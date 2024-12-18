Why Is My Monstera Turning Yellow? 4 Mistakes You're Making That Could Be Stressing Out Your Tropical Beauty

Monstera, or Swiss cheese plants, make for wonderfully architectural additions to your home, but what to do when the leaves of your monstera suddenly begin to yellow?

Their size can make tackling any monstera care problems feel a little intimidating, but acting quickly to correct the mistakes you are probably, unwittingly, making to cause their decline will ensure their continued health.

As with many houseplants, it's likely to be a watering, light or feeding issue that's causing yellowing of your monstera's leaves. We've spoken to an expert to help you nail the cause and fix it fast.

Why is my monstera turning yellow?

Whatever type of monstera plant you have in your home, if it's not taken care of properly and maintained, it can lose its color, and soon you'll find those green leaves turning yellow.

Most plant owners know to look out for under-watering, but there's a whole host of problems that can crop up if the plant's conditions aren't just right.

"Typical causes include overwatering, under-watering, or lack of nutrients," says gardening expert Tony O'Neill. "Excessive direct sunlight can also cause stress leading to yellowing."

To ensure your plant is getting the nutrients it needs, consider opting for natural fertilizers like seaweed and pellets or go for a chemical grow that will quickly address any deficiencies. We like these Indoor Plant Food All-Purpose Fertilizer Pellets from Amazon.

Tony O'Neill Gardening Expert I'm Tony O'Neill, a gardening expert and best-selling author. I am an educator with a thriving YouTube channel that has 440,000 subscribers and receives over 1.4 million monthly views. Through my award-winning website, Simplify Gardening, I share my passion for gardening and sustainability. I've authored books including "Simplify Vegetable Gardening," "Composting Masterclass," and "Your First Vegetable Garden," empowering individuals to cultivate their own green spaces.

How do I fix yellow leaves on monstera?

Sometimes, even low-maintenance indoor plants can use a bit of TLC, and while houseplant care can get overwhelming, Tony's set out four key action points that will address your monstera's yellowing leaves, and set up the perfect care routine.

Adjust watering: "Ensure the soil is well-draining and water only when the top inch of soil is dry," explains Tony.

Check lighting: For this, you need to "provide bright, indirect light. Avoid direct sun exposure."

Fertilize: Next up, the expert says you should "apply a balanced houseplant fertilizer every month during the growing season." We like this Indoor Plant Food 8 oz. Liquid Plant Food for Houseplants from Home Depot.

Prune affected leaves: Lastly, "Remove yellow leaves to help the plant focus its energy on healthy growth." Ensure you have the correct pruning tools to get the best out of your plant.

Can yellow monstera turn green again?

While you can't turn back the clocks on your monstera's yellowed leaves, by following Tony's tips to develop your green thumb, you'll prevent any more damage to your houseplant.

"Once leaves turn yellow, they won’t turn green again, but you can prevent further degradation," says Tony.

This means that you'll be able to take action when any warning signs start cropping up, preventing yellowing from happening again.

What does an overwatered monstera look like?

To best care for your houseplant, you need to know what to watch out for. Preventing overwatering is an easy step to keep your monstera looking and feeling its best.

When your monstera is overwatered, "Leaves turn yellow, and you may notice wilting." Tom continues, "The soil will feel soggy, and roots may be soft or blackened."

FAQs

Should I cut off yellow monstera leaves?

Gardening expert Tony O'Neill says the best thing to do is "remove yellow or dying leaves to help the plant conserve its energy for healthy leaves and new growth."

This means none of those much-needed nutrients are going to waste, and instead, your plant will be renewed, brighter, and better than ever. There's no quick fix to yellowing once it's taken hold, but the rich greens of your refreshed monstera will be well worth the wait.