This Style Editor Found the 12 Best Anthropologie Vases — 'They Truly Make a Room Feel Compete'
From modern geometric designs to classic Grecian busts, there's an Anthropologie vase on this list for everyone
It's never, and I emphasize never, a wrong time to indulge in a new vase. These elegant additions effortlessly contribute a sleek, beautiful, and diverse silhouette to your space, demanding minimal time or effort. While commonly associated with floral arrangements, which undoubtedly add an exquisite touch to any home, a remarkable vase stands alone as the perfect finishing touch for any room, whether as a captivating centerpiece on a table or a striking accent. A vase is a versatile element that can be whatever you envision. Place one, or even two, on a shelf, mantle, or any space in need of elevation and a burst of shape or color.
In the world of vases, where uninspiring finds are easy to come by, Anthropologie stands out. Each vase from this retailer never fails to astonish and captivate with its unique blend of color, texture, and shape. Our editor, Pip Rich, agrees. "I love to tun to Anthropologie for finishing touches," he says. "I've bought curtain tie backs, serving platters and yes, vases, from here. It's perfect for those personality-filled pieces that truly make a room feel complete."
From beaded urns to terracotta, and a variety of shapes like flutes and bulbs — Anthropologie boasts a collection that exceeds your expectations. Everything you've envisioned can be found in this curated Anthropologie editor's choice selection. With options ranging from the eclectic to the classic, you're just one vase away from completing your dream decor. Seriously, explore these selections before I claim them all for myself (because I most definitely will!).
Explore a broader range of vases at Anthropologie.
Best Modern Vases from Anthropologie
Price: $54
I am absolutely captivated by this geometric glass vase — truly unlike anything I've seen before. Angular and sharp, it brings a definitive artistic touch, made even more unique with its gray glass.
Price: $14
This playful vase is ideal for your smallest stems. The wine variety exudes sophistication, but it also comes in orange, pink, and green, each lending a more cheerful feel.
Best Ceramic Vases from Anthropologie
Price: $168
This oversized textured cream vase, with its sweeping curves, introduces a touch of drama. Its earthy feel is well-suited for even the most substantial bouquets.
Price: $28
Anthropologie's unique sculptural vase evokes the image of a shoulder bag, adding to its charm. Understated and elegant, its wraparound detail stands out as an artistic touch.
Best Classic Vases from Anthropologie
Price: $148
Embrace the trend of mixed materials with this glass and iron urn, predicted to be huge in 2024 and beyond. Vertical stripes emphasize its elegant shape, making it an excellent choice for a foyer or living room for maximum visibility.
Price: $44
Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this Grecian bust vase exudes classic charm. A sculpture in itself, it doesn't even need flowers to make a statement.
Best Statement Vases from Anthropologie
Price: $420
Admittedly a bit of a splurge, this asymmetrical vase is simply exquisite. The rich layered color combination of cranberry and soft blue-gray makes it a luxury statement piece you'll cherish for a lifetime.
Price: $158
Who said beads don't belong on vases? This unorthodox vase boasts an artistic and natural flare that is sure to become your next conversation starter.
Your new vase would look fabulous beside one of these Anthropologie sofas.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
How to Pick the Right Marble Slab — This is the Secret Designers Know to do When Choosing Countertops
If you're looking to find your dream marble countertop, here are the pointers to help you narrow it down
By Faaizah Shah Published
-
7 Ways to Maximize Kitchen Storage Without Adding Extra Cabinets (or Sacrificing Style)
Make the most of your available storage space without the need for costly renos or bulky cabinets
By Lilith Hudson Published