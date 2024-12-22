5 Christmas Orchid Varieties — With Enticingly Exotic Blooms That You'll Want in Your Home This Festive Season

Orchids are synonymous with luxury so what better time to bring them into your home than Christmas. Not only are they beautiful to look at but they will fit harmoniously with the rest of your decorations too, whatever your style or color scheme. Whether you love traditional red, modern white or multi-colored there will be an orchid that works for you.

As they bloom for weeks you can enjoy their beauty right through the holiday season and beyond. Once you've wrapped the celebrations for this year their blooms will continue to bring joy to your interior in the early months of the year. Orchids are also easy to care for. In fact, we love them so much that they made it onto our list of the best Christmas flowers to gift loved ones too.

There is a huge range of Christmas orchids to choose from so our expert guide will help you find 5 easy-care varieties with exotic blooms that are guaranteed to grow for the festive season.

1. Cymbidium (boat orchid)

First one of my own favorite orchids. Cymbidium flower from late fall right through to spring, making them a perfect choice if you're looking for Christmas orchids. The voluptuous, velvety blooms have such a festive feel about them, especially if you choose the dark red variety.

There are two variations of this orchid available. The 'standard' plants can grow up to 4 feet tall, while the 'miniature' ones are ideal if you're looking for small windowsill plants to decorate for Christmas, especially as they like a cool position in winter. This translates as ideally below 59°F if your plant is going to form flower buds.

There's a big selection of colors to choose from in addition to red, with many featuring patterned and splotched petals too.

Water only once every two weeks during winter with distilled or rainwater, and drain away any excess as orchids don't like sitting in water. Find out more about how to water orchids correctly if you want your plant to thrive.

Cymbidium orchid View at Walmart Price: $14

Quantity: 3 bulbs

2. Phalaenopsis (moth orchid)

One of the most widely available orchids that's also the easiest to grow, the flowers of Phalaenopsis can bloom at any time of the year but you can always pick up flowering ones in the stores at Christmas to feature as part of your decorations or if you're looking for indoor plants as gifts for friends and family.

"The moth orchid is great for decorating during the holidays," says Virginia Hayes, indoor plant pro and orchid expert at Westerlay Orchids. "Add delicate ornaments and garlands for a festive look."

Justin Hancock, horticulturist at Costa Farms, agrees with Virginia. "I think moth orchid is by far the best orchid for the Christmas season for several reasons. "It's the most commonly available, and most reasonably affordable, as well as the easiest to grow for the average person."

Moth orchids are delightful because of their long-lasting flowers. "A spike can be in bloom for months from the time the first bud opens to the time the last flower drops," says Justin. "So if you get a moth orchid that’s just starting to bloom for Christmas, you may well enjoy flowers into spring."

Virginia also has a few tips to ensure your plant stays lively. "Make sure your orchid is in bright but indirect light. Keep away from drafts, heaters, or air conditioners, which can rapidly dry out your plant. Check the roots of your orchid before watering. If the roots are green and the bark is dark and moist, hold off on watering for a few days. If the roots look gray and the bark is dry this means it's time to water."

Phalaenopsis orchid View at The Sill Price: $39

Quantity: 1 mini plant and ceramic planter

3. Onconstele Midnight Miracles

"This orchid is a showstopper with spikes of large, dark, purple-red flowers," says Justin Hancock. "This color is a lush, gorgeous accent to the traditional holiday color décor scheme, adding a touch of richness. It traditionally blooms from late fall to late spring, so it’s often naturally in bloom during the holiday season."

Justin recommends positioning your plant in bright light but says it will tolerate medium light, too. An unobstructed east or west-facing window should be ideal. "On average, this orchid likes to be watered about every 7 to 10 days or so in winter. Average household temperatures are just fine. This means if you’re comfortable, so are they."

It’s best to repot every year or two as the potting mix starts to break down, adds Justin. "They’re usually grown in moss or bark chunks; when the moss/bark starts to look like soil, it’s best to repot them." Try this orchid potting mix recipe for the best results.

4. Paphiopedilum (slipper orchid)

This is another one of my favorite orchids for winter and the holiday season as it's so eye catching. Gorgeous Paphiopedilum is also known as the slipper orchid because of the slipper shaped pouch each flower has.

This stunning variety has showy flowers that really catch they eye. The long lasting blooms flower from November to March, which means they're a great choice for the Christmas season. The foliage is interesting too, with marbled leaves that fan out from the base and provide interest year round.

During the winter months this variety should be placed in a location that gets full light. Watering should be reduced but do not allow the compost to dry out completely. It will thrive in specialist orchid compost mix when you repot it once it finishes flowering .

Paphiopedilum 'lady slipper' orchid View at Amazon Price: $49.99

Quantity: 1 plant

5. Angraecum sesquipedale (Star of Bethlehem)

"The Angraecum sesquipedale orchid, also known as 'Darwin's Orchid', as well as 'Star of Bethlehem', typically bloom in winter, making them an excellent choice for festive decor during the holiday season," says Virginia Hayes. The flowers of Darwin’s orchid have an intensely sweet scent at night time too, which is an added bonus.

"Their striking flowers resemble stars, with long, slender petals that can extend up to 12 inches," adds Virginia. "Their large, thick leaves not only provide a lush backdrop but also help with those that want to actually decorate the plant with Christmas ornaments."

They like intermediate to high light, and prefer relatively high humidity. These plants grow slowly, but over time the blooms become more and more dramatic so it's well worth the wait.

FAQs

What does a Christmas orchid look like?

The variety of orchid called Percival's Cattleya is also known as the Christmas orchid. Christmas isn't Christmas without one of these in your home. Its aromatic fragrance and rich, purple flowers will add a touch of elegance to your Christmas celebrations.

"Another stunning option for Christmas are the Percival's Cattleya orchids," says Virginia Hayes. "Known for their vibrant colors and ruffled petals, their flowers have a star-like shape. Their impressive blooms can last several weeks, ensuring your holiday displays remain vibrant and cheerful throughout the season."

Cattleya percivaliana (like this Live Cattleya Orchid from Walmart), as it's also known, is one of the easiest orchids to grow and is a trouble-free plant that stays in flower at least four weeks, making it a must for the Christmas season.

Now find out the things you must never do with an orchid to get the most out of your Christmas orchids.