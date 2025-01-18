How to Clean a Chandelier — Because They're Beautiful, On-Trend, but Also Total Dust Magnets

No other form of lighting makes a statement quite like a chandelier. However, one surefire to detract from such magnificence is by letting dust and cobwebs build up on your pendants. The problem? They're often intricate, delicate pieces of design, so you need to be careful when it comes to how to clean a chandelier.

Whether used for living room lighting, a bedroom, entryway or kitchen, we're seeing beautiful glass chandeliers emerge as a big trend in interiors right now, drawing the eye up to become focal points for your home. That's to say, a good chandelier is worth the hassling of cleaning it.

But first you need to know how to do it. We've asked experts for their advice on restoring your gleaming chandelier to its former glory, and no, your favorite glass cleaner won't cut it.

What You'll Need

Before you busy yourself with cleaning your kitchen pendant or bedroom chandelier, make sure you have all the tools at your disposal. Here's what you'll need to tackle this hard-to-reach light fixture.

• Microfiber cloths like these MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth, from Walmart — "These are gentle and effective and provide a great grip for cleaning even the smallest, most intricate parts of the chandelier," explains Vanessa Bossart of GreenTerra Cleaning. You can also try Microfiber Dusting Gloves, from Amazon, but be sure to handle the chandelier delicately.

• A mild all-purpose cleaner, especially when cleaning crystal — "Choose something gentle," says Vanessa. "Harsh cleaners can damage the crystal or leave streaks." We like Mrs Meyer's, available at Amazon.

• A protective covering, like this Husky Clear Plastic Drop Cloth from Walmart — This will help protect your furniture and flooring from accidental drips, plus your chandelier droplets from any accidental falls.

Making your own cleaning solution is possible if you don't want to risk damaging your chandelier with hidden harsh chemicals in store-bought formulas. "To do this, prepare a cleaning solution of one part isopropyl alcohol to four parts distilled water in a spray bottle," advises John Barnes, lighting expert at Lamps Plus.

How to Clean a Chandelier

Now that you're ready to restore your chandelier to its shimmering state, it's time to get underway with cleaning.

1. Prep the area

Begin by prepping the surrounding area. Firstly, John suggests turning off the power at the breaker box and working in daylight. "Go slowly, following basic safety precautions, and take extreme care around the electrical wiring," he says.

You should also consider using a protective sheet or drop cloth below your chandelier to prevent further cleanup. "This ensures no drips or dust land below," says Vanessa, and it could also save your chandelier if any pendants or droplets detach while you're working.

2. Lightly dust your chandelier

Whether you choose to remove your chandelier fixture or work up a ladder, the next step is to give your fixture a light dusting. If you dust regularly, this might be enough to make it gleam beautifully without any additional steps.

"Use a dry microfiber cloth to gently wipe down each crystal, working from top to bottom," suggests Vanessa. "For a light refresh, gently wipe each crystal and spray a small amount of mild all-purpose cleaner onto your microfiber cloth (never directly onto the chandelier!) Be thorough but careful to avoid over-wetting."

3. Remove individual pendants to clean

Due to their greasy, steamy environments, kitchen and bathroom chandeliers will require a more thorough clean (as will other chandeliers that hang for a long time without cleaning). "For deeper cleaning, gently remove your crystals from the frame and clean with your alcohol solution or lukewarm, mild dish soap," explains John. "To clean quickly, leave the crystals attached."

"Don't forget to dry each one carefully with a microfiber cloth before reattaching," adds Vanessa. Failure to dry your crystals properly could lead to rust or other blemishes.

4. Don't forget the frame or shade

While you're cleaning, it's worth giving the rest of your chandelier a polish, too. John recommends gently clean the frame of your chandelier with a feather duster, followed by a water-damp cloth.

"If your chandelier has a clip shade, remove it for better cleaning control," he adds. "If the shade is not removable, do your best to work around it." When it comes to cleaning lampshades, a dry sponge usually works best. "And while you’re up there, replace your bulbs as well," adds John.

5. Buff for added sparkle

If you want a spotless chandelier that bounces light around the room beautifully, spare a moment for a final polish after cleaning. "Buff each crystal with a dry microfiber cloth for a streak-free shine," says Vanessa. This will give your crystal chandelier a truly palatial look.

How Often Should You Clean a Chandelier?

Cleaning light fixtures is an oft-overlooked job, but it can have a huge impact on the way your space feels — especially where statement living room ceiling lights are concerned. The good news is, it's not the sort of chore you have to commit to regularly. "Cleaning your chandelier about once per year is enough to keep it shining bright," says John.

That being said, maintaining frequent dusting and a good cleaning routine elsewhere in your home is essential to prevent the buildup of dirt and dust on your crystal pendant. "Lightly dust every week or two to keep your chandelier looking its best," advises Vanessa. Failure to do so will make the glass appear dim and lackluster in just a matter of months.

FAQs

Can I Use Windex on a Crystal Chandelier?

Since chandeliers are primarily made of glass, you might be tempted to reach for a trusty window cleaner like Windex to polish your crystal chandelier. However, while convenient, our experts don't recommend using these sorts of formulas on your delicate light fixture as they can damage or discolor certain elements.

"While Windex and other glass cleaners might seem like a quick fix, they can leave a residue or even damage the delicate finish on some crystals," explains Vanessa. "Stick with a mild all-purpose cleaner and a microfiber cloth for the best results."

