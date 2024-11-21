I’m a California Native — And This Coastal-Inspired Serena & Lily Duvet Is At Top Of My Christmas Wishlist

As a California native, Serena & Lily’s breezy coastal bedding style feels like home — all the cool, laid-back luxury you want in a bedroom, sans stuffiness. But make no mistake, it’s still luxury, and the brand has got the price tags to prove it. That’s why their very rare “Sale of the Year” (A.K.A. their take on Black Friday) is such a big deal. Right now, the Beach Club Stripe Percale Duvet Cover I’ve been eyeing forever is finally on sale, along with the rest of their dreamy linens.

Serena & Lily rarely discounts, so this is major. They’re offering 25% off sitewide, with select categories (bedding deals included!) up to 40% off. Free shipping and free returns within 60 days sweeten the deal.

This duvet is, in my opinion, the standout deal of the season. The casual light blue shirting stripes get an extra pop with a wavy red trim that somehow avoids reading patriotic — likely to do with that slight periwinkle undertone. Pair it with simple whites and creams for a polished look, or even a whisper-light yellow for an extra playful edge.

Beach Club Stripe Percale Duvet Cover From $198, Was $298 at Serena & Lily Available Sizes: Twin - King/Cal King Serena & Lily’s Beach Club Stripe Duvet comes in two stunning shades: Coastal Blue, with its vibrant red border, and French Blue, featuring a deeper hue and a more understated white border. It’s hard to pick a favorite — they each bring something unique to the table. For a playful, fresh vibe, opt for Coastal Blue. If you’re leaning toward a more refined, timeless look, French Blue is your match. Either way, you’re winning with this Serena & Lily sale

Made from crisp, lightweight cotton percale with a sateen border, the duvet feels like something from a five-star resort. It's also pill-proof, with inner ties to keep the insert firmly in place (no annoying duvet migration here). If this were 2022, I’d call it “quiet luxury,” but I’ll spare you the buzzwords and say this: Serena & Lily’s Beach Club Stripe Duvet ticks every box for understated elegance. So if you (like me) have been waiting for the right time to upgrade — this is it.

More Serena & Lily Bedding Sale Finds