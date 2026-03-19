5 Key Things I Just Learned About Designing Homes That Make You Healthier

Some of the biggest authorities in the wellness/design sphere came together in the beautifully impressive Karndean showroom to pool their ideas on what it means to live in spaces that can make you feel healthier. Designers Portia Fox, Camilla Roger of Shalini Misra and Elina Grigoriou — who literally wrote the book on the subject (her influential Wellbeing in Interiors was published in 2019) — pooled their ideas in front of a packed standing-room-only audience who had come for this very special Livingetc In Session, our series of seminars and inspirational talks.

They all agreed that wellness in design has come a long way since being about 'just' adding a home gym or sauna, and was now about designing spaces that manage stress levels, calm and uplift you, that nurture you in some way. 'When you have a piece of wearable tech like an Oura ring, you can literally see how your surroundings affect you, showing you how stress can spike when you're in a place that doesn't nurture you,' Camilla said. And these are my five key takeaways, simple ideas that improve not just how a room looks, but how it feels and - crucially - how it makes you feel, too.

1. Space is as important as, or even more important than, your things

"Space is very powerful, and having some silence in a room is very intentional," said Camilla Roger (above, second from right). Having spent 13 years as the senior designer at Shalini Misra her knowledge is imbued with the wellness focus the studio is famous for. "We have to keep empty spaces in between things, and in fact, there is where we begin the process, working out where in a room the gaps will be," she continued.

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"If you have empty space, you can focus on what else is in the room, what you're doing, you can move easily about the room, and you instantly feel more comfortable and, yes, relaxed."

2. Comfort is everything

Elina Grigoriou (above, left) has a very nuanced approach to how a home can shape the wellness of the people who live in it. "Wellbeing has evolved since 2010, we’re getting better at understanding human nature," she said. "Good design is not just about choosing the right textures or layouts but about really thinking about the individual who will use the space."

She says wellbeing can’t be given by a space, but a space can positively impact those who are in it. "Design is a meeting point of the user and the way that the space has been designed," she said. "So I focus on comfort because when people are comfortable, they can choose to be well."

3. Finishes are key

"Materiality is so important," says Portia Fox (above, right). "If you want a home to give you a restful feeling then layer texture in the same way you might otherwise layer pattern and color."

Her preference is to look for finishes that are slightly softer than totally smooth, that don't offer that same amount of gleam or hi-shine. "The most soothing materials have honed finishes, and they tone down the polished marble and brass that is so commonly used right now," she says. "Look for handles, edges, and surfaces that are honed or matte or both, and they will help make a room seem so much more cocooning."

4. Interrogating yourself will lead to better design

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to wellness, and what makes one person feel uplifted may not suit someone else. So to work out what is going to have a positive affect on you, look to your past and when you were most happy.

"Ask questions about the things you love, and what it was you loved about them," Elina says. "If you felt good in a space you visited, was it because of the height of the ceilings giving you that uplifted, vaulted feeling, or was it perhaps a much smaller space that made you feel held? Which colours in a view were you most drawn to, that calmed you the most? Figure out all these tiny details, and you can build a scheme from there."

5. Acoustics need consideration

(Image credit: Future)

"Acoustics are so important," said Camilla. "Stone is a very popular material right now, but if you use a lot of it, you need to include plenty of other layers of fabric that soften the look of it...and the way that sound bounces off of it. Good sound has a healing energy, and by including rugs, fabric on walls and even ceilings, plush curtains and plenty of soft furnishings, you can reduce the sense of noise."

Filled with an audience of 60 designers, this Livingetc In Session seminar couldn't have been held in a more apt location. Karndean's showroom at Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, only opened last September but is already becoming a hub for people who want to spec surfaces in the inviting aura of a gallery-like space. Once the talk was over, the audience took a look at Kardean's new Opus range, a refined portfolio of wood and stone designs suitable for situations where wellbeing, safety, and aesthetics are equally essential. Each new design has been exquisitely crafted to capture authentic character, timeless beauty, and enhanced slip resistance, ensuring reliable performance throughout its life and making it suitable for areas where safety is a critical concern, such as commercial kitchens and hotel lobbies.

We'll be hosting another Livingetc In Session in the Kardean showroom in June — stay tuned for more details.