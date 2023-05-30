The 9 best patio umbrellas that will bring playful Palm Springs chic to your backyard this summer

A patio umbrella is a great summer backyard addition. They add playfulness to your outdoor space and bring with them a retro charm. Meanwhile, they are practical too. They can bring a slither of shade on those much-needed summer warm summer evenings and can help create a destination point in your garden. I'm loving the trend for bright color pops and patterns in the backyard, especially during the summer months.

An umbrella adds to a garden to bring a touch of tranquility. 'An umbrella in an outdoor living room provides shade and protection, and to provide a grounded feeling in that area,' says designer Susan Skornicka.

'It serves to sit above the seating and block a bit of the afternoon sun while holding the space, creating a cohesive and safe feeling. It also adds interest and is pretty to look at from all angles, often casting lovely shadows.'

With that in mind, I have scoured the web to find the most pretty patio umbrellas out there to buy now to elevate your outdoor furniture.

Pretty patio umbrellas to buy now

Should I leave my patio umbrella outside during summer Whether you should leave your backyard umbrella outside during summer depends on what material it is made from. One one end of the spectrum, the more expensive umbrellas that are made from quality Sunbrella material will withstand the test of time. Sunbrella performance fabrics are made of 100 percent acrylic and have UV pigments spun into the yarn so the sun doesn't damage the material. You're also looking for a good quality metal pole to make sure it's sturdy. Aluminum is a good material to keep your eyes peeled for. Meanwhile, if you settle for a cheaper option with a wooden pole and polyester fabric, you may want to fold your umbrella away and store it when not in use so you get more use out of it in the long term. Whether or not you should leave your patio umbrella open is another question entirely. Closing your patio umbrella after use at the end of an evening entertaining al fresco is a good habit to get into. Practising this will help it stay in better shape for longer and makes it less likely to fall over in the wind.