How to Prune Monstera — Horticulturists Say There Are 3 Ways to Cut Back These Structural Green Plants
It might sound counterintuitive, but cutting back your Swiss Cheese plant could be the secret to fuller-looking foliage
The Monstera Deliciosa is a houseplant heavyweight. Its large, heart-shaped leaves have a distinctive structure with holes or slits, and the unique, glossy foliage promises to brighten any room. Left unchecked, however, and it can become unruly, with leggy leaves that take over your space.
The question is, when your foliage is flourishing a bit too well, should you prune it back, and how do you prune it? If you're the proud parent of a Swiss Cheese plant (the moniker by which it's often better known) you'll know that the birth of a new leaf is a special moment. These structural green fronds shoot up and slowly unravel to reveal a verdant leaf that's bigger and brighter than the one that came before. The thought of pruning any of these stems as part of your Monstera plant care might be difficult to bear.
But, as it turns out, it could be the secret to a fuller-looking plant. While it might sound counterintuitive, experts say that cutting back your Monstera can actually help its foliage to flourish. Better yet, the right cutting could even give birth to a brand-new plant. Keen to find out more? Here's how to prune your Monstera to keep this much-loved houseplant in good health.
How to Prune a Monstera
If your plant is looking leggy and unruly, or you notice signs of disease on your Monstera's leaves, you'll want to give it a prune. Fortunately, doing so is pretty straightforward. All you need is a clean, sharp pair of scissors or pruning shears. (We like Fiskars Bypass Pruner Garden Tool, from Walmart).
Pruning damaged leaves
If you notice Monstera leaves turning yellow, or dark patches on the surface, it's best to prune your plant to play it safe. "If you want to prune your Monstera to remove damaged leaves then you can do this at any time," says Lisa. "Use a clean and sharp cutting tool and cut where the petiole (the part that holds the leaf) meets the stem. This is above a node and will encourage new growth."
Pruning to control size and fullness
Is a leggy Monstera taking over your living room? Consider cutting it back to control its size. "Keep in mind that when you prune your Monstera, you’ll stimulate new growth from the top node (located at the junction between the leaf and the stem) or two at the top of the plant," notes Justin. "For plant health, it’s best to avoid cutting off more than one-third of the plant’s foliage at one time."
Pruning for propagation
If you've had to cut a leaf from your Swiss Cheese, the good news is you can use it to nurture a whole new plant (ensuring it's in good health, of course). Propagating a Monstera in water is really simple, and it's a great way to grow your indoor garden.
"If you’re pruning to take a propagation, use a clean tool to make a cut below the node," instructs Lisa. "It’s important to not get too carried away when pruning though, as over-pruning can lead to a decline of the plant's overall health."
Lisa is a self-taught plant enthusiast with a soft spot for Hoya and the owner of Root Houseplants in Liverpool, England. She loves reading about plants, furthering her knowledge and having the opportunity to share it with people she meets at her shop.
Why Should You Prune Monstera?
Unlike gardening, where you need to cut perennials back to encourage regrowth each growing season, pruning houseplants is mostly a case of maintaining appearances.
"Pruning is essentially trimming and removing stems to maintain a desired shape, but it’s also used to encourage branching," explains Lisa Price, owner of Root Houseplants. "Monstera doesn’t typically require pruning, but you can prune if you wish to propagate part of the plant, if there's damage, or if you’re trying to manage its growth.
Importantly, yellowing foliage or black spots on Monstera leaves can be a result of a disease or pest infestation. In these instances, cutting the leaf might be necessary to ensure the health of the plant.
The need for pruning will differ for different types of Monstera plants, however. "Some varieties like Monstera Peru or Monstera Cobra can be fast growers that get really long and stretchy if they’re not given enough light," says Justin Hancock, a horticulturist at Costa Farms. "Other varieties, like Monstera Esqueleto, may develop long, leafless runner-type growth if not allowed to climb. "
Justin has 25+ years in the industry, and is now based at Costa Farms. A plant enthusiast and educator, he has a degree in horticultural science and has worked in garden centers and botanical gardens, as a garden designer, and in garden publishing (including at Better Homes and Gardens). He has experience gardening across the country, from Minnesota to Oregon to Miami. Hancock is also co-host of the Costa Farms podcast Plant Rx.
FAQs
Where Do You Cut Monstera Leaves Off?
Although you might be cutting your Monstera to reign in unruly foliage, you might not want to stunt its growth completely. It's important to remember that pruning the plant at a node will encourage new growth, but simply removing the leaf and stem will not.
"You can cut your Monstera back at any point on the stem, but a lot of plant parents like to trim just above a node (the junction of the leaf and the stem)," says Justin. "This is so they’re not left with a 'stub' of stem above where the new growth comes out. If you don’t mind a stub, you can cut it back anywhere."
This will also depend on whether or not you want to propagate your cutting, since the Monstera is one of the best plants to propagate in water. "If you clip off sections of stem with nodes, you can propagate them to grow more plants for free," Justin reminds us.
Ask any plant parent and they'll confirm that the Monstera is a rewarding houseplant to grow. They're the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to fresh foliage and ease of propagation and, since they're relatively low-maintenance plants, the need for pruning should be minimal.
If you do decide to trim your Swiss Cheese, however, stick to the steps above to keep the foliage fresh, full-looking, and free from disease. Treat them right and trim them as necessary and Monstera can flourish in your home for years (or even decades) to come.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Lilith Hudson is the Trends Editor at Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has previously written for the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine. Writing for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on social media, Lilith stays ahead of the curve when it comes to the fresh color sweeping interiors or the hot new style entering the homes of celebs.
-
-
This 100-Year-Old "Dust Corner" Idea Is Going Viral — They're Practical, Inexpensive, and Like Jewelry for Your Stairs
We all know how hard vacuuming the corners of the stairs is, and this genius fixing that dates back to the Victorian ages might just be the answer
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
The Bauhaus School May Have Been Short-Lived, but Its Influence on Design Has Endured — Our Editor Explores Why
The Bauhaus design movement may have been a short lived period, but it is still informing how we think about architecture and décor today
By Pip Rich Published
-
Can You Actually Get Rid of Scratches From Leather? This Trick Will Help Blend in Small Scuffs on Your Couch
It's normal for your classy leather couch to gather a few scratches along the way, but is there a solution to mend what is broken? The answer is yes, and here's how
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
How to Properly Clean Quartz Countertops — And the Products You Should Never (Ever) Use
It is an increasingly popular countertop choice, but if you want your stone to sparkle, you'll need to know how to take care of it properly
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
My Monstera Plant Has Black Spots on Its Leaves, and It's Not a Cute Look — What Can I Get Rid of Them?
Dark patches on your Monstera plant might look ominous, but it's not a goner — just yet anyway. Here's what it could mean and tips on how to restore its leaves
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
5 Ways to Move Furniture Without Damaging Your Walls or Floors I Wish I Knew Before I Last Moved House
Your home doesn't need to fall victim to wear and tear when moving larger furniture pieces — here's how you can avoid it
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
3 Places to Put Snake Plant That Are Meant to Bring You Good Luck, According to a Feng Shui-Practicing Architect
A Feng Shui expert and architect says you should move these 'lucky' plants into one of these spots to protect your energy and deliver good fortune
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
How to Throw a Moving Party — And Actually Make It Fun for Your Friends
While they might be willing to do hours of free labor just because they love you, host a good moving party and packing up your life should feel like light work
By Seraphina Kyprios Published
-
What Can I Plant to Make a Shady Backyard Smell Good? 7 Fragrant Flowers That Thrive in Dark Spots
Just because your garden isn't the brightest, doesn't mean you shouldn't be able to have it filled with sweet-smelling flowers. Here's what to plant
By Jacky Parker Published
-
Those Always-Wet Bathroom Walls Are Going to Cause You Problems — Here's How to Get Rid of Excess Moisture
Follow these expert tips to prevent mold from growing in your bathroom and putting a damper on your space
By Faiza Saqib Published