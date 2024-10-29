I Just Rewatched Sex & The City and Rediscovered This Genius Post-It Note Method for Systematic Decluttering

I was working my 'dopamine menu' by doing a bunch of things I loved this past weekend, including a double feature of my guilty pleasure movie series — Sex & The City. Now, fashion inspiration and problematic decision-making aside, I also happened upon a key piece of advice that I was curious to know more about.

It's not about treasuring Manolo Blahniks or fashioning thrifted finds, but about learning how to declutter your home. As the girls help Carrie sort through her closet, Charlotte, in true type-A style, takes over the mission and tells them to follow her lead. "Pink post-it - take, purple - toss, and yellow - storage," she says.

It seems so easy, but is this actually a good way to declutter? I had to find out more about this technique and if it works as well off-screen as it does on. Luckily, the experts had plenty to say about this trick and also outlined how often we should be using this hack in our homes.

Spoiler alert: the Post-it note method is a no-frills technique that's perfectly simple and trusty. So while Carrie waxes poetic about labels that never go out of style, I fear I will do the same for this easy yet nifty method of decluttering too.

What is the Post-It Note Method?

(Image credit: Future)

"Imagine decluttering like Carrie Bradshaw," says decluttering expert Meaghan Kessman. "Just like the way she picks outfits, this technique is chic, honest, and effective."

Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized, she tells us that the post-it note method is really versatile and can be adapted to fit whatever organizing style or space you're dealing with. Di finds that you could use it as an ongoing process rather than a one-time project, as a way to evaluate items over time.

"It's like having a mini action plan for every item in your space, but it's super simple and kind of fun," she notes. "Instead of being overwhelmed by everything in a room, you're going from colorful post-its to items like a personal assistant to your organizing mission."

Di goes on to explain that each note represents a decision — keep, donate, discard, or relocate. This way, when you're ready to take on the task of learning how to start decluttering your room, you've already done the brain work.

How to Practice the Post-It Note Method

(Image credit: ONI Studio. Design: Furora Studio)

Decluttering and minimalism go hand in hand. And the only way to truly embrace a tidy home is to put clutter-clearing methods like this one in action.

To try it out, Di recommends starting small by choosing a single room or even a smaller section, like a shelf or drawer. "Grab some sticky notes and assign a color to each decision," she says. "Maybe yellow for items to keep, pink for donations, blue for discards, and green for things that belong elsewhere."

Next, Di suggests going through each item and placing a post-it according to your first instinct. And if you're indecisive, she finds that it helps to simply stick a note on it to "revise" it later.

"The beauty here is you can let the notes sit for a bit while you step back and take a break," says Di. "When you return, it's it's easier to make those final calls since you've had time to think it over without pressure."

The only thing you truly need is your favorite marker (we all have one) and sticky notes in various colors like this Post-It Playful Primaries Collection from Walmart.

Which Rooms Benefit From this Decluttering Method?

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

"You can use it anywhere," says Meaghan, "but it truly shines at its best in busy spaces."

Meaghan tells us that kitchens, bedrooms, home offices, and bathrooms are all up for decluttering the post-it way.

Organizing a closet is a great space to practice decluttering through the post-it note method. "Going through clothes, shoes, and accessories with this technique makes decision-making more visual and way less daunting," says Di. "Even kids' rooms can benefit, helping you sort out toys, books, and art supplies in a way that's overwhelming."

And if you want to make the whole process a little cuter and more enjoyable, this Post-It 100% Recycled Paper Wanderlust Pastels Collection from Amazon is a brilliant buy.

Whether it's the 90/90 decluttering rule or the post-it note method, the key lies in finding the technique that works best for you and practicing your chosen trick to help you make the best of your home.

And just like that, you'll find yourself living a cleaner, happier, and better life with the square footage you've made your own. Who knew a couple of post-its could make this much of a difference? We didn't, but Carrie and her crew were ahead of the curve.

FAQs

How often should you declutter with the Post-It Note method?

Di tells us that decluttering via the post-it note method should be carried out seasonally, or even every three months, depending on how fast clutter piles up. She explains that it's best to think about giving your closet a refresh every season, or doing a kitchen sweep every few months.

"Regular check-ins like these make the whole process feel more manageable and keep things from getting too out of hand," she notes. "Plus, the more often you do it, the quicker each session becomes, and it starts to feel less like a big project and more like routine upkeep."