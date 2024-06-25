15 of the Most Stylish Sunglass Organizers That Will Take Your Closet Storage to the Next Level

Most Organized is a monthly series in which one of our style editors or a friend of Livingetc tackles the secret storage solutions that’ll transform your space into a style haven.

You can never have enough sunglasses. At least, that’s my philosophy, which probably explains why they’re scattered all over my apartment — on random tables, in drawers, and who knows where else. The whole sun protection thing is mostly beside the point — they’re one of my favorite accessories, the finishing touch to an outfit, and an instant aura booster. I relish the delightful anonymity they bring. Am I a celebrity? You’ll never know.

I could streamline my collection or stop buying them altogether. But that's preposterous! The real solution? Sunglass organizers. Clever ones. Organizers that utilize vertical storage and maximize your space, whether they're a closet organizer in a huge walk-in space, or a drawer in your tiny apartment's bedroom. With summer officially here and my sunglass spending habits itching to make their seasonal debut, I did the adult thing and consulted the experts.

Enter professional organizer Laura Price, who says sunglass organization ‘is about making your life easier. As with anything you wear, it’s key to have clothing and accessories displayed in a way that makes them easy to see and therefore easy to choose.’ Plus, ‘Proper sunglasses organization can also prevent damage like scratches or bending, which is likely to happen if they’re thrown loose into a drawer.’ Finding the right frames for your face is already hard enough — nothing is worth losing that Cinderella fit. Best to play it safe.

Whether you hoard sunglasses like me or stick to a few favorite pairs, sunglasses are precious, so we must treat them accordingly. I talked to several experts about all things sunglass organization, pored over hundreds of listings, and read countless reviews to compile this edit. Presenting you now with the most beautiful, intelligent organizers around: This is the Miss America of sunglass organizers, and these are my 15 illustriously shady contestants.

15 Chic Sunglass Organizers

Hipiwe 4-Drawer Sunglass Organizer Box $35.99 at Amazon Carol Appelbaum at Luxury Pro Organizer suggests slim stacking drawers ‘to store your sunglasses dust-free while maximizing vertical space.’ She recommends assigning ‘each stack of drawers to a specific brand, style, or color of sunglasses, making it easy to find the perfect pair.’ Bonus points if the drawers are clear. She mentions transparent acrylic, but I think glass looks even more elevated. Either way, transparency ‘keeps your sunglasses visible, so you can appreciate your collection even when stored away.’ The best part about these drawers is that they can be stacked vertically or horizontally to accommodate your changing needs. I love this option from Amazon — priced right and far better looking than most other options on the market — stylish enough to sit on a vanity, as bedroom dresser decor, or desk.



Ortigia Zagara Large Tray $72 at Bergdorf Goodman Professional home organizer Meaghan Kessman recommends something rather unexpected to streamline your sunglass collection: trays — especially vintage ones. They make for an ‘eclectic storage solution,’ she muses. This one from Bergdorf's isn’t true vintage but shares similar sensibilities with its ornate jungle motifs and jewel-tone color palette. It adds a fun touch to otherwise neutral organizers or wooden closet built-ins. ‘Place them on your dresser or entryway table,’ suggests Meaghan, ‘where they can hold multiple pairs of sunglasses while adding a touch of elegance.’

Autoark Leather Lockable Case Organizer $56.99 at Amazon Investing in a sunglass chest might seem extravagant, but according to professional organizer Barbara Brock, major sunglass collectors should consider a specialized container that doubles as furniture. I certainly fall into that category. I did a lot of research to find the perfect one — these can get fairly pricey, with most stylish, well-designed pieces costing upwards of $500. Naturally, I was thrilled to come across this functional beauty, which has room for 24 pairs of sunglasses and is outfitted with a transparent top to keep your favorite sunnies in plain view. Despite how much this organizer holds, its vertical design takes up less countertop real estate than you might expect: only 13.4" x 9.7". Garnering an impressive 4.7/5 stars over 1,604 Amazon reviews, I’d say this one’s a clear winner.

Wooden Sunglass Wall Shelf Organizer $53.10 at Etsy ‘In a small space, drawers are probably not an option to store sunglasses. Therefore, we have to think outside the box,’ notes Barbara Brock of Barbara Brock Inc. When you run out of floor space and countertops, the solution? The walls! Every city dweller knows this all too well. The professional organizer recommends a narrow mounted shelf for sunnies, which saves precious real estate while turning your wall into a fashionable focal point. I’d reserve this for your favorite frames, when you're looking at organizing an entryway or closet area. And if you want to go the extra mile for that boutique-like feel, pair it beside a mirror.

Amylove Stackable Velvet Sunglass Organizers, Set of 2 $28.99 at Amazon Meaghan Kessman also suggests transforming a ‘shallow drawer into a sunglass sanctuary with adjustable dividers.’ ‘This keeps pairs neatly separated and easy to find,’ she adds. Professional organizer Laura Price shares a similar sentiment, noting that it's best to find ones lined with felt or velvet to ‘keep each pair protected and stop them from sliding around.’ I love this eight-frame grid organizer from Amazon, which has all of the above. It comes as a pair of two, allowing you to organize 16 pairs of sunnies, either in drawers or stacked on a countertop. For larger collections, buy a second set and continue stacking — the options are endless for this 4.8/5-star rated piece.

Mygift Modern 5-Tier Gold Metal Sunglass Display Stand $29.99 at Amazon According to Barbara Brock, storing sunnies standing up instead of laying them down is better for their overall protection and structure. There are multiple ways of doing this, but if you don’t love the look of an over-the-door organizer or don’t want to mount anything to the wall, I think this five-tier gold metal display is a fabulous choice. It reminds me of something you might see in a cute little boutique filled with niche finds — except in this instance, those gems are already yours! Pair with other metallics for an even more eye-catching display on an end table, dresser, or really, anywhere you please! At just under $30, you simply cannot resist.

Leather-Trimmed Raffia Trunk Box $995 at Net-a-Porter If you’re tired of the usual dedicated organizer, it’s time to get creative. Meaghan Kessman suggests ‘using unique containers like vintage hat boxes, woven baskets, or decorative boxes to add a touch of personality to your storage.’ You could repurpose items you already own for this, but if your sunglasses are your children like they are for me, consider something extra special, totally unnecessary, but completely chic: a Hunting Season raffia trunk box. If you know, you know. The quiet luxury of cases. Timeless, and softly elegant with that buttery leather, keeping your best pairs hidden from prying eyes. Consider stacking sets of sunglass dividers inside for additional organization. It also makes a great gift for someone special.

3 Tier Hanging Sunglass Holder $22.99 at Amazon Attention city folks, apartment dwellers, or anyone with too much stuff and not enough space: ‘Use an over-the-door organizer with clear pockets,’ advises professional organizer Meaghan Kessman. ‘This is perfect for small apartments or rooms with limited surface area,’ she explains, adding, ‘Each pocket can hold a pair of sunglasses, keeping them visible and accessible.’ While these are generally eyesores, this find from Amazon was by far the least offensive in my search. It’s got smooth corners done in monochromatic metal, holding up to a whopping 29 pairs of glasses — with the handy bonus of those sturdy hooks underneath, which can be used for scarves, purses, keys, and more. With a stellar rating of 4.7/5 stars from 126 reviews, I’d recommend giving this versatile pick a try.

Yamazaki Home Jewelry Stand $35 at Yamazaki Home I’m forever partial to Yamazaki for their ingeniously streamlined storage solutions. This tiered stand is intended for jewelry but just so happens to be perfectly sized to accommodate one pair of sunglasses per shelf. Ideal for minimalists. I imagine a trio of these lining a long dresser — either all sunnies or one tower for sunglasses, another for jewelry, and another for perfumes or colognes. Chic, right?! This unicorn of an item (4.9/5 stars) is also available in black.

Tj.moree Mounted Sunglass Storage Box $36.99 at Amazon I may have audibly gasped when I first saw this organizer — how luxe! Looks like something you might see in a high-end department store. It’s perfect for closet areas and bedrooms but is also good-looking enough to mount in an entryway. Professional organizer Carol Appelbaum shares a few tips to make this piece look all the more elevated: ‘My go-to techniques for organizing a collection of sunglasses is sorting them from light to dark colors, small frame to large frame, by brand, or by the shape of frames.’ ‘When sorting by color or size,’ she continues, ‘larger and darker frames belong at the bottom, gradually transitioning to lighter and smaller frames as you work your way up.’ And ‘If you have a designer collection that spans multiple brands, consider creating a mini boutique display, grouping each brand together.’

Durmmur Mounted Sunglass Organizer, Set of 3 $16.99 at Amazon According to organizer Meaghan Kessman, ‘decorative hooks can turn a functional storage solution into a stylish home accessory.’ ‘By integrating your sunglass storage into your overall decor theme, you create a cohesive and attractive look,’ she adds. I searched far and wide for hooks stylish enough to place anywhere around your home, and it seems all roads lead back to Amazon. Perhaps that’s a good thing, as this set accommodates five pairs per hook strip, for a total of 15, all for an absolute song. And if you’re worried about something this cheap holding up to its promises of durability, then let this ease your mind: 4.6/5 stars from 102 ratings.

Form Studies 3.5"H Ceramic Bowl $99 at West Elm As an Aquarius, I’m always drawn to the least orthodox option in any scenario, which is why I love this recommendation by professional home organizer Meaghan Kessman, who suggests placing ‘a decorative bowl on a bedside table or entryway console to corral your everyday sunglasses.’ Of course, bowls come in all shapes, sizes, and finishes, but this one from West Elm stood out for its oblong, shallow design, which lends itself best to frames, especially more so than an ordinary pedestal bowl. I also love its earthy, sculptural feel, thanks to the skilled artisans who made this beautiful piece. Pairs best with other asymmetrical organic options and lots of greenery.

Acrylic 6 Compartment Makeup Organizer $43.99 at Wayfair Professional organizer Carol Appelbaum’s favorite sunglass storage solution isn’t intended for sunglasses at all — she favors an acrylic nail polish wall display for her frames. ‘These displays have a front edge on the shelf which is the perfect size for sunglasses, so the glasses are cradled onto the shelf,’ she explains. ‘Mount the display on your closet wall or mudroom wall to create a visual feature that keeps your sunglasses organized and easily accessible,’ she suggests. Carol loves this option from Wayfair. ‘The clear acrylic allows your sunglasses to be the star of the show,’ she says, ‘while the wall-mounted design saves valuable shelf or counter space.’ And if you weren’t already sold, this organizer has an impressive 4.7/5 star rating.

Kondyfayo 360° Rotating Sunglass Organizer Storage $19.89 at Amazon I wasn’t expecting this $20 Amazon organizer to become one of my favorite sunglass solutions, but here we are! I love its petite construction, which is compact enough to go on desk corners and even the smallest side tables. And don't let its size fool you: this organizer holds nine to twelve frames, making it a great option for anyone tight on space. It’s got 360-degree rotation so you can swiftly choose your pair and head out the door. And as if it couldn’t get any better, it has a little circular accessory tray at the top, perfect for everyday jewelry, keys, or better yet: more sunglasses. I’m partial to the gold, though it’s also available in black titanium for a more minimalist look.