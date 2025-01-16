Yes, Laminate Countertops Can Look Stylish. Here Are 5 Easy Steps to Make Yours Gleam

Laminate countertops are ubiquitous in rentals, but there are certain products you'll need to be wary of when cleaning them to avoid warping, discoloration, and damage to the protective coating.

Plus, even laminate can look aesthetically pleasing if it's kept in tip top condition.

Keen to find out how to clean your countertops properly? Here's what you need to know to keep your laminate surfaces looking as good-as-new.

What You’ll Need

(Image credit: ALEXANDER JAMES)

Like most forms of household cleaning, warm water and mild dish soap are your trusty steeds when cleaning laminate countertops. (That goes for most other kitchen countertop materials, too.) For more technical cleaning, however, here's what you'll need.

For everyday cleaning:

• A non-abrasive sponge or microfiber cloth — We like these non-scratch sponges from Scotch-Brite, available at Walmart, and this microfiber cloth, also Scotch-Brite at Walmart.

• An all-purpose cleaner — This Method All-Purpose Cleaner Spray, available at Amazon, is safe to use on all surfaces and cuts through grease and grime.

To disinfect:

• White vinegar — Why not buy Distilled White Cleaning Vinegar from Amazon in bulk to save?

• Diluted bleach or disinfectants — Clorox Disinfecting Liquid Bleach Cleaner at Walmart is a household staple, or try Clorox kitchen spray, also at Walmart.

For stubborn stains:

• A paste of baking soda and water — Arm and Hammer baking soda, available at Amazon, is loved by cleaners.

How to Clean Laminate Countertops

(Image credit: Jenifer McNell Baker. Design by Maestri Studio)

Laminate countertops often get a bad rap for being cheap and poor quality, but they're actually a durable and easy-to-maintain choice for worktops. This makes them especially advantageous when it comes to cleaning.

"Kitchens are a busy place, and the worktop, more than any other part, really takes the brunt of this," says Jonathan Stanley, VP of Marketing at countertop manufacturers, Caesarstone. Thankfully, laminate holds up well in the face of stains and grease compared to the likes of porous natural stones or wooden butcher block countertops, so most cleaning products are safe to use. Here's how to clean them safely.

1. Clear your countertops

If you're giving your countertops a serious clean, remove accessories, utensils, and countertop appliances to prepare your space. This makes it easier to reach any dirt and debris that may be lurking underneath your coffee machine or toaster.

2. Sweep any debris

While we're on the topic, you'll need to sweep any debris before you start wiping down your kitchen countertops too, otherwise you'll simply be transferring that mess onto the floor. "Wipe away crumbs or debris with a dry sponge or paper towel," says Marla Mock, president of Molly Maid, a Neighborly company.

We also suggest using a mini countertop dustpan like this MR.SIGA Mini Dustpan and Brush Set, from Amazon, to make it easy to clear crumbs, coffee grounds, or vegetable peels while you cook.

3. Wipe down your worktops

With your surface cleared, you can now turn your attention to cleaning itself. "Follow up with a microfiber cloth or non-abrasive sponge dampened with warm water and a small amount of dish soap," says Marla. "Always test new products on an inconspicuous area first to ensure they don’t stain."

Since laminate surfaces aren't porous or uneven, most cloths will work equally well. You should avoid soaking the surface, however, as the material can warp if water penetrates the particleboard core. To avoid this, be sure to dry your countertops thoroughly and regularly inspect sealant.

4. Disinfect

Our kitchen worktops are where we handle food, often including raw meat, so disinfecting them is essential. Unlike cleaning granite countertops or marble ones, which require a pH-neutral cleaner to prevent etching, distilled vinegar is a brilliant budget-friendly option.

"To disinfect the countertop, use a natural cleaner such as vinegar or a chemical cleaner such as bleach or store-bought disinfectant," says Marla. "Let it sit for a few minutes before wiping clean with a damp microfiber cloth or sponge."

5. Spot clean stubborn stains

Stains are typically easier to treat on laminate countertops than the likes of marble or wood, but you should avoid harsh abrasives or chemicals that could damage the laminate's top layer. "For stubborn stains, create a paste of baking soda and water," suggests Marla. "Apply it to the stain, let it sit for five to ten minutes, then gently scrub it away."

FAQs

What products should you avoid using on laminate countertops?

Not all cleaning products are safe to use on your kitchen surfaces. In the case of laminate, most formulas are fine to use on this inexpensive countertop option, but abrasive cleaners, scouring pads, steel wool, and sandpaper should be avoided as they can wear down the design on the coating and increase the likelihood of stains.

"While vinegar, bleach, and commercial cleaners are safe for laminate countertops, consider their potential impact on sensitive skin or respiratory systems due to strong fumes," adds Marla. "Vinegar is a gentler option for those who prefer natural cleaners. If you’re using a stronger product, open windows for ventilation and wear rubber gloves to protect your skin."

Is it safe to use vinegar on laminate countertops?

As mentioned, vinegar is safe to use on laminate countertops and actually makes an excellent safe, natural disinfectant for cleaning your surfaces. "Its acetic acid content offers antimicrobial properties and cuts through grease with ease," says Marla.

To use as a cleaner, mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle, spritz the solution on the surface, and let it sit for five minutes. "Then, wipe the countertop clean with a damp cloth and let it air dry before putting items back," Marla explains. "It’s an eco-friendly product and an effective cleaning solution."