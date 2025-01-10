At Last! A 101 Guide to Cleaning Flooring That Will Restore The Splendor of Tile, Stone, Wood and More
Our experts have put together a guide on how you can refresh your flooring and make them look as good as new
Cleaning your floors might seem like a straightforward task, but not all flooring materials can be cleaned the same way. Each type of floor requires specific care and cleaning methods to maintain its aesthetic and durability. While some floors are more forgiving of moisture and scrubbing, others demand a more gentle approach to avoid damage.
From tiles that endure heavy foot traffic to the warmth of hardwood or the sleek finish of laminate, there are a number of durable types of flooring available, with every surface adding a different charm to the space. With a little know-how, cleaning any type of floor can be straightforward and stress-free.
This guide will walk you through cleaning four popular flooring types — tile, stone, wood, and laminate. With the right techniques and tools, your floors will not only stay clean but also retain their original allure for years to come.
How to Clean Different Types of Floors
Whether it's kitchen floor tiles or wood flooring — understanding the characteristics of these floor types is crucial for proper maintenance.
Each floor type has its own advantages and challenges when it comes to cleaning. Here's what you need to know to get ahead and refresh your home for the year ahead.
1. Tile
"Tile floors are a favorite in kitchens, bathrooms, and high-traffic areas due to their durability and water resistance," says Uliana Miklyukh, owner of Illinois based cleaning company EuroMaid. "Cleaning tile floors involves two main components: the tiles themselves and the grout in between."
Step 1. Daily Care: Sweep or vacuum tile floors regularly to remove loose dirt and debris. This prevents scratches caused by gritty particles. For tile floors we like the Dyson V12 Detect Slim from Amazon. As well as being incredibly lightweight, the V12 Detect also reveals invisible dust, allowing you to vacuum the floor more effectively before cleaning.
Step 2. Deep Cleaning: Use a mop with warm water and a mild detergent such as 9 Elements Natural Liquid Laundry Detergent from Walmart. Avoid harsh chemicals like bleach that can dull the tile’s finish. A mix of equal parts water and vinegar is a natural alternative that’s effective for ceramic or porcelain tiles.
Step 3. Grout Maintenance: "Grout can be a magnet for dirt and stains," says Uliana. "Use a toothbrush dipped in a baking soda paste to scrub grout lines gently. For tougher stains, a small amount of hydrogen peroxide can help."
Step 4. Drying: Always dry tile floors with a clean cloth or towel to prevent water spots and streaks.
2. Stone
In order to preserve the integrity and quality of stone flooring, such as marble, granite, or travertine, more care must be taken. Stone floors are more porous by nature and are sensitive to acidic cleaning products, so specialized stone floor cleaners should be used instead.
Step 1. Regular Sweeping: Dust mop or sweep stone floors daily to prevent scratches from dirt and debris. Avoid using a vacuum with a beater bar, which can damage the surface.
Step 2. Gentle Cleaning Solution: Use a pH-neutral stone cleaner such as Zep Neutral PH Industrial Floor Cleaner from Amazon or a mix of mild dish soap and water. Harsh or acidic cleaners like vinegar or lemon juice should be avoided as they can etch the stone.
Step 3. Avoid Excess Water: Excess water can seep into the stone, causing discoloration. Mop with a damp, not soaking, mop and dry the floor immediately with a soft towel.
Step 4. Seal Regularly: Sealing stone floors annually (or as recommended by professionals) helps prevent staining and makes daily cleaning easier.
3. Wood
"Hardwood floors are a timeless aesthetic that enhances the overall warmth of your home," says Alex Varela, General Manager of Dallas Maids.
Alex continues: "However, maintaining hardwood floors requires care and attention, as they are susceptible to scratches, water damage, and wear over time."
Here is a thorough guide on how to clean wood floors correctly.
Step 1. Dust and Sweep: Use a microfiber mop or a soft broom daily to remove dust and debris. Avoid traditional vacuums that might scratch the wood.
Step 2. Spot Cleaning: Clean spills immediately with a dry or slightly damp cloth to prevent stains and warping.
Step 3. Mopping Tips: Use a hardwood-specific cleaner and a barely damp mop. Too much water can seep into the wood, causing it to swell or crack.
Step 4. Recoat and Polish: Regularly polish hardwood floors with a wood-safe polish such as Method Wood Polish from Walmart to restore their shine and provide an added layer of protection. Every few years, consider recoating to maintain the finish.
4. Laminate
Laminate kitchen flooring is a popular choice due to its ability to replicate the appearance of wood or stone flooring whilst being more cost-effective. However, laminate is a composite material, which means it requires specific care to maintain its appearance and longevity. According to Alex, one of the most critical aspects of cleaning laminate is avoiding excess water, as the material is highly sensitive to moisture.
Step 1. Daily Maintenance: Sweep or vacuum regularly with a soft-brush attachment to keep the surface free of dirt and grit.
Step 2. Avoid Soaking: ‘Clean laminate floors with a barely damp mop as excess water can seep between planks and cause swelling,’ continues Alex. ‘A laminate-safe cleaning solution is ideal.’
Step 3. Stubborn Stains: For tough spots, use a soft cloth with a mix of water and vinegar or a gentle laminate cleaner from Amazon. Avoid abrasive scrubbers that can scratch the surface.
Step 4. Protect the Surface: Use furniture pads to prevent scratches and avoid dragging heavy items across the floor. Regularly check for and clean up any spills immediately.
Proper floor cleaning is as much about preserving the lifespan of your flooring as it is about aesthetics. Each material has unique needs, but consistency in cleaning and a bit of preventive care can go a long way.
Whether you’re tackling stubborn grout stains on tiles or preserving the sheen of your wood flooring, taking time to clean your floors properly ensures your home stays in the same condition as the day you laid them.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Seraphina is a contributing editor at Livingetc, writing Advice features on organizing and storage. She loves to decorate and also grow her own produce from her home in London. Her previous experience includes working for Homes & Gardens, Women's Health and Fabulous Magazine.Seraphina is also a graduate, who completed her MA degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London.
-
-
Get the Best Planners 2025 on Your Agenda — To Knock Your Year Into Shape, Stylishly
We've found the most beautiful 2025 planners and diaries on the internet so you can start the year off right
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
6 Exercise Mats That Double as Decor — And Look as Buff as Your Yoga Instructor
This is your sign to make self-care stylish in 2025. Breathe in, breathe out, and say hello to your new favorite home workout accessory
By Julia Demer Published
-
Why Are the Leaves on My Prayer Plant Curling? 4 Mistakes You Can Easily Avoid — To Help Yours Flourish for Longer
Crumpled, curling leaves are an eyesore best avoided, so if you find your prayer plant in poor shape, these should be your next steps
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Hate Chores? I Tried the 5 Senses Cleaning Method — And Overcame My Deep-Clean Delay Tactics
Rather be shopping? If you're a major procrastinator when it comes to deep cleaning, this holistic method might just get you over the hump
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
7 Bookshelf Plants Designers Love — "Putting Foliage Amongst Your Folios Brings a Library to Life"
If your bookshelf is looking a tad incomplete, all you need are a couple of these expert-approved bookshelf plants for the perfect finishing flourish
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Care for Ponytail Palm Plants — The Perfect Eye Candy for a Lackluster Corner
If you're looking for a whimsical plant to add to your collection, this variety is one you won't regret growing at home, but get that TLC spot on with these expert tips
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
8 Things I Wish I Knew Before Moving House — Stress-Reducing, Expert-Approved Tips so You Can Concentrate on the Fun Stuff
We want you dreaming about your decor plans, not worrying about moving day
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
5 Bright and Beautiful Mood-Boosting Plants — That Look as Good as They Make You Feel
Studies show that including the right plants in your interior space has a positive effect on your sense of well-being and here's how
By Sarah Wilson Published
-
Why Is My ZZ Plant Turning Yellow? An Expert Reveals the Common Care Mistake You're Making
Hint: Your care routine is where the problem lies, but tweaking it will get those leaves gloriously green in no time
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
6 Ways Professional Organizers Declutter to Downsize — These Expert Tips Are Perfect for Starting Over
Whether you're relocating into a new home or simply following the new year, new me mantra, these tips will make cutting clutter a breeze
By Amiya Baratan Published