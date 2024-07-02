Wayfair is a Great Place to Shop for Designer-Look Cookware — And It's On Sale Right Now for July 4th

In the market for some new cookware? Well, have you considered Wayfair? There's plenty to find on this shopping goliath when it comes furnishing your home, but you might be surprised just how well-stocked its kitchen section is.

Whether you're looking for pots and pans, or something for the oven, Wayfair's cookware and bakeware offerings feature not only some unique and interesting buys, but also some of the top brands in kitchen goods — something particularly tempting when there's one of Wayfair's big sales on.

I'm a bit of a cookware snob (I love my Le Creuset Dutch oven more than anything in my kitchen), so I've pulled together some of my favorite finds from the Wayfair sale, by taking into account not only this cookware's good looks, but prices, discounts and reviews.

Shop Wayfair's Cookware

Wayfair Pans

Classic good looks Cuisinart Ceramica Xt Non Stick Cookware Set View at Wayfair Price: $115 Was: $350

Set: 11 piece Cuisinart is a well-loved kitchen brand for a good reason — it's great quality. This set has over 2,500 5-star reviews on Wayfair, with buyers saying they love that they're lightweight, truly non-stick and look "bougie". It's an "11-piece" set, but that includes four lids. Regardless, it's a great price for a pretty comprehensive set. They're, potentially, not as pretty as some of the pans we're featuring, but they've got a luxe look for the price. Chef style Calphalon Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set View at Wayfair Price: $200, Was: $239

Set: 10 piece A good stainless steel pan is a timeless choice for a kitchen, and these look good enough that you'll want to have them on display, not hidden away. They've got some nice details, too, like etched fill lines that make measuring easy, pour spouts and straining lids. The set has an average star rating of 4.3 out of 5. Some reviewers mentioned they were discolored after a few uses, but seasoning with oil and using Barkeeper's Friend will keep them looking their best. Chic neutrals Caannasweis Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set View at Wayfair Price: $99.99, Was: $149.99

Set: 11 piece This pan set has hundreds of great reviews, and reviewers love its good looks above all. Modern and minimalist, they're pans you'll gladly have on display, and the price is great too, especially with a sale on them right now. Shoppers also say they're lightweight, wash really well and have great non-stick. Modern copper Gotham Steel Hammered Copper Nonstick Cookware Set View at Wayfair Price: $145.99 Was: $299.99

Set: 10 piece Copper pans aren't for everyone — some people think they're a little more traditional in style, especially in a hammered design like this, but they do feel luxurious. If it fits with your home's aesthetic, this 10-piece set is a steal, especially at half price for July 4th. They have got a majority of great reviews on Wayfair, but be warned, you might find the handles get hot when cooking and they're not immune from scratching inside when doing vigorous cooking tasks. Biggest saving Cuisinart Contour Stainless Steel Cookware Set View at Wayfair Price: $189, Was: $580

Set: 13 Piece If you're looking for something simple and classic, this set from Cuisinart might be the best find of right now. It's got a big discount for July 4th, and is a mammoth 13-piece set. As you're buying from a trusted brand, you can trust the quality even before you get to the reviews. They'll tell you it's a great set for the price, but just to remember to read the care guide to ensure these pans will last a long time. Black and brass Granitestone Charleston Collection Cookware Set View at Wayfair Price: $149.99, Was: $299.99

Set: 15 piece For something a bit more maximalist, we love this black and brass combination — an especially generous set for the price that includes matching utensils, too. It's certainly a buy for the style-conscious, but serious chefs may find them a little bit trickier to love, as the handles and lids get hot, according to reviews. However, on the whole, they've got a great reaction from buyers.

Wayfair Oven Dishes

Great price Crock-Pot Artisan Non-Stick Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven View at Wayfair Price: $73.68, Was: $79.99

Size: 7 Qt. The prices of Dutch ovens are, generally, eye-watering, so this one from Crock-Pot is great for anyone who wants tone to cook, but isn't so concerned about brand name. After all, it's still a brand that delivers on quality, and this oven has great reviews. The only complaint? It's a bit heavy, but it's also cast iron, so you can't expect much else. Bargain buy Martha Stewart Gatwick Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven With Lid View at Wayfair Price: $66.08, Was: $79.99

Size: 7 Qt. This Dutch oven from Martha Stewart's brand is a similar prospect to the Crock-Pot one, at the same size and a similar price. However, if you need help deciding between the two (and you're not being led by brand), while they have equally good reviews, the Martha one is actually 2lb heavier — less ideal for fetching from the oven. Luxury choice Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven With Lid View at Wayfair Price: $459.95

Size: 7.5 Qt. If you want to invest in the original, Wayfair's cookware also includes Le Creuset. Of course, it still comes at a premium, but you'll sometimes find a great deal. We probably don't need to sell you on the quality of Le Creuset, but we do like this Marseille Blue colorway for a modern kitchen. But, to be honest, we'd be happy with any one of the 12 colorways for this product available!

Is Wayfair cookware good quality?

When it comes to Wayfair's cookware offering, just remember you're being sold from different retailers. Of course, that means that quality is going to vary, but the good thing is that if you're worried about taking a risk, there are plenty of quality brands on Wayfair to shop that you know you can count on for expertise in how cookware is made.

Wayfair is also great for reviews, and if people don't like a product, they won't hold back. You can also see pictures of the product in real homes, which might give you another idea about the quality.

When is Wayfair cookware on sale?

Wayfair runs a lot of sales throughout the year. Right now, you can shop their 4th July sale, but you'll find lots of other discounts as the year goes on. We've already had the spring Way Day Sale, but it will return, as will Black Friday discounts in November.