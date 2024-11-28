I Wanted My Kitchen to Shine for Thanksgiving — But I Hate Cleaning. Then My Neat-Freak Friend Told Me Her Secret Weapon
Countertops, faucets, ceramic and stainless steel fittings, appliances and wall tiles all got the treatment
I mean, who can't think of a million things they'd rather be doing than making their kitchen shine for the Thanksgiving hosting season? Me, for one. Like any kitchen, though, mine constantly needs a wash, buff, and shine to banish the inevitable grease and grime that builds up after a long day of cooking.
So, I turned to a friend with an enviably (annoying) shiny kitchen. Even when I drop in unexpectedly, there it is: a squeaky clean kitchen. Apparently, there's little elbow grease (my favorite kind of grease) needed. She uses The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner which you can buy from Amazon. And there was me expecting some kind of unheard of miracle product from an organic store.
She told me that it would effortlessly remove grease and grime with just a few sprays and a buffing with an e-cloth. I tried it, and it was a revelation. It costs just $7 a bottle, and it's now a permanent resident in my (small but perfectly formed) cleaning arsenal. Here's all you need to know.
Price: $7.29
Was: $9.64
Get rid of dirt and stains with this easy-to-use cleaning spray from Amazon. It comes in different sizes and packaging options, so you can purchase as many or as few as you need.
This cleaner is formulated to tackle tough stains and grime, leaving surfaces shining — with minimal effort. It's also ideal for various surfaces, including countertops, stoves, tiles, sinks, and more. All you need to do is simply spray the product and wipe it down for instant satisfaction.
I'm not the only convert in team Livingetc's: our Content Director for Audience, Lucy Searle, has been using it for years (now she tells me).
"I keep a bottle of this in my cleaning kit at all times because it's so useful for some of those tougher jobs, and jobs where you need to be gentle," Lucy told me. "I use it to remove stains on ceramic and acrylic bathroom and kitchen fittings."
Lucy says the product can bring back shine to dull spots around the home and areas where paint marks may have reached. She notes: "It's amazing for shining up dulled chrome faucets. It can easily remove marks from paintwork, and I've even used it carefully and sprayed onto an E-Cloth Microfiber Cloth at Amazon to remove scuffs from painted walls and wallpaper. I highly recommend it!"
What The Reviews Say
Currently holding over 36,600 reviews on Amazon, The Pink Stuff Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner has also been selected as "Amazon's Choice" with a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.
Customers have said they love the cleaning power and performance of the product, as well as the shine it brings out after use. One reviewer says: "Overall, The Pink Stuff Spray Cleaner is a solid choice for those looking for a reliable, pleasant-smelling cleaning solution that can handle everyday messes with ease. It's a great addition to any cleaning arsenal, especially for those who appreciate a touch of fun in their cleaning products. It’s eco-friendly and has a pleasant smell unlike most cooking cleaning products. Works on a variety of surfaces and removes stains and rust with ease."
"As a homeowner, I'm always on the lookout for effective and efficient cleaning products, especially when it comes to tackling tough stains and grime," another customer writes. "The Pink Stuff — The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste has truly lived up to its name and exceeded my expectations. It has worked wonders in completely cleaning my bathroom tiles and grouts, transforming them from dull and stained to sparkling and pristine. In this review, I'll share my experience with The Pink Stuff and why it has become an indispensable part of my cleaning routine."
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Faiza is the Advice & Gardens Editor at Livingetc. To further her skills, she is currently taking on the 'Gardening in America' course with the American Horticultural Society (AHS). Faiza previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and Interior design is a space she has been interested in for quite some time and as she blossoms in this field, she will continue to further her skills in design and gardening. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.
-
-
How Designers Are Decorating With Sage Green to Create Unexpected, Fresh, and Timeless Schemes
There's a lot to love about sage green thanks to its soothing temperament, but to get it right, you need to understand its subtle intricacies
By Faaizah Shah Published
-
3 Christmas Candle DIYs You Can Do in 5 Minutes or Less
They're super clever, stylish, simple to do (and going viral on Instagram)
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
How to Clean a Dishwasher With Vinegar — 5 Effortless Ways You Can Restore Your Favorite Appliance
Even our household goods need their own time to be washed and taken care of in order for them to perform well. Here are some expert tips on what you need to do
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Saks is Offering 40% off Marimekko, Our Go-To for Whimsical Homewares, and Things Are Selling Fast
Funky flower plates and a Kelly green coffee press are among the chic decor currently marked down for Black Friday
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
How to Clean a Crock Pot — 6 Trouble-Free Steps You Can Take to Wash Away Dirt From Your Slow Cooker
Crock pots are a blessing on the stove but can often be the bane of the sink. Here are some expert tips on bringing back its shine
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
MacKenzie-Childs Rarely Ever Goes on Sale, But This Iconic Canister Trio Is Currently 20% Off for Black Friday
Those iconic checks you know and love — on sale? Believe it. I’ve found the only place to buy them at a discount
By Julia Demer Published
-
"I Restored My Scratched Wooden Kitchen Cabinets In 20 Minutes In Time for Hosting Thanksgiving — Thanks to This $13 Wonder Product"
A DIY miracle, perhaps? In just a few swipes, those little marks and scratches will be gone and here's how
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
How to Dry Bedding in Winter — 7 Brilliant Tricks Experts Use to Efficiently Air Out Their Bed Linen
Damp bedding and winter aren't the most compatible combination, but we've sourced some clever hacks that'll make the process as smooth as possible
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
You Should Set Your Thermostat at This Specific Temperature in Winter — To Avoid Mold, Damp and Condensation
Setting your thermostat correctly during the cold will bring you a happy and healthy home. Here's what the experts have to say about it
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
I Love to Host — Here's What I'll Be Adding To My Pantry to Ease the Holiday Stress and Stay Organized
Take a peek at these expert tips and buys to keep your pantry perfectly in-place through the hustle and bustle of the festive season
By Amiya Baratan Published