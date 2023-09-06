It's time to redecorate my Brooklyn apartment — see how my Scandi roots are inspiring it

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Most Curated is a monthly series in which one editor, team member or friend of Livingetc will share the top 15 items on their current wish list.

The experience of moving apartments in NYC leaves a lot to be desired, but there's no greater excitement than starting fresh in a new space. After months of searching across boroughs, I have officially signed a lease and will be trading my Chelsea studio for a Williamsburg apartment very soon. And while I normally need to live in a space to get a feel for my design direction, my recent trips to Copenhagen and Stockholm have provided all the inspiration I need. The homes I stayed in during my vacation had the same design motifs throughout: simple furniture in beige colorways with pops of color woven throughout the space. Whether their homes had framed art or linen bedding, these Scandi hosts found a way to add some fun to their very neutral spaces—and I took copious notes. After hunting down each of the items I spotted, I thought I'd share my findings for you to shop, too. Keep scrolling to shop 15 pieces that perfectly embody the Scandi-meets-NYC vibe I'm after.

Carla Llanos Pink Flowers $49 at The Poster Club The Poster Club, which is a Copenhagen-based brand, is a treasure trove of affordable art prints. This stunning piece by Carla Llanos will be the focal point of my new gallery wall and a source of color inspiration for the rest of my décor.

Jenni Kayne Cove Bed $5,195 at Jenni Kayne Dream bed situation over here. I have fallen completely in love with this soft-pink colorway from Jenni Kayne, not to mention this simple and elegant design. The Scandi set seem to prefer this subtle hue over the Barbie pink that's currently trending.

Urban Outfitters Large Paper Lantern Pendant Light $69 at Urban Outfitters The paper lantern was the lighting of choice in many Scandi homes. You can't beat this under-$100 option.

Piglet in Bed Set of 2 Gingham Linen Pillow Cases $75 at Nordstrom I'm ready to commit to a gingham bed set year-round, but if you're looking for more of a seasonal switch-up, these pillowcases are the place to start.

Isabelle Vandeplassche Pesce $49 at The Poster Club I think I found the perfect kitchen print. When I look at it, I'll dream of coastal European living.

Piglet in Bed Sandstone Red Stripe Cotton Hand Towel Was $19 Now $15 at Piglet in Bed My very neutral bathroom will feel 10 times more exciting with striped towels. They add a pop of color and won't show any potential makeup stains. This tip is taken directly from our Stockholm Airbnb.

Jenni Kayne Ynez Lumbar Pillow $145 at Jenni Kayne If you're sensing a stripe theme, just know it's intentional. This was the most prominent pattern I saw in Copenhagen. I love the subtle stripes on this cozy pillow.

H&M Wooden Folding Chair $171 at H&M Simple design, wood materials—it doesn't get more Scandi than this. I'll take four, please.

Urban Outfitters Printed Shag Rag Rug $199 at Urban Outfitters It takes a lot for an under-$200 rug to blow me away, but this one just did. I love the range of muted colors that can tie in so many other décor pieces in my living space.

Gooj $450 at Gooj This gorgeous gooj, which is Armenian for "clay vessel," is the only pitcher I want front and center at every dinner party I host. Its elegant shape will look beautiful on any dining room table.

H&M 2-Pack Multiway Linen-Blend Curtains $92 at H&M These linen curtains won't sacrifice privacy while letting in ample daylight. I love the breezy, coastal feel they add to any room.

H&M Large Stoneware Plant Pot $38 at H&M This sculptural pot looks way more expensive than $38 if you ask me. I loved the scalloped rim and fluted finish even more when I saw this in the Copenhagen H&M store.

Chloe Purpero Johnson Flower Study $49 at The Poster Club Printed in Denmark, this simple flower design is an easy addition to any wall that needs a sprucing.

Anthropologie Valencia Bud Vase $20 at Anthropologie Amber glassware is a year-round décor staple that looks beautiful both indoors and outdoors. I will be copying Anthropologie's styling here and adding a single-stem flower to mine.