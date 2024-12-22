The Latest Studio McGee's x Target Collection is Packed With Pretty Floral Prints and Springtime Motifs

Whether you're planning to spend your springtime poolside or hosting family and friends, shop design details that will elevate the season

shea mcgee sitting at a hatch window in a garden with bar stools, and a lamp, ottoman, plants and wall light
(Image credit: Studio McGee x Target)
Maya Glantz
By
published
in Features

As the year comes to a close, we inevitably start to fantasize about what the next one will hold. At the moment, I'm holding out for warmer weather, springtime blooms, and the sweet celebrations that mark the early part of the new year. And it seems interior designer Shea McGee is right there with me, having just released a new Studio McGee x Target collection that's filled with pretty patterns, sweet floral motifs, and stylish pieces designed for time spent outdoors.

Shea and her husband Syd are the visionaries behind Studio McGee, a Utah-based interior design firm best-known for their Netflix TV show, Dream Home Makeover. And if you're looking to make over your own home, their ever-evolving collaboration with the big-box retailer is a great place to start.

The latest drop is overflowing with spring decor ideas, including marble Easter eggs, fresh linens for the table and bed, and furniture that will go perfectly poolside. Warm neutral tones and ruffled trims make frequent appearances, welcoming us into a year that is equal parts sophisticated and playful. Whether you’re looking for a few finishing touches to liven up your space, or a complete living room makeover, these are the pieces I think have the 'Livingetc' look.

Set of 4 Marble Easter Eggs - Threshold™ Designed With Studio Mcgee
Marble Easter Eggs

Price: $15/set of 4

I'm all for decorating for every holiday, but pastel tones and fluffy rabbits don't exactly fit my aesthetic. That's why I was so excited to see these marble Easter eggs and the matching marble rabbit — the perfect Easter table decor. Distinctly celebratory while still elevated and cool; these will be proudly displayed in my home this Spring.

Table Lamp With Woven Base and Woven Shade - Threshold™ Designed With Studio Mcgee
Table Lamp With Woven Base and Woven Shade

Price: $70

In her previous collaborations, Shea has made it clear she knows how to do rattan, and she knows how to do it well. This adorable rattan table lamp is no exception. The scalloped edge only adds to its appeal, and I can't wait to add this to my bedside table. Instant character.

8.5
Melamine Floral Salad Plates in Green

Price: $14/set of 4

If you love hosting, this collection will make your heart sing. With complementary tablecloths and accompanying serving dishes, this collection fulfills all my tablescaping dreams. I especially love this melamine salad plate set decorated with a delicate floral motif.

Battery Operated Candelabra Wall Sconce
Battery Operated Candelabra Wall Sconce

Price: $60

I'm all about creating a warm atmosphere with lighting, and by now we all know that overhead lighting is the enemy of that, which is why these battery-powered wall sconces are so good. Not only does the curved brass handle look elegant, but the remote control system means you can completely transform your space without having to leave the sofa.

Box Pleat Upholstered Ottoman in Mushroom
Box Pleat Upholstered Ottoman in Mushroom

Price: $120

This pleated ottoman is perfect for anyone looking to bring some additional seating in to their home without spending a fortune, or having to rearrange their furniture. This petite seat can easily slot in with your existing living room set up, and the neutral brown tone is effortlessly elegant. Ruffles are fun, but if you're after something more elevated, a box pleat is the answer.

90
Scallop Table Runner

Price: $18

A table runner is the easiest way to instantly upgrade your dinner parties. The contrast scallop hem on this piece is subtly stylish and would work seamlessly alongside any dinner service.

18
Lydia Stripe Hexagon Outdoor Patio Pouf

Price: $100

If upgrading your outdoor seating area is one of your goals for 2025, this collection has come at the perfect time. I love the timeless white and green aesthetic featured in this collection's outdoor pieces, though this pouf is particularly appealing to me as it could easily double as a side table, too.

striped outdoor umbrella with fringe trim
Striped Scalloped Fringe Outdoor Patio Umbrella

Price: $90

If you want to transform your garden into a beach club on the French Riviera, add this to your basket immediately. The scalloped, fringed hem offers a sophisticated, vintage feel, while the sleek stripes update the style. In my dreams, I'm sat beneath this umbrella sipping on an Aperol Spritz.

Striped Round Outdoor Cushion
Striped Round Outdoor Cushion

Price: $40

Outdoor furniture has developed a bad rep for often being on the less comfortable side, which is what makes this cushion such a welcome addition to your patio seating setup. This green-striped round pillow adds some personality to your garden, plus: it's water and weather-resistant so it will stay looking good all year round.

Ceramic Table Lamp with Handles
Ceramic Table Lamp with Handles

Price: $80

The combination of brushed linen and textured ceramic makes for a delicate and elegant lamp that would elevate any table. I love how the textures contrast and complement one another — it may be beige, but this lamp is far from boring.

Weathered Ribbed Composite Indoor Outdoor Planter Pot 15
Ribbed Composite Indoor/Outdoor Planter

Price: $40

One of my favorite looks is a cluster of lush greenery in antique-looking pots, and this ribbed planter would be the perfect addition to my collection. The texture and weathered finish give this piece a worn-in, vintage appearance that sets it apart from other planter pots. Plus, it can be used both indoors and out!

Square Geo Pattern with Scalloped Edge Peach - Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee
Throw Pillow with Scalloped Edge in Peach

Price: $25

A scalloped hem is on track to becoming my favorite design feature of the new year, and this pillow does it perfectly. Yellow and peach make for a delightfully spring appropriate color combination, and the geometric print adds some depth and dimension.

Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Trainee writer

Maya is a freelance writer and Magazine Journalism master's student at City, University of London. Her undergraduate degree in History of Art at the University of Bristol helped form her interest in interior design and architecture. Maya is a lover of curved arches, green kitchens, and all things mid-century modern and can often be found scouring the web for vintage finds.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸