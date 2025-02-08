How to Declutter Your Home in One Weekend — This Is the Reset You Need to Fix a Chaotic Home

Let's be honest — cutting clutter on a regular basis seems like an arduous task in and of itself. But instead of letting this task sink to the bottom of our to-do list for months to come, we're determined to strike it out as early on as possible.

Lucky for us, the experts confirm that all you really need is two reset days to sort through every nook of your home and render it clutter-free. And what better time to thoroughly declutter your home than over the course of a weekend?

I'm in my clean-girl era, so the idea of having a tidier home in just one weekend is uber-appealing. But if, like me, you're not sure of where to begin, the expert tips to come hold the answers to all your clutter chaos problems.

1. Gather Your Supplies

This dining room space is clutter-free and only has minimal furniture to emphasize how clean and tidy the room is. (Image credit: Gallivan Photo. Design: Wise Design)

As with most home chores, the easiest way to set yourself up for success is by gathering the supplies you need to get through the task with ease.

"Having everything ready will save time and help you avoid distractions once you start," says Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized. "Before you dive in, gather a few key items to help you stay organized."

She recommends rounding up trash bags, donation bins, storage containers, and labels to make your sorting seamless. Whether you're decluttering your living room or kitchen, these items are sure to come in handy.

Di Ter Avest Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer and owner of Di Is Organized Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Kitchn. She has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.

2. Have an Exit Strategy

The decluttered living room space focuses on neutral and dark tones around the room — creating a visually pleasing space with no mess. (Image credit: Gallivan Photo. Design: Wise Design)

According to professional organizer Hannah Ashwell-Dickinson, one of the most important steps to imbibe when decluttering a home in one weekend is to set up an exit strategy beforehand.

By this, she means that it's important to make sure you have a plan for where the items you plan to declutter are going to go. "Find your local charity shops and check out which companies can collect from your home," she suggests. "Research local baby banks to donate children’s toys, clothing, and hygiene banks for unwanted beauty products."

She explains that knowing where the items will go will make it easier to get them out of the door. By getting this brainwork out of the way, you can avoid decluttering when overwhelmed and make the task go by much quicker, too.

Hannah Ashwell-Dickinson Social Links Navigation Professional organizer and founder of Declutter With Hannah Hannah Ashwell-Dickinson from Declutter with Hannah is a professional organizer based in London. She has been offering non-judgemental and practical decluttering and organizing support since 2017. Over the past 8 years, she has helped hundreds of overwhelmed Londoners declutter and create sustainable systems to support their busy lives. She is passionate about helping people take control of their stuff to allow for a happier home. Decluttering is not about being a minimalist, it’s about discovering what matters to you and letting your unique personality shine through.

3. Use the Four Box Method

A clean and tidy entryway table with minimal accessories on top. (Image credit: Gallivan Photo. Design: Wise Design)

If you're attempting to declutter your home in one weekend, Di finds that you can't go wrong with the four-box method. This technique involves labeling your boxes to keep, donate, relocate, and toss.

"As you go through each area, make quick decisions about where each item belongs," she guides. "This method is not just about clearing physical clutter —it's a chance to be intentional about what stays in your home, supporting both your space and well-being."

Similar to the post-it note decluttering method, this trick will give you plenty of clarity as you sort through your home by clearly outlining the final destination tied to each belonging.

4. Start With Easy Wins

A clutter-free bedroom with minimal home accessories, creating a peaceful place for slumber. (Image credit: Gallivan Photo. Design: Wise Design)

Di finds that the best port of call when fighting through clutter is to tackle the low-hanging fruit first.

"This might be items that are clearly trash or things you know you no longer need," she says. "Clearing out easy stuff will give you a sense of accomplishment and momentum as you move on to more challenging areas."

Hannah also finds this to be a reliable rule to comb through your home. "I love to start with larger items to make the biggest impact," she adds. "Make some bold decisions by decluttering ruthlessly and see space appear before your eyes."

5. Focus on Visible Spaces

A chest of drawers effortlessly cleaned to create the vision of a decluttered space. (Image credit: Gallivan Photo. Design: Wise Design)

Since you're working on a weekend timeline, Di recommends focusing your efforts on areas that are most visible and used daily. This includes high-traffic zones like the kitchen, living room, or entryway.

"These are the spaces that will make the biggest impact and make you feel like you've made progress quickly," she notes.

So if you've been putting off decluttering your entryway and other openly obvious spaces, this is your sign to get these rooms in tip-top shape.

6. Set a Timer

A clean and tidy dining room table with minimal items that welcomes the essence of a decluttered home. (Image credit: Gallivan Photo. Design: Wise Design)

Di's pro tip for decluttering a home in one weekend is to keep yourself on track by setting timers for each task. "Try focusing for 30 to 45 minutes at a time before taking a 10-minute break," she says. "This keeps you moving efficiently without feeling overwhelmed, while also preventing decision fatigue."

We find that this tip is especially helpful in spaces that tend to easily distract you. For instance, decluttering your closet can take extra long as your attention gets swayed by the forgotten treasures buried within. This is where setting a timer comes in clutch.

7. Ask for Assistance

In this home, we see clean lines and a clutter free living space. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jessica Gersten)

Last, but not least, it's always easier to get through any tedious task with an extra pair of helping hands. And decluttering your home is no exception.

"If you really want to make a big impact, find someone to help you," says Hannah. "Perhaps a friend or family member who is willing to get their hands dirty."

She also recommends enlisting assistance from a professional organizer. "They will offer non-judgemental and practical support to help you get decluttered and organized in no time," she says.

Mind Over Clutter by Nicola Lewis View at Amazon Price: £7.99

Format: Paperback 'Mind Over Clutter: Cleaning Your Way to a Calm and Happy Home' by Nicola Lewis will soon become your go-to read for a home that's totally put together. Create Space by Dilly Carter View at Amazon Price: £8.97

Format: Hardcover 'Create Space: Declutter Your Home to Clear Your Mind' by Dilly Carter is a brilliant room-by-room guide to help you sort your space from end to end. Hack Your Home by Tanya Mukendi View at Amazon Price: £12.09

Format: Hardcover 'Hack Your Home: Clean, Declutter, And Style To Create A Space You Love' by Tanya Mukendi offers homeowners nifty tricks to a well-organized living space.

Now that your home is completely clutter-free, Di tells us that the next best step is to carve out some time to organize the belongings that have made the cut.

"Group similar items together and find functional storage solutions to keep your spaces tidy moving forward," she suggests.

By finally making headway with these tasks you'll notice a real difference around your home and trust us — there's no greater reward than walking through a house that's chic, spotless, and perfectly organized.