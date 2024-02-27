4 Lessons to Make Your Home Feel Timeless — These are the Tricks to "Staying Power" says Designer Ali Budd

If you’ve yet to indulge in Hulu’s latest design docuseries, House of Ali, prepare to be captivated. The show delves into the captivating world of million-dollar home renovations, led by Ali Budd and her talented team of female artists, interior stylists, and business experts at Toronto-based design firm Ali Budd Interiors.

'My design aesthetic is a reflection of my upbringing and experiences,' Ali explains. Drawing inspiration from her parents' entrepreneurial spirit, lifelong passion for creativity, and extensive travels, Ali infuses her designs with elements from 'diverse cultures, art, architecture, and everyday experiences.' The result? An interior design style that 'celebrates individuality, embraces uniqueness, and prioritizes comfort and livability.'

Ali Budd Social Links Navigation President & Principal Designer of Ali Budd Interiors Through House of Ali, viewers gain a firsthand look at the decor, drama, and challenges inherent in the luxury home design sphere. Ali Budd, the President & Principal Designer of her eponymous firm, is the driving force behind it all. Her approach to interior design is as candid as it is innovative, reflecting a rich tapestry of lived experiences.

While luxury living often conjures images of extravagance devoid of practicality, Ali says that it's part of her mission to redefine the concept. Whether showcased on her Hulu series or in her everyday work as a designer, Budd is committed to crafting spaces that are “not only visually stunning but also functional and tailored to each client's lifestyle.”

For Ali, luxury is not merely a superficial indulgence; it’s an opportunity for boundless creativity. Luxury homes serve as her 'canvas for creativity without constraints,' enabling her to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. Through meticulous attention to detail, the finest materials, and innovative design elements, Budd curates immersive experiences where every aspect, from furniture to decor, exudes 'opulence and refinement.'

While not everyone may have a million-dollar budget at their disposal, Ali shares guiding principles that anyone can apply to their own home design journey. Discover how to infuse your space with an elevated sense of luxury.

Ali Budd's Timeless Design Rules

One thing you need to know about Ali is that she prides herself on a deliberate avoidance of trends. For her, trends are better suited to fashion — they come and go, often leaving behind a sense of transience. Instead, the designer advocates for 'making choices that are distinctive, captivating, and enduring.' She emphasizes the importance of selecting elements that personally resonate and 'possess staying power.'

Ali also challenges the notion that luxury equates to discomfort. Instead, she emphasizes comfort as a central aspect of design, advocating for functional and inviting spaces in every home. Basically, her primary design objective can be summed up in one word: inviting. With these principles in mind, let's delve into the guiding rules of home design.

1.Color Palette

'Colors should not be chosen based on trends,' Ali tells us. 'Use what genuinely speaks to you because your living space should reflect your preferences for the long haul.'

Ali doesn’t advocate for any one particular color palette; the key here is balance, thinking of your space holistically, and acting accordingly. 'Embrace a balanced color palette that harmonizes with the overall mood and function of the space,' she continues. 'Consider the psychological effects of colors and how they influence the atmosphere.'

Middle Kingdom Miniature Porcelain Plum Vase View at Urban Outfitters Price: $25 There's something incredibly soothing about this lilac-grey vase. Its petite size and matte finish make it the perfect addition to a mantle or side table. Display it as a standalone object or pair it with dry foliage for a unique focal point. Bianca Red Marble Table Lamp View at CB2 Price: $250 Warm colors, like the red marble base of this table lamp, are known to boost mood. Leverage the psychological effects of color by placing it in areas where you could use a little pick-me-up, such as a home office. Organic Sage Merrow Stitch Cotton Throw Pillow Cover View at Crate & barrel Price: $29.95 Create a spa-like atmosphere in your living room with Crate & Barrel's cozy sage green pillow cover. This muted, balanced shade integrates seamlessly within a range of color schemes.

2. Texture

Touchable materials make for a cozy and dimensional home, according to the Ali. 'Incorporate a variety of textures to add depth and visual interest to the design,' says the designer. 'Mixing different textures creates tactile richness and enhances the sensory experience of the space.' Don’t be afraid to experiment with unexpected textures like rattan or mohair.

Elle Flatweave Solid Color Rug View at Wayfair From: $100 Was: $115 This flatweave rug offers a gorgeous nubby texture, thanks to its handwoven crafting process. A high pile height makes it one of the best rugs for areas like living rooms or nurseries where you might want a little extra warmth. Vail Chair View at BR Home Price: $650 I mean, what more can you say? This faux sheepskin fur is absolutely perfect. Beyond designer quality, it looks like it belongs on display at an art show. It reimagines a familiar texture with contemporary lines. Sedona Honey Square Tissue Box Cover View at Crate & Barrel Price: $24.95 Add a touch of natural dimension anywhere you please with this stunning handmade tissue box cover. Choose between honey, grey, black, and white to suit your taste.

3. Functionality

'Prioritize functionality alongside aesthetics,' says Ali, adding, 'Design spaces that serve the needs and lifestyle of the occupants while maintaining a sense of elegance and style.' There are a few ways of accomplishing this, but one is multi-functional furniture. Well-designed furniture items that open up for storage or extend to become larger will be your best friend.

Solid Wood Adjustable Wall Shelf Warm Pine View at Nathan James Price: $99.99

Was: $129.99 Multifunctional, this shelf not only looks like an art piece but can display them too, along with spare books and decor. Ames Upholstered Storage Ottoman (Small) View at Pottery Barn Price: $499 Place blankets and throws inside the inner compartment of this mixed-materials storage ottoman. Position this living room idea near the foot of an armchair for a super elevated accent. Burled Wood Wall Mirror View at West Elm Price: $299 Both a statement wall decor and a functional mirror, this burled wood mirror is strikingly beautiful. For maximum usability, place it in a high-traffic area, like an entryway.

4. Personalization

At the end of the day, you want your home to feel like you. Don’t finish designing a room without infusing it with personal touches. 'Whether it's through custom furniture pieces, artwork, or accessories, personalized elements add warmth and authenticity to the space,' Ali explains. For example, the designer is a fan of conceptual furniture designer Chris Wolston, who turns ordinary home furnishings like chairs into bonafide art. She also likes things with faces, almost surreal. It’s incorporating those unexpected details that feel like Ali's style, but choosing your own details is for you to decide. Remember that luxury is all about the details. The more personal details you add, the more luxurious your home will appear.

Currey & Company Serpent Accent Table View at Burke Decor Price: $501.60 Admittedly a little avant-garde, but it's hard to deny the unique quality of this accent table. Its legs resemble serpents, adding an artistic, architectural touch that looks far more expensive than its price suggests. Muse Votive Holder View at Jonathan Adler Price: $30 Budd is fond of artistic facial motifs, and it seems like this votive holder might be in Budd's wheelhouse. It adds a playful element to an everyday object. Place it on a coffee or side table. Norsebow Wall Decor View at CB2 Price: $399 It's often challenging to find readily available wall art that actually looks nice, so when I came across this piece from CB2, I was floored. It looks like it could be in a museum with its intricate acacia wood and leather cord construction. Such a conversation starter. Adds an elevated, contemporary feel.

