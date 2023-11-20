I didn't think I could love Pottery Barn more but today's deals on Christmas decor are holiday perfection

I love Pottery Barn for many reasons, but chief among them is its consistency — it knows its brand and it does it exceedingly well, day in and day out. And of course, the holiday selection is never an exception here, raising the bar on stylish but traditional decor year after year.

In honor of the retailer's early Black Friday sale, I did a bit of perusing and nailed down the 12 chicest (and discounted!) buys for anyone hoping to restock their festive bits and baubles for the season. Highlights include a rose gold faux tree, some kitschy felt coasters, and a Christmas garland fit for a queen.

The best sale holiday decor at Pottery Barn

