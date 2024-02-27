4 Lessons to Make Your Home Feel Timeless — These are the Tricks to "Staying Power" says Designer Ali Budd
The star of Hulu’s latest design docuseries, Ali Budd reveals strategic design tips for an eternally stylish, comfortable home
If you’ve yet to indulge in Hulu’s latest design docuseries, House of Ali, prepare to be captivated. The show delves into the captivating world of million-dollar home renovations, led by Ali Budd and her talented team of female artists, interior stylists, and business experts at Toronto-based design firm Ali Budd Interiors.
'My design aesthetic is a reflection of my upbringing and experiences,' Ali explains. Drawing inspiration from her parents' entrepreneurial spirit, lifelong passion for creativity, and extensive travels, Ali infuses her designs with elements from 'diverse cultures, art, architecture, and everyday experiences.' The result? An interior design style that 'celebrates individuality, embraces uniqueness, and prioritizes comfort and livability.'
Through House of Ali, viewers gain a firsthand look at the decor, drama, and challenges inherent in the luxury home design sphere. Ali Budd, the President & Principal Designer of her eponymous firm, is the driving force behind it all. Her approach to interior design is as candid as it is innovative, reflecting a rich tapestry of lived experiences.
While luxury living often conjures images of extravagance devoid of practicality, Ali says that it's part of her mission to redefine the concept. Whether showcased on her Hulu series or in her everyday work as a designer, Budd is committed to crafting spaces that are “not only visually stunning but also functional and tailored to each client's lifestyle.”
For Ali, luxury is not merely a superficial indulgence; it’s an opportunity for boundless creativity. Luxury homes serve as her 'canvas for creativity without constraints,' enabling her to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. Through meticulous attention to detail, the finest materials, and innovative design elements, Budd curates immersive experiences where every aspect, from furniture to decor, exudes 'opulence and refinement.'
While not everyone may have a million-dollar budget at their disposal, Ali shares guiding principles that anyone can apply to their own home design journey. Discover how to infuse your space with an elevated sense of luxury.
Ali Budd's Timeless Design Rules
One thing you need to know about Ali is that she prides herself on a deliberate avoidance of trends. For her, trends are better suited to fashion — they come and go, often leaving behind a sense of transience. Instead, the designer advocates for 'making choices that are distinctive, captivating, and enduring.' She emphasizes the importance of selecting elements that personally resonate and 'possess staying power.'
Ali also challenges the notion that luxury equates to discomfort. Instead, she emphasizes comfort as a central aspect of design, advocating for functional and inviting spaces in every home. Basically, her primary design objective can be summed up in one word: inviting. With these principles in mind, let's delve into the guiding rules of home design.
1.Color Palette
'Colors should not be chosen based on trends,' Ali tells us. 'Use what genuinely speaks to you because your living space should reflect your preferences for the long haul.'
Ali doesn’t advocate for any one particular color palette; the key here is balance, thinking of your space holistically, and acting accordingly. 'Embrace a balanced color palette that harmonizes with the overall mood and function of the space,' she continues. 'Consider the psychological effects of colors and how they influence the atmosphere.'
Price: $25
There's something incredibly soothing about this lilac-grey vase. Its petite size and matte finish make it the perfect addition to a mantle or side table. Display it as a standalone object or pair it with dry foliage for a unique focal point.
Price: $250
Warm colors, like the red marble base of this table lamp, are known to boost mood. Leverage the psychological effects of color by placing it in areas where you could use a little pick-me-up, such as a home office.
2. Texture
Touchable materials make for a cozy and dimensional home, according to the Ali. 'Incorporate a variety of textures to add depth and visual interest to the design,' says the designer. 'Mixing different textures creates tactile richness and enhances the sensory experience of the space.' Don’t be afraid to experiment with unexpected textures like rattan or mohair.
From: $100
Was: $115
This flatweave rug offers a gorgeous nubby texture, thanks to its handwoven crafting process. A high pile height makes it one of the best rugs for areas like living rooms or nurseries where you might want a little extra warmth.
Price: $650
I mean, what more can you say? This faux sheepskin fur is absolutely perfect. Beyond designer quality, it looks like it belongs on display at an art show. It reimagines a familiar texture with contemporary lines.
3. Functionality
'Prioritize functionality alongside aesthetics,' says Ali, adding, 'Design spaces that serve the needs and lifestyle of the occupants while maintaining a sense of elegance and style.' There are a few ways of accomplishing this, but one is multi-functional furniture. Well-designed furniture items that open up for storage or extend to become larger will be your best friend.
Price: $99.99
Was: $129.99
Multifunctional, this shelf not only looks like an art piece but can display them too, along with spare books and decor.
Price: $499
Place blankets and throws inside the inner compartment of this mixed-materials storage ottoman. Position this living room idea near the foot of an armchair for a super elevated accent.
4. Personalization
At the end of the day, you want your home to feel like you. Don’t finish designing a room without infusing it with personal touches. 'Whether it's through custom furniture pieces, artwork, or accessories, personalized elements add warmth and authenticity to the space,' Ali explains. For example, the designer is a fan of conceptual furniture designer Chris Wolston, who turns ordinary home furnishings like chairs into bonafide art. She also likes things with faces, almost surreal. It’s incorporating those unexpected details that feel like Ali's style, but choosing your own details is for you to decide. Remember that luxury is all about the details. The more personal details you add, the more luxurious your home will appear.
Price: $501.60
Admittedly a little avant-garde, but it's hard to deny the unique quality of this accent table. Its legs resemble serpents, adding an artistic, architectural touch that looks far more expensive than its price suggests.
Price: $30
Budd is fond of artistic facial motifs, and it seems like this votive holder might be in Budd's wheelhouse. It adds a playful element to an everyday object. Place it on a coffee or side table.
Price: $399
It's often challenging to find readily available wall art that actually looks nice, so when I came across this piece from CB2, I was floored. It looks like it could be in a museum with its intricate acacia wood and leather cord construction. Such a conversation starter. Adds an elevated, contemporary feel.
Seeking more celebrity design tips? Explore Nate Berkus’ rules for timeless home decor.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
