Some of Anthropologie's Most Viral Pieces are Discounted in the End-of-Season Home Sale — Even the Primrose Mirror!
If you thought the amazing markdowns ended with 2023, think again! Anthropologie's sale section is always an amazing trove of hidden gems and this homes clearout is no exception
If you consider yourself a design junkie of even the slightest degree, you are undoubtedly familiar with Anthropologie's repertoire. Funky patterns, unique colors, one-of-a-kind textiles ... it is truly one of one when it comes to accessible but design-forward fashion.
Unsurprisingly, the store's prowess does not stop at fashion; it's also one of the best home decor brands around, chock full of craze-inducing gems that will have you whipping out your wallet at a somewhat dizzying pace. If you're ever in need of inspiration, just take some time scrolling the website or perusing a brick-and-mortar store. Whatever is plaguing you ... I promise it will dissipate.
But I am not here today solely to write a love letter to Anthropologie (though if you wanted me to, I could). Rather, I'm here to share with you a few extremely buzzworthy highlights from yet another sale period that will only last for a few more days. If you weren't able to get your hands on the retailer's trendiest home decor pieces during the holidays, now might be your chance ... AND at a discount — 30% to be exact.
To start, I'll share with you two deals I thought worth spotlighting in a section of thei own. Both of these pieces (though one more than the other) saw their fair share of internet buzz last year, so it's a wonder to me that they're each: (1) in stock, and (2) marked down. Here we go!
The Viral Primrose Mirror
Social media loves the Primrose Mirror — and for good reason. It's a vintage-inspired, art deco piece that transforms your "bedroom" into your regal "sleeping quarters." It would look lovely mounted directly on a wall, but also resting on top of a mantle or bar cart, or even leaning against the wall.
At the moment, the sale only applies to the silver colorway (which, in my opinion, still looks to have a somewhat golden sheen), and the 7' size is out of stock. But beggars can't be choosers; if you've had your eye on this for some time now, don't let it slip through your fingers again!
The Beloved Aracelli Rug
Over the last few months, I've seen lots of social media stars talking about their love for this avant-garde floral rug that seemingly seems to fly out of stock. It's rich color and abstract edges are unlike anything else I've seen, and even in a 2'x3' size, I'd suspect it could serve as a focal point or piece in your room. It even boasts a 4.5/5-star rating across 60 customer reviews. And if you're looking to snag the largest version available this go around, the 9'x12' is currently $300 off.
If that weren't enough, Anthropologie kindly reminded me while I was viewing the listing that 752 others were doing the same. It's hard to argue with those numbers.
9 More Stunning Pieces From the Anthropologie End-of-Season Sale
Price: $89.60
Was: $128
At roughly $40 off, this soft-as-can-be blanket would add an air of luxurious comfort to your bedroom and living room in a cinch.
Price: $54
Was: $68
I find this cheetah motif-covered rug just so absolutely darling. Spice up a more neutral space with a bit of patten, no problem.
Price: $152.60 (Full)
Was: $218
I have decided that 2024 should be the year of funky, patterned sheets. British band House of Hackney has the market cornered on colorful, exciting motifs, so there is truly no better brand to feature here.
Price: $61.60 (2'x3')
Was: $88
A slightly elevated neutral thanks to the subtly tufted pattern around this rug's edges.
Price: $89.95 + extra 50% off in cart
Was: $118
I've been eyeing this rugs for months now, if we're being honest. The boucle fabric adds such a perfect tactile element, and at an extra 50% off, now seems like the perfect time to strike.
Price: $238.40
Was: $298
Slightly surrealist and avant-garde, this lamp will have your guests saying, "wait, what?" It's a piece they'll remember, and one I just adore for its whimsy.
Price: $348.60
Was: $498
If you told me this nightstand was uniquely handmade (rather than from Anthropologie), I honestly would've believed you. At $350, that's such a steal.
Price: $26.60
Was: $38
Cherries evoke a playful feminine energy we should all channel in 2024. No better way to remind yourself of that than with a pillow front and center on your bed.
