I spend 98% of my spare time on Anthropologie’s home section, and these new-in accessories will instantly elevate your decor
We could all do with a little homeware refresh every now and then, and Anthropologie is always a great place to look for luxe home accessories
Anthropologie never fails to deliver when it comes to unique-yet-elegant homeware finds, and as a shopping editor I find myself constantly gravitating towards its new-in section whenever I’m in need of a little decor inspo.
With its plethora of exquisite pieces that always look more expensive than they actually are, we consider Anthropologie as one of the best home decor stores around.
It would simply be rude of us to gatekeep our exciting new finds, and we’re nice people here at Livingetc, so we’ve decided to bring you in on the useful shopping intel by curating a list of our top picks from Anthropologie’s new-in section that you simply can’t miss!
Check out Anthropologie's entire new-in section right here!
OUR TOP 12 NEW-IN PICKS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE
This hand-painted ceramic plant pot features gorgeous texture throughout. The raised bauble design will add some dimension without taking away from the minimalist feel of your decor.
The clever scalloped edge makes this otherwise clean and simple ivory shower curtain look effortlessly elegant. It will make the perfect finishing touch to a minimaluxe-style bathroom.
This stylish glass ornament is a vase and a candle holder in one! Simply turn it one way or the other to completely switch up its style and function (yes, it's the very same vase in the top image of this article) - not bad for $22 if you ask me.
This wavy wine rack is a beautifully modern twist on a classic design. The on-trend '70s shape and hand-carved acacia wood material will make it an expensive-looking addition to your bar or kitchen space.
These wine glasses come in different earthy shades which will add a colorful-yet-tasteful touch to your table. Their flat bottom design feels incredibly elegant and modern.
I would have thought this marble mortar and pestle set was far more expensive than it actually is! Use it for grinding herbs, mixing dressings, looking pretty on your countertop, or all of the above.
Upgrade your current tired dishcloths to this expensive-looking knitted set that comes in four beautifully tonal shades. They're machine washable, so are a great reusable alternative to paper towels.
I am more than a little obsessed with this pie dish (and not least of all because of the rustic ridged edges). It goes without saying that it's perfect for cooking your apple pies in, but it would also make a great serving dish or fruit platter!
I adore the cheerful-yet-elegant prints on these tapered candlesticks. I'd use them in otherwise pared-back dining tablescape, a little pop of unexpected pattern. Their graphic prints are almost too good to burn.
The softly rustic shade of blue and the handworn edges help evoke the sense of a vacation in the Med - doesn't it just whisper Tuscan farmhouse at you? I adore the reactive-glazed crackle stoneware which has an antique look.
These cheese knives look unreasonably elegant. The stylish woodland element of their handles and beautiful mixed-metal finish make them feel far more expensive than they actually are.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
