I didn't think I could love Pottery Barn more but today's deals on Christmas decor are holiday perfection
Pottery Barn's early Black Friday sale is here, and you're going to love the sales on this quintessential and festive holiday decor
I love Pottery Barn for many reasons, but chief among them is its consistency — it knows its brand and it does it exceedingly well, day in and day out. And of course, the holiday selection is never an exception here, raising the bar on stylish but traditional decor year after year.
In honor of the retailer's early Black Friday sale, I did a bit of perusing and nailed down the 12 chicest (and discounted!) buys for anyone hoping to restock their festive bits and baubles for the season. Highlights include a rose gold faux tree, some kitschy felt coasters, and a Christmas garland fit for a queen.
And if that's not enough shopping for you, try hopping on over to our round-up of the best Black Friday home deals and Black Friday furniture deals to keep the streak going.
The best sale holiday decor at Pottery Barn
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $44
Was: $59
A confession: I l love Christmas garland more than I love a Christmas wreath. These dual-functioning garland string lights take that admiration a step further, especially with their gorgeous silver sheen.
Price: $149
Was: $199
Your beloved Tanenbaum isn't the only tree allowed during the holidays! Mix and match these twinkling twig trees, available in 3, 5, and 7ft, for a minimalist but bright holiday window display.
Price: $36 (18" x 30")
Was: $49
Something about this wreath doormat warms my heart. The perfect understated touch for welcoming guests over the holidays.
Price: $31.50
Was: $39.50
This mixed-texture ornament set is Pottery Barn at its best. It's almost as though these were pulled directly from "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" (the animated version, of course).
Price: $63
Was: $79
This ornate tree topper takes my breath away. I'm not usually one for stars or angels, but I'll make an exception in this case.
Price: $96
Was: $129
Picture this: It's Christmas morning and you're swaddled in this plush plaid throw. Need I say more?
Price: $44
Was: $59
Use this tree-shaped serving platter to transport some gingerbread men from party to party, or to leave out some cookies and carrots for Santa and his reindeer on Christmas Eve.
Price: $10
Was: $12.50
I included this glass blue pinecone ornament in our Shoppingetc newsletter a few weeks ago — I think pinecones make such great holiday decor but I get tired of the exclusively brown coloring. This blue version, almost as if a pinecone were frozen, deviates from the theme nicely.
Price: $22
Was: $29.50
I must confess ... these are so adorable. The felt design is not only cozy but also playful — and I'll allow the little gnomes in the context of the holidays.
Price: $48.99
Was: $99
Hang this sparkly gold pinecone wreath on your wall or use it as a centerpiece on your Christmas Eve dinner table. Simply toss a candle in the middle and call it a day.
Price: $161
Was: $179
I have just been loving this color of faux tree this holiday season. If you really just want a small tree for a sitting room or lackluster corner, why not go for something different than the traditional green?
If you're looking to do some more Black Friday shopping before the big day, make sure to check out our edit of the best Black Friday holiday decor deals at Anthropologie and the best Black Friday holiday decor deals at H&M.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
