This Closet Hack Could Maximize Your Clothes Storage and Multiply Hanger Space Ten-Fold (or More!)

If you're anything like me, your closet is bursting at the seams. No matter how many garments I sell or donate, I'm forever having to force the closet doors shut just to squeeze everything in (and that's before I get around to folding away the clean laundry).

For obvious reasons, space-saving solutions are a must-have in my world, and when they're small and inconspicuous, they're guaranteed to get my seal of approval. Well, that's exactly what I came across with this nifty closet hack, a simple and inexpensive solution that can maximize every inch of storage by multiplying space for hangers.

Keen to learn more? Here I take a look at this clever closet organization idea and how it could be the saving grace of your clothes storage.

What is the chain closet hack?

Now, if the sheer amount of clothes you own is causing persistent problems, I'll happily be the first to say you should always declutter if you can. Streamlining your collection of clothes won't only make it easier to store what you do have and find exactly what you're looking for, but you'll also be on a path to living well with less as part of a clutter-free lifestyle.

That being said, those of us who live in small spaces shouldn't have to sacrifice their standard-sized collection by decluttering clothes. As someone who lives in less than 500 square feet of space, I'm always on the lookout for clever storage solutions that make day-to-day life easier without setting hugely ambitious and unrealistic goals.

That's when I came across this cheap addition to my small closet that makes the most of every inch of vertical space. All that's needed is a wide-looped chain, like this one from Amazon, that can be hooked onto a regular hanger. Each loop of the chain can then support a whole new hanger, offering an easy way to hang the likes of shirts, jeans, and T-shirts vertically, rather than cramming them all in horizontally.

You can now make the most of every inch of space within your closet, especially if you're happy to overlap the hangers on the chain slightly so that more can fit on. Besides dresses, the bottom few feet of a closet are rarely used and this clever trick means you can embrace that space, lessening the number of hangers on your main rail.

What do the experts have to say?

Of course, like every DIY storage trick, this hack does have its downfalls. 'A chain link like that is going to be very heavy and it looks awkward to use,' says California-based organizer, Melissa Gugni. 'The weight of it could make it hard to move along the closet rod and I would even be concerned about the rod breaking under its weight.'

Some DIYers out there have also spray-painted their chain to personalize the color for a design-worthy wardrobe, something Melissa strongly advises against. 'I'd be very careful about spray painting it,' she says. 'I would hate for paint to rub off on any clothes.' For that reason, a plain, lighter-weight plastic chain should always be chosen over weightier ones, and colorful customization should be a no-go.

'If anyone wants to try out a similar system, I recommend this space-saving hanger from Amazon which is made especially for clothes,' suggests Melissa. 'Personally, I am not a huge fan of hanging clothes like this because it makes getting an item more difficult to access, but sometimes a super-packed closet needs a boost and if it isn't possible to cull and downsize, it might be worth a try. Pants are the easiest to store this way.'

Amanda Wiss, Founder of NYC-based home-organizing company Urban Clarity also has some words of advice. 'If you're in a pinch and have chain laying around, this is a short-term solution, but a hanger that's built for this purpose will lay flatter and not get twisted or tangled.'

So, if you want an expert-recommended organizer that stands the test of time, this trick might not be the one for you. If, however, you're looking to maximize closet space by any means possible, this clothes hanger hack is certainly worth a try. Unlike specifically designed hangers, it can multiply storage space on a single hanger ten times or more! Just use your common sense when it comes to what you hang on there and how you order the rest of your closet.