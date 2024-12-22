The Latest Studio McGee's x Target Collection is Packed With Pretty Floral Prints and Springtime Motifs

As the year comes to a close, we inevitably start to fantasize about what the next one will hold. At the moment, I'm holding out for warmer weather, springtime blooms, and the sweet celebrations that mark the early part of the new year. And it seems interior designer Shea McGee is right there with me, having just released a new Studio McGee x Target collection that's filled with pretty patterns, sweet floral motifs, and stylish pieces designed for time spent outdoors.

Shea and her husband Syd are the visionaries behind Studio McGee, a Utah-based interior design firm best-known for their Netflix TV show, Dream Home Makeover. And if you're looking to make over your own home, their ever-evolving collaboration with the big-box retailer is a great place to start.

The latest drop is overflowing with spring decor ideas, including marble Easter eggs, fresh linens for the table and bed, and furniture that will go perfectly poolside. Warm neutral tones and ruffled trims make frequent appearances, welcoming us into a year that is equal parts sophisticated and playful. Whether you’re looking for a few finishing touches to liven up your space, or a complete living room makeover, these are the pieces I think have the 'Livingetc' look.