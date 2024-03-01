6 Things People With Relaxing Bedrooms Always Have in Them

The design of a bedroom is a make-or-break determining factor when it comes to your sleep situation. Hence why there are several things people with relaxing bedrooms always have in their spaces that contribute to a better nightly routine and – in theory – a nicer night of catching Zs.

If something feels off in your bedroom and your sense of peace is lacking, it might be time to explore what's going on in a design sense. Anything from the wrong color to seemingly unassuming objects could be the culprit.

To create a relaxing modern bedroom, these are the 6 things designers say you should focus on bringing in that will influence the space more than anything.

1. Quality Bedding, Textiles, and Window Treatments

(Image credit: Lisa Pollock Studio)

Getting the soft furnishings in a bedroom just right is essential for creating a more tranquil space. Interior designer Audrey Scheck notes that 'investing in high-quality bedding can help ensure a good night’s rest, and they exude the feeling of luxury in a bedroom.' In most cases, softer and cozier textures are best.

While you may already be musing over your next bed sheet purchase, don't forget the other textiles in the space, such as modern window treatments. Principal designer of Meet West Studio Whitney Romanoff says 'thoughtful window treatments' are key. 'Drapery adds so much softness, warmth, and a touch of romance to a bedroom – it also doesn't hurt to block the light when you are sleeping! It's the perfect finishing layer.'

2. A Nod to Nature

(Image credit: Costas Picadas. Design by Jessica Shaw)

Many sleepers find comfort in drifting off to the sounds of babbling brooks, birdsong, or gentle rain. Therefore, it makes sense that visual nods to nature would be just as relaxation-inducing.

There are a variety of ways to bring biophilic design ideas, such as 'a touch of the outdoors' into your sleeping quarters, according to Scheck. She suggests adding plants, wooden furniture and accent pieces, or artwork with nature themes. Consider colors and textures that evoke a sense of nature, too.

3. A Space That's Clear of Clutter and Unnecessary Items

(Image credit: Costas Picadas. Design by Jessica Shaw)

It might be no surprise that minimalist bedrooms feel calmer. Jessica Shaw, the director of interiors at The Turett Collaborative, notes two particular types of objects that should find a home outside of your room. The first is workout machines. 'In a space that should be serene and clutter-free, adding a stationary bike with additional vibrations and currents should be avoided,' she says.

The second are suitcases, for both visual and energetic reasons. 'Luggage suggests transience and hotel life and does not belong in a permanent residence’s bedroom,' she says. So once you return home from that fabulous vacation, unpack and put those roller cases and duffel bags elsewhere.

4. The Right Lighting

(Image credit: Meet West Studio)

There's a reason the "big light" has lost popularity over the last couple of years – it's far from relaxing. More ambient mood lighting in softer, warmer tones will always create a much more chill environment than something harsh and cold.

While the right color and temperature of bedroom lighting are important, so are ease and adjustability. 'We never want you to have to turn on can lights in your bedroom unless you're packing or cleaning – but maybe not even then!' says Romanoff. One way her studio makes this possible is through wall sconces which provide 'soft layered mood lighting and a great reading aid at night.'

6. A Cohesive and Calming Color Palette

(Image credit: Artem Kropovinsky, Arsight)

The color choices you make in your bedroom are personal. Maximalists may like bright, energizing hues, but for a tried-and-true relaxing bedroom, lighter, subtler, and earthier tones are the right sort of paint color ideas to look at when you're putting together a peaceful space.

Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight, says to opt for an 'overall calm color scheme with serene colors such as pale blues, dulled greens, and soft grays.' While bolder shades can be incorporated into a bedroom setting, he notes the former colors 'provide a psychological sense of calmness and tranquility.'

Get the Look