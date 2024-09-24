Plant Spider Lily Bulbs in Containers for an Unusually Beautiful Fall Bloom — And Elevated Curb Appeal

Just because peak gardening season is slowly fading behind us doesn't mean you can't adorn your patio with all sorts of gorgeous blooms. It's such a simple way to increase your home's curb appeal and shouldn't be underestimated.

Especially in the stride of container gardening, there's plenty you can do to bring your front porch to life. And we just happened upon one such plant that introduces tons of visual intrigue with ease.

Spider lilies, a member of the Lycoris genus, are our floral obsession at the moment, and once you get your eyes on this striking flower, it'll likely live rent-free in your mind, too. Although native to East Asia, these blooms are fairly easy to grow in most zones and happen to thrive in planters. So if you've been looking to add some plants to your patio, then spider lilies should definitely be on your radar.

Spider Lilies as Container Patio Plants

In conversation with gardening expert Lydia Beaumont, she says spider lilies are the perfect patio plants for pots as they produce striking flowers and thrive in containers due to their compact growth.

"They have minimal soil needs which makes them easy to care for by all types of gardeners," she explains. "And growing in a container means their environment can be controlled, positioning them for optimal sunlight and making sure they are well drained."

This is not the kind of plant you'll find on every porch, which is exactly why adding them to yours is a great decision — especially if you like to stay ahead of the curve.

How to Grow Spider Lilies in Containers?

When planting your spider lilies, Lydia tells us that it's important to choose a well-draining pot and plant bulbs about 2 inches deep in sandy, loamy soil.

"Place them in bright, indirect sunlight, and water them moderately during their growing," she says. "Water moderately during growth but let the soil dry between waterings during dormancy."

Lydia also tells us that as the season transitions to summer, spider lilies enter a dormancy period where the foliage dies back. So don't be surprised if you start to see your outdoor potted plant arrangements of spider lilies look a little less lively during this period.

Common Problems that Affect Spider Lilies

Even the best plants for a tranquil patio can sour the ambiance when not cared for properly. So here are some problems that your spider lily might come across, along with Lydia's tips on how to overcome them like a pro.

Pests: Lydia tells us that the two most common pest problems with spider lilies are aphids and spider mites. "My favorite way to control these is using neem oil on the leaves to treat the pests," she says. Now, if you don't have neem oil in your garden kit, we recommend this Neem Oil Spray for Plants from Amazon.

Fungal Diseases: Lydia also finds that overwatering, especially during the dormant season, can cause fungal diseases. "Ensure the container has proper drainage and avoid standing water," she advises. "Drain your tray after you have watered the spider lily."

Bulb Rot: If you crowd your spider lily's roots in a cramped pot, it can easily lead to a bout of bulb rot. To avoid this, it's best to plant your spider lilies in a large pot, about 12" deep and wide. It's better to do this from the get-go, instead of disturbing the bloom's roots at a later date.

Intriguing, vibrant, and oh-so-unique - spider lilies are a rewarding addition to any patio. Plus, their low-maintenance tendencies make them all the more attractive for beginner gardeners.

And if you already have these beauties growing in your garden, or if you have adopted a full-grown spider lily, then now's the perfect time to expand your collection. You can do so by taking a cutting and planting it in a fresh container, as they fall under the category of plants to propagate in September.

FAQs

How to Overwinter Spider Lilies?

Spider lilies benefit from overwintering to protect them from the frost, and all you really need to do is apply a layer of mulch around them to keep them safe. However, if you have potted spider lilies, you can shift them indoors for the winter, after gently acclimating them during the lead-up to winter.

Lydia tells us that overwintering them is a surefire way to ensure prolific blooms post-frost.

Can You Grow Spider Lilies Indoors?

According to Lydia, you can definitely grow spider lilies indoors. In fact, they are one of the best low-maintenance plants for indoor gardening.

Lydia tells us that spider lilies can thrive indoors with bright, indirect light and a cool room. She also points out that they need a dormant period after blooming, and encourages gardeners to reduce watering during this phase.