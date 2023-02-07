Bold and colorful serveware is the design trend that adds instant joy - here's our pick of the 12 best pieces

Whether you're hosting a Super Bowl party or just want to feel happy while you eat, the bold and colorful serveware trend is perfect for now

A tablescape set with vases and colorful serveware
(Image credit: Sasha Bikoff)
By Oonagh Turner
published

Whether you'll be tuning into this Sunday's Super Bowl for the football, or the legendary halftime show, there is no denying that the sporting event is an opportunity for a celebratory event in your February calendar. 

This year, we're seeing dining tables transform with playful tablescapes, pops of cheery color, and bold floral accents, bringing a joyous mood to your gathering. With all the drama and performance of the Super Bowl, this uplifting color scheme fits perfectly. 

So ditch those plastic red cups and foil trays at the door, this year we're set to impress. I've scoured the web to find my favorite serveware that would give me the crown of host with the most.

Oonagh Turner

Oonagh is an interiors writer and editor, and expert at keeping up with trends from the world of interior design. For this story, she's scoured the web to find the dinner party essentials to elevate your hosting game for this Sunday's Super Bowl. 

Baking dishes

You might not really consider your bakeware to be the star of the show at the party, but Super Bowl party food is often straight out of the oven. Think nachos, enchiladas, and baked dishes that require little effort but a great shared dish that everyone can pile into. For a suitable dish that can go oven to table with ease, these are three cute designs that I've got my eye on.
Red clay baking dish

This dish is crafted by hand. Red clay gives it that rustic color as if dried by the Spanish sun. 

Ceramic pink casserole dish

I love this playful pink pattern, adding a cheery pop of color to this casserole dish.

Ruffled baking dish in white

Who can resist this beautiful ruffled effect on this simple white dish. Perfect for presentation.

Jugs

I definitely have a jug obsession. From charity shop finds to beautiful sculptural pieces, there is always space on my table for a jug or pretty pitcher. Looking for those colorful spring-like patterns in material and color, I've found these three that I'd love to add to my collection.
Pink hobnail jug

I'm obsessed with hobnail jugs in all colors, but a pale pink would be my pick. Paired with green-rimmed glassware and your table will look modern and not too twee. 

Earthenware jug

This jug is a little ray of sunshine that I've had my eye on for a while. That primary yellow would make for a beautiful stand-out piece on your dining room table.

Blue pitcher

I love this simple cornflower blue pitcher, perfect for a spring or summer dinner party. It's handcrafted from porcelain and on sale so a bit of a steal. 

Chip and dip bowls

Chip and dip is the ultimate party food, but so often we forget to consider the aesthetic, allowing plsatic bags of chips and tubs of dip to litter our table and ruin our tablescaping. I love decanting into smaller bowls, and these have their own handy dip compartment to boot.
Two-piece chip and dip set

A beautiful inky blue chip and dip bowl will make for a bold and beautiful centerpiece on your Super Bowl table. 
Swirled resin bowl

This high contrast resin bowl is a beautiful swirl of green and white. It's a pretty piece that is also perfect for hosting duties, with a section for chips. 

Patterned chip and dip server

Delicate floral details make for a cute pattern on this bowl, and there are four sections for your many dips.

Serving platters

A lovely serving platter can sit pride of place in the center of your table. Serving up salads or other nibbles, it's always good to have one ready to make a beautiful centerpiece.

Stoneware platter in blue and brown

I love the colors on this beautiful platter. A beautiful swirl of blue and brown make it an interesting work of art. 

Small rectangular orange platter

This kitchen addition features naturally inspired colors that blend and swirl in a marbleized orange pattern. 

A mustard yellow platter

Sratch-resistant stoneware, the Essential Platter has a rippled surface and a raised lip for a rustic hand-thrown feel. 

Livingetc content editor and design expert

Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors. 

