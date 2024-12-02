5 Kitchen Countertop Styling Mistakes That Could be Making Your Space Cluttered, Not Curated (and How to Quickly Fix Them)

The kitchen is often considered the heart of the home with your kitchen countertop playing a central role in that. Whether you've got a smaller space, or a sprawling island, styling your kitchen countertops takes more than simply arranging a few appliances along with some added decorative touches. And it's so easy to get wrong, leaving the space feeling cluttered, rather than curated.

When it comes to decorating kitchen countertops, getting the styling just right requires a delicate balance between design and functionality — it is a predominantly practical space, after all. Factors such as color harmony, lighting, and the decor you choose all play a role in creating a beautiful countertop that's still effective for everyday use.

Unfortunately, there are some common mistakes people often make when styling their kitchen countertops, and when these happen, even a high-end kitchen can lose its charm. However, with a few thoughtful tweaks, it's easy to right your wrong and elevate your countertops again, and by extension, your entire kitchen. Here's what the interior designers we spoke to said to watch out for, and what to do if you find out you've made a serious styling faux pas.

1. Don't overcrowd your kitchen counter

“One common mistake when styling countertops, is to overcrowd them,” says Sarah Brady, founder and principal designer of Salt Design Company. “It’s tempting to display every beautiful cutting board, cookbook, or coffee machine you own, but overcrowding your countertops disrupts the flow of the space and makes cleaning more cumbersome. A cluttered counter can feel overwhelming, even in a spacious kitchen.”

Instead, Sarah suggests you adopt a 'less is more' approach by curating only a few essential or decorative items. Limit functional appliances to the ones you use daily, and store the rest in cabinets or appliance garages.

Smeg 4-Slice Toaster in Pastel Green View at Williams-Sonoma Price: $179.95, Was: $249.95 Be considered with what you decide to leave on display on your kitchen counter, and what you can tuck into a cupboard or appliance garage. This iconic pastel green toaster from Smeg, definitely falls into the former category.

2. Conflicting Color Palettes

Mixing too many contrasting colors in the decor or items on your countertops can disrupt the visual flow of the kitchen. For example, bright red appliances next to cool-toned decor can clash, creating a chaotic and unstylish look.

“Choose a color palette that compliments your countertop material and overall kitchen aesthetic,” says Bea Pernia, founder of Bea Interiors Design. “Stick to two to three color tones that compliment your kitchen furnishings. If your counters are neutral, add pops of a single accent color through vases or utensils. Conversely, if your countertops are bold, opt for neutral or tonal accessories to create balance.”

3. Poor Lighting

Relying solely on overhead lights can cast harsh shadows or fail to highlight your countertop’s beauty. Overly bright or overly dim lighting can also make the space feel cold or impractical.

Bespoke kitchen designer Tom Howley suggests you try incorporating layered lighting to your kitchen countertops by adding under-cabinet LEDs (like the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus from Amazon) or small, decorative table lamps to your kitchen counter to create a cozy ambiance.

“Ensure the light temperature complements the kitchen’s aesthetic,” says Tom. “Warm lights are inviting, while cool lights are modern and crisp.”

Small Cordless Table Lamp View at Amazon Price: $27.99, Was: $32.99 This clever cordless, battery-operated table lamp is perfect for styling on the kitchen counter because you don't need to have it near a power outlet.

4. Neglecting Functional Decor

One common kitchen counter styling mistake that people make is adding too many decorative elements that do not serve any additional purpose. “Decorative elements that serve no functional purpose can waste valuable counter space,” says Tina Schnabel, head of design at New York-based Barlis Wedlick Interiors. “While purely aesthetic items can look good in photos, they can be impractical for a working kitchen.”

Even when you’re trying to make your kitchen Christmassy, try to combine style with function by choosing decorative items that are also practical. “Think artisanal cutting boards, chic utensil holders and paper towel holders, or textured dish towels,” continues Tina. “Lean a wood cutting board against the backsplash for warmth and utility, or opt for a stylish fruit bowl to add a fresh element.”

Berard Olive Wood Cutting Board With Handle View at Anthropologie Price: $35 A beautiful cutting board like this olive wood (that replicates the beauty of burlwood) from Anthropologie is definitely a piece you'd want to leave out on display on your kitchen countertop.

5. Forgetting to Layer

“Flat, uniform decor creates a lack of visual interest for kitchen countertops,” says interior designer Lisa Staton, founder of Lisa Staton Architectural Interiors. “Counters styled with items all at one height — like a row of jars — can feel monotonous and uninspired. Introduce varying heights and textures to create dimension.”

Try using kitchen pedestals or risers to elevate certain items, and mix materials like marble, wood, and metal. For example, Lisa suggests stacking a few favorite cookbooks with a Diptyque candle on top to give your countertops an elevated style without looking cluttered.

Styling your kitchen countertops is all about finding the balance between functionality and aesthetics. By avoiding these common mistakes and implementing these kitchen finishing touches, you can create a space that’s not only practical but also visually captivating. Whether you prefer minimalist decor or playful accents, your countertops should feel like an intentional extension of your personal style.