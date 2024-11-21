I’m a California Native — And This Coastal-Inspired Serena & Lily Duvet Is At Top Of My Christmas Wishlist
Let’s just say I know my linens (and a thing or two about luxury). Serena & Lily’s Sale of the Year is here, and I’m finally taking home the duvet of my dreams
As a California native, Serena & Lily’s breezy coastal bedding style feels like home — all the cool, laid-back luxury you want in a bedroom, sans stuffiness. But make no mistake, it’s still luxury, and the brand has got the price tags to prove it. That’s why their very rare “Sale of the Year” (A.K.A. their take on Black Friday) is such a big deal. Right now, the Beach Club Stripe Percale Duvet Cover I’ve been eyeing forever is finally on sale, along with the rest of their dreamy linens.
Serena & Lily rarely discounts, so this is major. They’re offering 25% off sitewide, with select categories (bedding deals included!) up to 40% off. Free shipping and free returns within 60 days sweeten the deal.
This duvet is, in my opinion, the standout deal of the season. The casual light blue shirting stripes get an extra pop with a wavy red trim that somehow avoids reading patriotic — likely to do with that slight periwinkle undertone. Pair it with simple whites and creams for a polished look, or even a whisper-light yellow for an extra playful edge.
Available Sizes: Twin - King/Cal King
Serena & Lily’s Beach Club Stripe Duvet comes in two stunning shades: Coastal Blue, with its vibrant red border, and French Blue, featuring a deeper hue and a more understated white border. It’s hard to pick a favorite — they each bring something unique to the table. For a playful, fresh vibe, opt for Coastal Blue. If you’re leaning toward a more refined, timeless look, French Blue is your match. Either way, you’re winning with this Serena & Lily sale
Made from crisp, lightweight cotton percale with a sateen border, the duvet feels like something from a five-star resort. It's also pill-proof, with inner ties to keep the insert firmly in place (no annoying duvet migration here). If this were 2022, I’d call it “quiet luxury,” but I’ll spare you the buzzwords and say this: Serena & Lily’s Beach Club Stripe Duvet ticks every box for understated elegance. So if you (like me) have been waiting for the right time to upgrade — this is it.
More Serena & Lily Bedding Sale Finds
Size: King
This pillowcase duo may be resort-inspired, but it’s one of the best bedding sets year-round thanks to its cool-when-it’s-hot, warm-when-it’s-not cotton percale construction, and versatile Doe brown hue. It layers like a dream into most bedscapes and pairs beautifully with blacks, browns, and creams.
Available Sizes: Twin - King/Cal King
Meet the aforementioned duvet’s more subdued sister. Available in Fog (a silvery gray), Coastal Blue (my personal favorite), Hydrangea (a soft floral hue), and Midnight (a classic navy), this duvet is as effortless to style as its looks suggest. Pair it with solid pillowcases and sheets that match its border or mix in a bold graphic.
Size: 50” W x 70” L
This dreamy blush pink Spanish-made throw is 47% off and calling your name. It’s the kind of piece that starts on your bed but quickly becomes your everywhere companion — first the couch, then your desk chair, and before you know it: on your lap in cars and airplanes. With 73% mohair and 27% wool, it’s the kind of cozy luxury you’ll never want to let go.
