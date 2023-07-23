These mosquito-repelling plants are going viral as who wouldn't want a bite-free backyard?

Get the Livingetc Newsletter Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There's nothing like spending a balmy evening gathered with friends in your backyard, but there's one small but mighty pest that has the power to ruin it all - the mosquito. With the dreaded gnat bite season upon us, you might want to turn to some gardening in a bid to keep them at bay.

That's right - one of the simplest ways to banish mosquitos from your backyard is with the power of plants. Mosquito-repellant plants are a natural, organic, eco-friendly way to keep these critters away with no human interference at all. Typically fragrant herbs, they work thanks to a strong scent that deters mosquitos from your space, allowing you to spend an evening outdoors without being eaten alive.

'With proper care and placement, these mosquito-repelling plants will not only deter mosquitoes but also provide you with beautiful foliage, delightful aromas, and even culinary ingredients to enhance your outdoor experience,' says Julia Ivanova of Black Pest Prevention. Here are seven tried and tested options to introduce to your garden today.

1. Citronella

(Image credit: Getty)

Citronella-scented candles are often used to keep mosquitos at bay, but why not opt for the real deal instead? 'The citronella plant is highly popular for its mosquito-repelling properties, emitting a citrusy scent that mosquitoes find displeasing,' explains Julia Ivanova of Black Pest Prevention.

If you're looking for fresh landscaping ideas, the fast-growing grass has an attractive bushy shape that's great for bordering your garden. 'This grass thrives best in full sun and can be grown in large pots or directly in the ground,' says Itamar Ben Dor, plant expert and blogger at Green Life. 'Its tall, feathery foliage will add a tropical vibe to your garden while keeping those buzzing invaders away.' Just make sure you keep your pets away as it can be toxic when ingested.

2. Basil

Besides being a herb garden staple, basil makes a marvelous mosquito repeller thanks to its strong fragrance. 'To reap the benefits, consider planting basil in pots so its easy to move around and can be placed near seating areas as needed,' suggests Emma Grace, an entomologist at Mosquito Squad.

To keep your basil plant looking its best, plant in well-drained soil and provide it with plenty of sunlight. For an abundant crop of leaves that will help keep mosquitos far away, be sure to harvest the leaves regularly to promote growth.

3. Mint or Catnip

(Image credit: Getty)

'Mint, with its invigorating scent, also acts as a natural mosquito repellent,' notes Julia. We're all familiar with the strong scent and while it's one we associate with freshness, it's an aroma mosquito hate.

Catnip is also a member of the mint family so it too will help keep those pesky flying insects at bay. 'This is because it contains a compound called nepetalactone that mosquitoes find repellent,' Emma explains. 'But don’t forget that it might also attract cats!' It's also worth noting that both are invasive, so make sure you know how to stop mint from spreading unless you want a backyard that's totally overrun with the stuff.

4. Lavender

A much prettier, natural alternative to the mosquito dunk hack, lavender is a great addition to your flower beds if you want to keep your garden gnat-free. 'Mosquitoes tend to avoid their fragrance, but humans usually enjoy the calming scent when planted in outdoor spaces making it the perfect choice for a backyard,' says Emma.

Be sure to plant it in a sunny spot with well-draining soil and trim your shrub regularly to encourage growth. 'With its beautiful purple blooms, it not only deters mosquitoes but also makes your garden aesthetically appealing,' adds Julia.

5. Marigolds

(Image credit: Alamy)

One of the best flowers for beginner gardeners, marigolds aren't only easy to grow but they make a fantastic barrier against mosquitos. 'The insects dislike their distinct scent, and French and Mexican varieties are most commonly used for mosquito control,' Emma says.

The advantage of marigolds is they'll invite the right kind of insects, such as bees and butterflies, into your backyard instead. As Itamar notes: 'Not only will the bright colors bring a vibrant splash to your garden, but this orange hue will entice humans and pollinators alike.'

6. Lemon Balm

This herbaceous plant is also a member of the mint family and it has a citrusy scent that's particularly unpleasant to mosquitoes. 'It's one of the best plants you can grow if you’re looking to keep mosquitos away this summer,' explains Jena Joyce, plant expert at The Plant Mother. 'To humans it has a refreshing lemon scent, and the herb tastes great in food, and as a tea. You can even make your own salve or spray using this plant as your own homemade bug spray!'

Lemon balm is great for container gardening so pot it up in pretty planters and dot them around your outdoor space, especially near your garden seating. 'Crushing the leaves can also help to release the aroma and enhance its mosquito-repellent properties,' adds Emma.

7. Rosemary

(Image credit: Nature, food, landscape, travel/Getty Images)

Last but not least, a traditional edible plant you can grow both indoors and out is rosemary. According to Emma, its woody scent is known to deter mosquitoes when planted in outdoor areas, but it's also a must-have herb for your adding to your dishes.

Rosemary bushes produce pretty purple flowers during the growing season so consider using it to border a path or line the back of a flower bed. 'Remember to prune them as needed to maintain their shape and encourage healthy growth,' says Julia.