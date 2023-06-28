I spend 98% of my spare time on Anthropologie’s home section, and these new-in accessories will instantly elevate your decor

Anthropologie never fails to deliver when it comes to unique-yet-elegant homeware finds, and as a shopping editor I find myself constantly gravitating towards its new-in section whenever I’m in need of a little decor inspo.

With its plethora of exquisite pieces that always look more expensive than they actually are, we consider Anthropologie as one of the best home decor stores around.

It would simply be rude of us to gatekeep our exciting new finds, and we’re nice people here at Livingetc, so we’ve decided to bring you in on the useful shopping intel by curating a list of our top picks from Anthropologie’s new-in section that you simply can’t miss!

Check out Anthropologie's entire new-in section right here!

OUR TOP 12 NEW-IN PICKS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE