How to Clean a Brick Fireplace — 6 Easy Steps to Remove Dust and Soot Build-Up
Tackle one of the toughest cleaning jobs in the best and most efficient way possible with advice from professionals
There are certain areas and features of our home that tend to become neglected when it comes to keeping them clean, and a fireplace is one of them. Traditional fireplaces may need regular upkeep, which is why learning how to clean them — the right way — is a must.
And a brick fireplace is definitely one of them. The fireplace is often the main focal point of the room and if you're lucky enough to have this feature in your home, then you'll want to ensure it's presentable for you and your guests. No one wants a dusty and smoky fireplace, after all.
Cleaning a fireplace can be a messy job to tackle. So, if you’re wondering how to clean it, follow our step-by-step guide below, which has been certified by the experts.
What You'll Need
If you're tackling your small living room fireplace, you'll need the right cleaning tools. No major cleaning job can be completed successfully without the right products. Here’s a breakdown of the key elements that you’ll need to clean your brick fireplace.
TOOLS
- Stiff-bristled brush, like this SetSail Scrub Brush from Amazon.
- Vacuum with hose attachment
- Bucket
- Sponge or cleaning clothes. We love Mr Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth from Amazon, now priced at $15.99.
- Cleaning solution. This Quick N Brite Fireplace Gel Cleaner should do the trick.
- Protective gloves and eye protection
- Drop cloths or Clear Plastic Sheeting from Amazon.
How to Clean a Brick Fireplace
It's time to clean your corner fireplace and bring it back to life — one brick at a time. Here's how to clean a fireplace, according to the experts.
Step 1: Vacuum
Before going in with cleaning products, it’s a good idea to go in with your vacuum to clear away any obvious dust or dirt. Ayten Nadeau, founder of I-TEN Designs says you should "begin by vacuuming the bricks to lift loose dirt and avoid grinding debris into every crack."
Step 2: Remove smaller debris
Once you’ve vacuumed up any obvious debris, go in a second time with a stiff-bristled brush to get off any smaller pieces of dirt that you may have missed. "Use a stiff-bristled brush to gently remove loose set from the bricks. Begin at the top of the fireplace and work downward to avoid redistributing dirt," explains Muffetta Krueger, founder of Muffetta Housekeeping.
Step 3: Apply a cleaning solution
"Choose the cleaning solution that works best for your needs. DIY methods include making a baking soda paste, which you should apply to the bricks and let it sit for 5–10 to minutes to loosen grime. You can also make a vinegar solution with vinegar and water for a natural, eco-friendly clean," says Muffetta.
If you think your brick fireplace needs a little bit more TLC then you may want to invest in a hardy brick cleaner.
Step 4: Scrub the bricks
Now, it’s time to tackle the stains and soot. "Use a stiff brush to scrub the bricks, applying extra pressure to heavily stained areas. Reapply your cleaning solution as needed for persistent grime and avoid wire brushes, as they can damage the surface of the bricks," says Muffetta.
Step 6: Rinse and wipe
After scrubbing your bricks, remove any cleaning residue to leave your bricks looking fresh. Use a clean sponge or cloth dipped in warm water to wipe down the bricks. Rinse and repeat as necessary until your brick fireplace is clean and free of residue.
When to Clean a Brick Fireplace
According to experts, your trendy fireplace will need to be cleaned regularly, especially if you use it a lot in the winter months. Muffetta has put together some useful guidelines below:
Visual cues: If you notice soot buildup or dark discoloration on the bricks, it’s time to clean.
After heavy use: Clean at the end of a burning season or after several fires.
Safety inspections: Include cleaning when conducting your annual chimney inspection.
FAQs
ARE THERE MATERIALS OR CLEANING PRODUCTS I SHOULD AVOID USING?
While cleaning your brick fireplace you should avoid using ammonia based cleaners. Even though they can be effective, they are corrosive so you won’t want to use them anywhere near your fireplace. Upon heating, ammonia can release toxic fumes that can be dangerous.
Muffetta says you may also want to avoid "wire brushes as they can scratch and damage brick surfaces. Harsh chemicals, such as bleach or ammonia and power washers because the high pressure water can erode the brick and mortar."
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.
-
-
Looking for the Best Cafés in Miami? Pin These Upliftingly-Designed Hotspots on Your Map
As a new edition of Design Miami returns to town next week, we've compiled a list of coffee stores that expand on the creative pulse of the fair, from Wynwood and Miami Beach to Little Gabbles
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
I Spotted a Few of My Favorite Houseplants on Sale — And I Can't Wait to Fill My Home With Epic Greenery
The sales are now on, and these lush plants are a must-have in your home. So, what are you waiting for? It's time to add to cart!
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
I Spotted a Few of My Favorite Houseplants on Sale — And I Can't Wait to Fill My Home With Epic Greenery
The sales are now on, and these lush plants are a must-have in your home. So, what are you waiting for? It's time to add to cart!
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
9 Organizing Buys Professionals Swear By — They're Also Quite Stylish and Now on Sale!
Get your home organized and ready for the busiest time of year by investing in these popular finds
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
How Not to Kill Your Houseplant — 9 Essential Tips to Break Your Unlucky Streak of Dying Indoor Plants
If your home is where plants go to find rest (and not in a good way), then these expert-approved tips will help strengthen your reputation as a plant parent
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Clean Terracotta Pots — Bring Beauty Back Into These Classy Planters With 7 Simple Steps
Expert advice on what you need to do to get your fine planters looking as good as new
By Jacky Parker Published
-
How To Clean A Closet — 3 Simple Rules To Keep Clothes and Shoes Fresh This Winter
An expert shares what you should be doing to get your attire feeling and smelling fresher than ever
By Matilda Bourne Published
-
When to Lift Dahlias — 3 Simple Steps a Pro-Gardener Says You Need to Take to Protect These Flowers
An expert reveals her fail-safe methods for lifting these blooms correctly before the frost
By Matilda Bourne Published
-
Types of Monstera Plants — And How You Should Display Them in Your Home for Epic Foliage
Get the most from your Monsteras with this expert advice
By Jacky Parker Published
-
How to Wash a Bath Mat — It's Easier Than You Think With These 5 Simple Steps
Easy-to-follow tips from experts on cleaning bath mats in the best way
By Faiza Saqib Published