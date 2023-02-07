Bold and colorful serveware is the design trend that adds instant joy - here's our pick of the 12 best pieces
Whether you're hosting a Super Bowl party or just want to feel happy while you eat, the bold and colorful serveware trend is perfect for now
Whether you'll be tuning into this Sunday's Super Bowl for the football, or the legendary halftime show, there is no denying that the sporting event is an opportunity for a celebratory event in your February calendar.
This year, we're seeing dining tables transform with playful tablescapes, pops of cheery color, and bold floral accents, bringing a joyous mood to your gathering. With all the drama and performance of the Super Bowl, this uplifting color scheme fits perfectly.
So ditch those plastic red cups and foil trays at the door, this year we're set to impress. I've scoured the web to find my favorite serveware that would give me the crown of host with the most.
Baking dishes
You might not really consider your bakeware to be the star of the show at the party, but Super Bowl party food is often straight out of the oven. Think nachos, enchiladas, and baked dishes that require little effort but a great shared dish that everyone can pile into. For a suitable dish that can go oven to table with ease, these are three cute designs that I've got my eye on.
This dish is crafted by hand. Red clay gives it that rustic color as if dried by the Spanish sun.
I love this playful pink pattern, adding a cheery pop of color to this casserole dish.
Jugs
I definitely have a jug obsession. From charity shop finds to beautiful sculptural pieces, there is always space on my table for a jug or pretty pitcher. Looking for those colorful spring-like patterns in material and color, I've found these three that I'd love to add to my collection.
I'm obsessed with hobnail jugs in all colors, but a pale pink would be my pick. Paired with green-rimmed glassware and your table will look modern and not too twee.
This jug is a little ray of sunshine that I've had my eye on for a while. That primary yellow would make for a beautiful stand-out piece on your dining room table.
Chip and dip bowls
Chip and dip is the ultimate party food, but so often we forget to consider the aesthetic, allowing plsatic bags of chips and tubs of dip to litter our table and ruin our tablescaping. I love decanting into smaller bowls, and these have their own handy dip compartment to boot.
A beautiful inky blue chip and dip bowl will make for a bold and beautiful centerpiece on your Super Bowl table.
This high contrast resin bowl is a beautiful swirl of green and white. It's a pretty piece that is also perfect for hosting duties, with a section for chips.
Serving platters
A lovely serving platter can sit pride of place in the center of your table. Serving up salads or other nibbles, it's always good to have one ready to make a beautiful centerpiece.
I love the colors on this beautiful platter. A beautiful swirl of blue and brown make it an interesting work of art.
This kitchen addition features naturally inspired colors that blend and swirl in a marbleized orange pattern.
