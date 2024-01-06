Some of Anthropologie's Most Viral Pieces are Discounted in the End-of-Season Home Sale — Even the Primrose Mirror!

If you consider yourself a design junkie of even the slightest degree, you are undoubtedly familiar with Anthropologie's repertoire. Funky patterns, unique colors, one-of-a-kind textiles ... it is truly one of one when it comes to accessible but design-forward fashion.

Unsurprisingly, the store's prowess does not stop at fashion; it's also one of the best home decor brands around, chock full of craze-inducing gems that will have you whipping out your wallet at a somewhat dizzying pace. If you're ever in need of inspiration, just take some time scrolling the website or perusing a brick-and-mortar store. Whatever is plaguing you ... I promise it will dissipate.

But I am not here today solely to write a love letter to Anthropologie (though if you wanted me to, I could). Rather, I'm here to share with you a few extremely buzzworthy highlights from yet another sale period that will only last for a few more days. If you weren't able to get your hands on the retailer's trendiest home decor pieces during the holidays, now might be your chance ... AND at a discount — 30% to be exact.

To start, I'll share with you two deals I thought worth spotlighting in a section of thei own. Both of these pieces (though one more than the other) saw their fair share of internet buzz last year, so it's a wonder to me that they're each: (1) in stock, and (2) marked down. Here we go!

The Viral Primrose Mirror

Social media loves the Primrose Mirror — and for good reason. It's a vintage-inspired, art deco piece that transforms your "bedroom" into your regal "sleeping quarters." It would look lovely mounted directly on a wall, but also resting on top of a mantle or bar cart, or even leaning against the wall.

At the moment, the sale only applies to the silver colorway (which, in my opinion, still looks to have a somewhat golden sheen), and the 7' size is out of stock. But beggars can't be choosers; if you've had your eye on this for some time now, don't let it slip through your fingers again!

Gleaming Primrose Mirror View at Anthropologie Price: $383.60

Was: $548

The Beloved Aracelli Rug

Over the last few months, I've seen lots of social media stars talking about their love for this avant-garde floral rug that seemingly seems to fly out of stock. It's rich color and abstract edges are unlike anything else I've seen, and even in a 2'x3' size, I'd suspect it could serve as a focal point or piece in your room. It even boasts a 4.5/5-star rating across 60 customer reviews. And if you're looking to snag the largest version available this go around, the 9'x12' is currently $300 off.

If that weren't enough, Anthropologie kindly reminded me while I was viewing the listing that 752 others were doing the same. It's hard to argue with those numbers.

Aracelli Rug View at Anthropologie Price: $78.40

Was: $98

9 More Stunning Pieces From the Anthropologie End-of-Season Sale