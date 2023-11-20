I didn't think I could love Pottery Barn more but today's deals on Christmas decor are holiday perfection

I love Pottery Barn for many reasons, but chief among them is its consistency — it knows its brand and it does it exceedingly well, day in and day out. And of course, the holiday selection is never an exception here, raising the bar on stylish but traditional decor year after year.

In honor of the retailer's early Black Friday sale, I did a bit of perusing and nailed down the 12 chicest (and discounted!) buys for anyone hoping to restock their festive bits and baubles for the season. Highlights include a rose gold faux tree, some kitschy felt coasters, and a Christmas garland fit for a queen.

The best sale holiday decor at Pottery Barn

glass ornament garland
Ornament Garland String Lights

Price: $44
Was: $59

A confession: I l love  Christmas garland more than I love a Christmas wreath.  These dual-functioning garland string lights take that admiration a step further, especially with their gorgeous silver sheen.

faux twinkling christmas tree
5ft Lit Twinkling Twig Tree

Price: $149
Was: $199

Your beloved Tanenbaum isn't the only tree allowed during the holidays! Mix and match these twinkling twig trees, available in 3, 5, and 7ft, for a minimalist but bright holiday window display.

wreath doormat
Wreath Light Up Doormat

Price: $36 (18" x 30")
Was: $49

Something about this wreath doormat warms my heart. The perfect understated touch for welcoming guests over the holidays.

set of 12 red ornaments
Mixed Ornaments - Set Of 12

Price: $31.50
Was: $39.50

This mixed-texture ornament set is Pottery Barn at its best. It's almost as though these were pulled directly from "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" (the animated version, of course). 

ornate gold star tree topper
Lit Mirrored Star Tree Topper

Price: $63
Was: $79

This ornate tree topper takes my breath away. I'm not usually one for stars or angels, but I'll make an exception in this case.

plaid throw blankets
Cozy Stewart Blanket

Price: $96
Was: $129

Picture this: It's Christmas morning and you're swaddled in this plush plaid throw. Need I say more?

white christmas tree serving tray
Holiday Tree Shaped Stoneware Serving Platter

Price: $44
Was: $59

Use this tree-shaped serving platter to transport some gingerbread men from party to party, or to leave out some cookies and carrots for Santa and his reindeer on Christmas Eve.

blue glass pinecone ornament
Blue Pinecone Ornament

Price: $10
Was: $12.50

I included this glass blue pinecone ornament in our Shoppingetc newsletter a few weeks ago — I think pinecones make such great holiday decor but I get tired of the exclusively brown coloring. This blue version, almost as if a pinecone were frozen, deviates from the theme nicely.

felt gnome coaster
Gnome Wool Felt Coasters

Price: $22
Was: $29.50

I must confess ... these are so adorable. The felt design is not only cozy but also playful — and I'll allow the little gnomes in the context of the holidays.

gold wreath
Faux Gold Sparkle Pinecone Wreath

Price: $48.99
Was: $99

Hang this sparkly gold pinecone wreath on your wall or use it as a centerpiece on your Christmas Eve dinner table. Simply toss a candle in the middle and call it a day.

rose gold faux christmas tree
Lit Tuscany Tinsel Faux Christmas Trees

Price: $161
Was: $179

I have just been loving this color of faux tree this holiday season. If you really just want a small tree for a sitting room or lackluster corner, why not go for something different than the traditional green?

floral wreath
Mixed Greenery And Sugar Pine ﻿Wreath

Price: $296
Was: $329

I know I was slandering wreaths earlier, but I would happily make an exception for this organic and luscious mixed greenery and sugar pine iteration. If your holiday decor leans more sage green and brown, buy this now.

