritage English pottery brand, this stoneware plate set is scratch-resistant, oven, microwave and dishwasher safe and are iIdeal for everyday family dinners.

Best edged blue plates

1. Mario Luca Giusti Tessa plate View at Amara Price: $57.00 Elevate picnics and al-fresco dining, with these striking non-breakable melamine Tessa plates from Mario Luca Giusti. The blue damask design gives them a luxurious look more fitting of an expensive bone china dinner service. 2. Christianshavn blue dinnerware View at Schoolhouse Price: $16 Designed by ceramicist Niels Refsgaard in 1977, this classic Danish collection with its three slim Royal blue lines is as relevant and stylish today as it was almost half a century ago. Made from durable white ceramic porcelain, the plates are dishwasher safe too. 3. Spode Blue Italian Brocato plate set View at Wayfair Price: $128 for set of 4 The Spode Blue Italian Brocato is a fresh update on the original 1816 Blue Italian design. A redesigned border, reminiscent of the iconic Blue Italian pattern, now surrounds a plain white centre for a modern interpretation of the classic patterned plate.