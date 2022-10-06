How to paint a front door - the expert guide to making a perfect first impression

Enjoyment of our homes isn't just about the interior; the exterior is important too. Of course some outside tasks require a professional, yet knowing how to paint a front door is an undertaking most of us could manage if we set aside a weekend.

Whether you're intending to sell your home or not, giving your front door an upgrade with a new coat of exterior eggshell paint in a fresh color will give your home that all-important curb appeal.

'Mid to deep blues have a huge appeal right now and if the tone is right, work wonderfully well with red brick, although always sample first,' says Patrick O'Donnell, color expert at Farrow & Ball (opens in new tab).

'Pink can be a striking alternative too. A sophisticated, earth-toned, deeper pink will look elegant and unique. Dark, forest greens also work a treat and are a softer option to pure black, which works well with stucco, brick and stone. Finally, optimistic sunshine yellows will positively exclaim a joyful welcome lies within.'

Still can't decide on the color? 'Choose a shade that compliments the other tones and materials of your home exterior,' adds Tash Bradley, color expert at Lick (opens in new tab). 'Take into consideration the brick color, windows and shutters, letter box and also the style of your front door. Look at your plants for inspiration too.'

How to paint a front door - step by step

Painting your front door is a relatively easy task, even for an amateur. But as with every decorating project there are considerations. 'First, check your weather forecast,' says Patrick at Farrow & Ball.

'Temperatures must not be below 50F or above 86F. Moisture can be an issue, so look out for rain and err towards a dry outlook. Two days should be enough to see you start and complete the project, if using water-based paints, such as exterior eggshell.'

What you'll need:

Sandpaper

Filler (if required)

Screwdriver (to remove door furniture)

Frog tape

A dust sheet

Primer

Exterior paint of your choice

Paint brush (a 2" angled brush should suit)

The perfect tool kit

(opens in new tab) Frog Tape Yellow Delicate Surface Painters Masking Visit Site (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Coral Paint Brushes with No Loss of Bristles Visit Site (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Dulux Primer & Undercoat for Multi Surfaces Visit Site (opens in new tab)

1. Remove or tape the door furniture

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball )

If you've invested in smart door furniture like a video doorbell or wireless doorbell, ideally remove it altogether so it doesn't get marked. If that's not possible, ensure you protect it with frog tape.

Tape the inside edges of any glass panels too; it's easier to prevent stray brush strokes, than clean up after them.

Lay a dust sheet on the floor both outside and inside in the entryway too. This will prevent any errant drips from being trodden inside.

2. Sand the door and fill any cracks

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Sand the surface of the door to give it a 'key' for the paint to adhere to, and repair any minor cracks with an appropriate filler.

'It’s best to use a medium to fine surface sandpaper or flexible sanding block on a front door that has been previously painted,' says Marianne Shillingford, creative director at Dulux (opens in new tab).

'If you have bare wood, use the medium grit first to remove any rough edges quickly and then finish off with the finest grit to get a super smooth surface to paint onto. Always remove the dust with a dusting brush or vacuum cleaner before you apply any primer or paint too.'

3. Apply primer and leave to dry



(Image credit: Purlfrost)

'For timber doors, apply one coat of appropriate coloured exterior wood primer,' says Patrick at Farrow & Ball. 'If you're painting UPVC check if the product is appropriate for the substrate. Allow the primer to dry fully before painting it with your top coats; four hours should be enough.'

4. Paint two coats of your chosen shade

(Image credit: Sandtex)

Once the primer is dry, you're ready to paint your front door. 'Apply the first coat of your chosen color and, once again, allow to dry following the manufacturers guidelines,' says Patrick. 'Then finally apply your top coat. Once that's fully dry, you can re-affix all your door furniture and stand back to admire your efforts.'