This Style Editor Found the 12 Best Anthropologie Vases — 'They Truly Make a Room Feel Compete'

It's never, and I emphasize never, a wrong time to indulge in a new vase. These elegant additions effortlessly contribute a sleek, beautiful, and diverse silhouette to your space, demanding minimal time or effort. While commonly associated with floral arrangements, which undoubtedly add an exquisite touch to any home, a remarkable vase stands alone as the perfect finishing touch for any room, whether as a captivating centerpiece on a table or a striking accent. A vase is a versatile element that can be whatever you envision. Place one, or even two, on a shelf, mantle, or any space in need of elevation and a burst of shape or color.

In the world of vases, where uninspiring finds are easy to come by, Anthropologie stands out. Each vase from this retailer never fails to astonish and captivate with its unique blend of color, texture, and shape. Our editor, Pip Rich, agrees. "I love to tun to Anthropologie for finishing touches," he says. "I've bought curtain tie backs, serving platters and yes, vases, from here. It's perfect for those personality-filled pieces that truly make a room feel complete."

From beaded urns to terracotta, and a variety of shapes like flutes and bulbs — Anthropologie boasts a collection that exceeds your expectations. Everything you've envisioned can be found in this curated Anthropologie editor's choice selection. With options ranging from the eclectic to the classic, you're just one vase away from completing your dream decor. Seriously, explore these selections before I claim them all for myself (because I most definitely will!).

Best Modern Vases from Anthropologie

Geometric Bud Vase View at Anthropologie Price: $54 I am absolutely captivated by this geometric glass vase — truly unlike anything I've seen before. Angular and sharp, it brings a definitive artistic touch, made even more unique with its gray glass. Modernist Porcelain Bud Vase View at Anthropologie Price: $14 This playful vase is ideal for your smallest stems. The wine variety exudes sophistication, but it also comes in orange, pink, and green, each lending a more cheerful feel. Flower Frog Vase View at Anthropologie Price: $68 This modern interpretation of stoneware showcases stunning vertical grooves, creating a striking display for your most beautiful floral arrangements. An optical illusion from afar, it appears almost malleable — a true piece of art.

Best Ceramic Vases from Anthropologie

Organic Ceramic Vase, Short Neutral View at Anthropologie Price: $168 This oversized textured cream vase, with its sweeping curves, introduces a touch of drama. Its earthy feel is well-suited for even the most substantial bouquets. Palau Vase (Small) View at Anthropologie Price: $28 Anthropologie's unique sculptural vase evokes the image of a shoulder bag, adding to its charm. Understated and elegant, its wraparound detail stands out as an artistic touch. Three Cylinder Ceramic Vase View at Anthropologie Price: $88 Three separate cylinders on this stunning ceramic vase offer increased floral customization opportunities. Note that it isn’t watertight, making it best for faux or preserved arrangements.

Best Classic Vases from Anthropologie

Glass + Iron Flare Vase View at Anthropologie Price: $148 Embrace the trend of mixed materials with this glass and iron urn, predicted to be huge in 2024 and beyond. Vertical stripes emphasize its elegant shape, making it an excellent choice for a foyer or living room for maximum visibility. Grecian Bust Pot (Large) View at Anthropologie Price: $44 Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this Grecian bust vase exudes classic charm. A sculpture in itself, it doesn't even need flowers to make a statement. Taper Colorful Vase View at Anthropologie Price: $20 The beauty of this vase lies in its simplicity. With a gorgeous milky finish, it enhances the natural beauty of your freshly cut stems. Its elongated design is skinny, elegant, and classic.

Best Statement Vases from Anthropologie

Rosemary Home Salviati Murano Vase View at Anthropologie Price: $420 Admittedly a bit of a splurge, this asymmetrical vase is simply exquisite. The rich layered color combination of cranberry and soft blue-gray makes it a luxury statement piece you'll cherish for a lifetime. Beaded Urn Vase View at Anthropologie Price: $158 Who said beads don't belong on vases? This unorthodox vase boasts an artistic and natural flare that is sure to become your next conversation starter. Lyla Vase View at Anthropologie Price: $34 This botanical print evokes cheerful luncheons in spring. Display it on its own or pair it with other patterned designs for a minimalist look.

