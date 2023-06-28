I spend 98% of my spare time on Anthropologie’s home section, and these new-in accessories will instantly elevate your decor

We could all do with a little homeware refresh every now and then, and Anthropologie is always a great place to look for luxe home accessories

(Image credit: Anthropologie)
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
Anthropologie never fails to deliver when it comes to unique-yet-elegant homeware finds, and as a shopping editor I find myself constantly gravitating towards its new-in section whenever I’m in need of a little decor inspo. 

With its plethora of exquisite pieces that always look more expensive than they actually are, we consider Anthropologie as one of the best home decor stores around. 

It would simply be rude of us to gatekeep our exciting new finds, and we’re nice people here at Livingetc, so we’ve decided to bring you in on the useful shopping intel by curating a list of our top picks from Anthropologie’s new-in section that you simply can’t miss!

OUR TOP 12 NEW-IN PICKS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE

different sizes of textured ceramic plant pots, some containing plants
Minka textured pot

This hand-painted ceramic plant pot features gorgeous texture throughout. The raised bauble design will add some dimension without taking away from the minimalist feel of your decor.

ivory shower curtain with scalloped edges hangs over a clawfoot bath tub
Maeve Ernestine scallop shower curtain

The clever scalloped edge makes this otherwise clean and simple ivory shower curtain look effortlessly elegant. It will make the perfect finishing touch to a minimaluxe-style bathroom.

glass ornament holding a lit candle in the top half-globe section
Calle vase and pillar candle holder

This stylish glass ornament is a vase and a candle holder in one! Simply turn it one way or the other to completely switch up its style and function (yes, it's the very same vase in the top image of this article) - not bad for $22 if you ask me.

wavy wooden wine rack holding two bottles of wine
Wavy wood wine rack

This wavy wine rack is a beautifully modern twist on a classic design. The on-trend '70s shape and hand-carved acacia wood material will make it an expensive-looking addition to your bar or kitchen space.

four flat bottom wine glasses in different earthy colors lined up together
Morgan wine glasses

These wine glasses come in different earthy shades which will add a colorful-yet-tasteful touch to your table. Their flat bottom design feels incredibly elegant and modern.

grey marble mortar and pestle sitting on a flat surface
Marble mortar and pestle set

I would have thought this marble mortar and pestle set was far more expensive than it actually is! Use it for grinding herbs, mixing dressings, looking pretty on your countertop, or all of the above.

four colored dishcloths folded in squares and laid out in a line
Knitted dishcloths

Upgrade your current tired dishcloths to this expensive-looking knitted set that comes in four beautifully tonal shades. They're machine washable, so are a great reusable alternative to paper towels.

pie dish with an apple design on the outside
Cider season pie dish

I am more than a little obsessed with this pie dish (and not least of all because of the rustic ridged edges). It goes without saying that it's perfect for cooking your apple pies in, but it would also make a great serving dish or fruit platter!

four tapered candles of varying colors and prints sit in twisted gold candlesticks
Chester taper candles

I adore the cheerful-yet-elegant prints on these tapered candlesticks. I'd use them in otherwise pared-back dining tablescape, a little pop of unexpected pattern. Their graphic prints are almost too good to burn.

two blue platters containing garlic bulbs and salad

Old Havana platter

The softly rustic shade of blue and the handworn edges help evoke the sense of a vacation in the Med - doesn't it just whisper Tuscan farmhouse at you? I adore the reactive-glazed crackle stoneware which has an antique look.

three cheese knives laid out with elaborately detailed gold handles in a woodland theme
Sigrid cheese knives set

These cheese knives look unreasonably elegant. The stylish woodland element of their handles and beautiful mixed-metal finish make them feel far more expensive than they actually are.

six mushroom-shaped candles with long stems and button tops laid out on a flat surface
Meri Meri mushroom birthday candles

I couldn't resist including these utterly adorable mushroom birthday candles. They're the ultimate impulse purchase and you know they'll come in handy sooner or later!

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

