How to Clean Sheer Curtains — Glam Up Your Elegant and Soft Furnishings in Just 4 Simple Steps

Due to their delicate, lightweight fabric, keeping sheer curtains clean can seem daunting. Unlike heavier drapes, they are more prone to gathering dust, pollen, and even odors from everyday household activities. Despite their fragile appearance, however, sheer curtains can be kept clean and maintained with relative ease when approached the right way.

Sheer curtains diffuse light, creating a soft and welcoming atmosphere, and are a great addition to large windows. However, their translucent nature also means they can easily reveal dirt, stains, and discoloration. Taking the proper steps to learn how to clean curtains and maintain these sheer furnishings not only preserves their appearance but also extends their lifespan, making them a worthwhile investment in your home decor.

Whether you have crisp white sheers or other modern window treatments, cleaning them doesn’t have to be intimidating. With the right tools, techniques, and schedule, you can keep your sheer curtains looking pristine year-round.

What You’ll Need

Knowing what the best fabric for curtains is and taking the time to take care of it is key to your fine homewares longevity, and before you begin cleaning your sheer curtains, interior designer Joshua Smith recommends you gather the below tools and materials to avoid damaging the delicate fabric. Here’s what you’ll need:

• Vacuum cleaner

• The Lab Co. Laundry Detergent Wash for Delicates from Amazon: A non-abrasive cleaner is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the material.

• Washing machine with a delicate cycle: Only for machine-washable sheers.

• White towels: To blot excess moisture after washing. We love these Deco 100% Cotton Towels from Dunelm.

• Clothesline or drying rack: To air-dry your curtains without risking shrinkage or damage, try the Straame 3 Tier Clothes Airer Drying Indoor and Outdoor Laundry Rack from Amazon.

Having these items on hand will make the cleaning process straightforward and effective, whether you’re dealing with a light refresh or a deep clean.

How to Keep Sheer Curtains Clean

By following these below steps, you can keep your sheer curtains looking immaculate without compromising their delicate structure.

1. Dusting and vacuuming:

Start by gently removing surface dust. Using the brush attachment on the vacuum cleaner, move it in smooth, vertical motions along the length of the curtains. If your sheers are particularly delicate, you can also shake them out outdoors to release loose dirt.

For small stains or spots, apply a tiny amount of mild detergent to a damp white cloth and gently dab the affected area. Avoid rubbing, as this can spread the stain or damage the fabric.

2. Handwashing: The hope is that you'll only need to spot clean, but if you must, you can easily do this in the comfort of your own home.

"Fill a large basin or bathtub with lukewarm water and add a small amount of gentle detergent," says Joshua. "Submerge the curtains and swirl them gently to dislodge dirt. Let them soak for about 10 minutes before rinsing thoroughly with clean water. Avoid wringing or twisting the fabric, as this can cause creases or tears."

If the care label permits, place the curtains in Mesh Laundry Bags with Zips from Amazon and use the washing machine’s delicate cycle with cold water. Add a small amount of mild detergent, and ensure the spin setting is on low to minimize agitation.

3. Drying:

After washing, lay the curtains flat on a white towel to blot out excess moisture. For extra care, gently press down with another towel to speed up absorption without damaging the fabric. Then, hang them on a clothesline or drying rack in a well-ventilated area, away from direct sunlight, to prevent fading.

If hanging isn’t an option, use a fan in the room to encourage faster drying. Ensure they are completely dry before rehanging to avoid mildew, as dampness can lead to unpleasant odors or mold growth.

4. Ironing and steaming:

If your curtains have wrinkles after drying, use a low-heat iron or handheld steamer, such as the Newbealer Clothes Steamer from Amazon, to smooth them out. Begin by setting up an ironing board or a flat, heat-safe surface near an electrical outlet.

Joshua suggests using a pressing cloth, such as a clean cotton sheet, between the iron and the fabric to protect delicate materials from direct heat. "When using a steamer, hold it a few inches away from the curtains and move it in slow, downward motions to release creases evenly," continues Joshua. "Be sure to check the fabric’s care label and always test on a small, inconspicuous area first to ensure heat compatibility." By ironing and steaming your sheer curtains you will also make them look fuller.

How Often Should I Clean My Sheer Curtains?

To keep your curtain on trend and looking as good as ever, you'll need to know how often to clean it and give it the best possible chance at looking its best.

The frequency with which you clean sheer curtains depends on several factors, such as their placement, exposure to dust, and household environment. According to interior designer Mohammad Ahmed, as a general rule, it’s recommended to dust or vacuum your sheer curtains every month to prevent dirt build-up. This is especially important for curtains in high-traffic areas or rooms with open windows, as they are more likely to collect dust and allergens.

"For a more thorough cleaning, aim to wash your sheer curtains every 3-6 months," says Mohammad. "This schedule ensures they remain fresh and free from odors or stains while prolonging their lifespan. Homes with pets, smokers, or individuals with allergies may require more frequent cleaning to maintain a hygienic environment."

Maintaining clean and elegant sheer curtains doesn’t have to be a tedious task. By incorporating regular dusting, gentle cleaning techniques, and a consistent schedule into your routine, you can keep your sheers looking as stunning as the day you first hung them.

These lightweight curtains are not only a practical choice for filtering light but also an exquisite element of your home decor. With proper care, they will continue to enhance your interiors while providing a fresh and airy ambiance.