The Latest Studio McGee's x Target Collection is Packed With Pretty Floral Prints and Springtime Motifs
Whether you're planning to spend your springtime poolside or hosting family and friends, shop design details that will elevate the season
As the year comes to a close, we inevitably start to fantasize about what the next one will hold. At the moment, I'm holding out for warmer weather, springtime blooms, and the sweet celebrations that mark the early part of the new year. And it seems interior designer Shea McGee is right there with me, having just released a new Studio McGee x Target collection that's filled with pretty patterns, sweet floral motifs, and stylish pieces designed for time spent outdoors.
Shea and her husband Syd are the visionaries behind Studio McGee, a Utah-based interior design firm best-known for their Netflix TV show, Dream Home Makeover. And if you're looking to make over your own home, their ever-evolving collaboration with the big-box retailer is a great place to start.
The latest drop is overflowing with spring decor ideas, including marble Easter eggs, fresh linens for the table and bed, and furniture that will go perfectly poolside. Warm neutral tones and ruffled trims make frequent appearances, welcoming us into a year that is equal parts sophisticated and playful. Whether you’re looking for a few finishing touches to liven up your space, or a complete living room makeover, these are the pieces I think have the 'Livingetc' look.
Price: $15/set of 4
I'm all for decorating for every holiday, but pastel tones and fluffy rabbits don't exactly fit my aesthetic. That's why I was so excited to see these marble Easter eggs and the matching marble rabbit — the perfect Easter table decor. Distinctly celebratory while still elevated and cool; these will be proudly displayed in my home this Spring.
Price: $70
In her previous collaborations, Shea has made it clear she knows how to do rattan, and she knows how to do it well. This adorable rattan table lamp is no exception. The scalloped edge only adds to its appeal, and I can't wait to add this to my bedside table. Instant character.
Price: $14/set of 4
If you love hosting, this collection will make your heart sing. With complementary tablecloths and accompanying serving dishes, this collection fulfills all my tablescaping dreams. I especially love this melamine salad plate set decorated with a delicate floral motif.
Price: $60
I'm all about creating a warm atmosphere with lighting, and by now we all know that overhead lighting is the enemy of that, which is why these battery-powered wall sconces are so good. Not only does the curved brass handle look elegant, but the remote control system means you can completely transform your space without having to leave the sofa.
Price: $120
This pleated ottoman is perfect for anyone looking to bring some additional seating in to their home without spending a fortune, or having to rearrange their furniture. This petite seat can easily slot in with your existing living room set up, and the neutral brown tone is effortlessly elegant. Ruffles are fun, but if you're after something more elevated, a box pleat is the answer.
Price: $18
A table runner is the easiest way to instantly upgrade your dinner parties. The contrast scallop hem on this piece is subtly stylish and would work seamlessly alongside any dinner service.
Price: $100
If upgrading your outdoor seating area is one of your goals for 2025, this collection has come at the perfect time. I love the timeless white and green aesthetic featured in this collection's outdoor pieces, though this pouf is particularly appealing to me as it could easily double as a side table, too.
Price: $90
If you want to transform your garden into a beach club on the French Riviera, add this to your basket immediately. The scalloped, fringed hem offers a sophisticated, vintage feel, while the sleek stripes update the style. In my dreams, I'm sat beneath this umbrella sipping on an Aperol Spritz.
Price: $40
Outdoor furniture has developed a bad rep for often being on the less comfortable side, which is what makes this cushion such a welcome addition to your patio seating setup. This green-striped round pillow adds some personality to your garden, plus: it's water and weather-resistant so it will stay looking good all year round.
Price: $80
The combination of brushed linen and textured ceramic makes for a delicate and elegant lamp that would elevate any table. I love how the textures contrast and complement one another — it may be beige, but this lamp is far from boring.
Price: $40
One of my favorite looks is a cluster of lush greenery in antique-looking pots, and this ribbed planter would be the perfect addition to my collection. The texture and weathered finish give this piece a worn-in, vintage appearance that sets it apart from other planter pots. Plus, it can be used both indoors and out!
Price: $25
A scalloped hem is on track to becoming my favorite design feature of the new year, and this pillow does it perfectly. Yellow and peach make for a delightfully spring appropriate color combination, and the geometric print adds some depth and dimension.
Maya is a freelance writer and Magazine Journalism master's student at City, University of London. Her undergraduate degree in History of Art at the University of Bristol helped form her interest in interior design and architecture. Maya is a lover of curved arches, green kitchens, and all things mid-century modern and can often be found scouring the web for vintage finds.
