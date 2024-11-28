I Wanted My Kitchen to Shine for Thanksgiving — But I Hate Cleaning. Then My Neat-Freak Friend Told Me Her Secret Weapon

I mean, who can't think of a million things they'd rather be doing than making their kitchen shine for the Thanksgiving hosting season? Me, for one. Like any kitchen, though, mine constantly needs a wash, buff, and shine to banish the inevitable grease and grime that builds up after a long day of cooking.

So, I turned to a friend with an enviably (annoying) shiny kitchen. Even when I drop in unexpectedly, there it is: a squeaky clean kitchen. Apparently, there's little elbow grease (my favorite kind of grease) needed. She uses The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner which you can buy from Amazon. And there was me expecting some kind of unheard of miracle product from an organic store.

She told me that it would effortlessly remove grease and grime with just a few sprays and a buffing with an e-cloth. I tried it, and it was a revelation. It costs just $7 a bottle, and it's now a permanent resident in my (small but perfectly formed) cleaning arsenal. Here's all you need to know.

The Pink Stuff Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner View at Amazon Price: $7.29

Was: $9.64 Get rid of dirt and stains with this easy-to-use cleaning spray from Amazon. It comes in different sizes and packaging options, so you can purchase as many or as few as you need.

This cleaner is formulated to tackle tough stains and grime, leaving surfaces shining — with minimal effort. It's also ideal for various surfaces, including countertops, stoves, tiles, sinks, and more. All you need to do is simply spray the product and wipe it down for instant satisfaction.

I'm not the only convert in team Livingetc's: our Content Director for Audience, Lucy Searle, has been using it for years (now she tells me).

"I keep a bottle of this in my cleaning kit at all times because it's so useful for some of those tougher jobs, and jobs where you need to be gentle," Lucy told me. "I use it to remove stains on ceramic and acrylic bathroom and kitchen fittings."

Lucy says the product can bring back shine to dull spots around the home and areas where paint marks may have reached. She notes: "It's amazing for shining up dulled chrome faucets. It can easily remove marks from paintwork, and I've even used it carefully and sprayed onto an E-Cloth Microfiber Cloth at Amazon to remove scuffs from painted walls and wallpaper. I highly recommend it!"

What The Reviews Say

(Image credit: Amazon)

Currently holding over 36,600 reviews on Amazon, The Pink Stuff Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner has also been selected as "Amazon's Choice" with a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Customers have said they love the cleaning power and performance of the product, as well as the shine it brings out after use. One reviewer says: "Overall, The Pink Stuff Spray Cleaner is a solid choice for those looking for a reliable, pleasant-smelling cleaning solution that can handle everyday messes with ease. It's a great addition to any cleaning arsenal, especially for those who appreciate a touch of fun in their cleaning products. It’s eco-friendly and has a pleasant smell unlike most cooking cleaning products. Works on a variety of surfaces and removes stains and rust with ease."

"As a homeowner, I'm always on the lookout for effective and efficient cleaning products, especially when it comes to tackling tough stains and grime," another customer writes. "The Pink Stuff — The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste has truly lived up to its name and exceeded my expectations. It has worked wonders in completely cleaning my bathroom tiles and grouts, transforming them from dull and stained to sparkling and pristine. In this review, I'll share my experience with The Pink Stuff and why it has become an indispensable part of my cleaning routine."