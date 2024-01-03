This is the Most Popular Couch Color People Actually Bought Last Year — Can You Guess What It is?
You may or may not be surprised to find out this sofa color was the best-selling in 2023
The color you choose for your new sofa is a big decision, as it's the main character of many living rooms. Right now, interior design trends are a little bolder and braver, and we're seeing lots of bright, colorful couches at the center of modern decorating schemes, but how much does that translate into the everyday home?
Well, as it turns out, the most popular couch color that people bought last year wasn't a big player on our list of trends for 2023 — rather, it was a safer, stalwart of a sofa shade.
Yes, the color couch that Livingetc readers bought most of last year is none other than... grey. Is it because this shade is a faithful fallback for those who are less confident picking a bold sofa color? Or is this neutral set to have a trend revival in 2024? Take a look at this edit of the best grey sofas you shopped most this year and make up your own mind.
The Best-Selling Grey Couches
Price: $4,298
Material: Sage Linen
This cool, grey linen sofa from Lulu & Georgia shows that grey still has a place in the living room for 2024.
Price: $660
Material: Dark Grey Chenille
This dark grey sofa is simple, but modern — it's curved arms set it apart from the crowd and keep it feeling modern.
Price: $3,436
Material: Cement Chenille
This best-selling corner sofa was a Livingetc reader favorite last year. It's simple and classic, so we can see why.
Price: $549.99
Material: Linen
This bold, curvaceous sofa is something a little out of the ordinary, but it's dark grey color scheme makes it easy to adopt in any home.
Price: $329.92
Material: Memory foam, breathable fabric
This budget-friendly sleeper sofa was a best-seller before the holiday season last year, perfect for adding extra sleeping capacity to your home.
The Best of the Rest
Grey couch living rooms weren't the only thing Livingetc readers were investing in this year, and we also spotted some of the big trends cropping up in the most bought sofas of the year. Here are the best-selling non-grey couches you bought.
Price: $749.99
Material: White boucle
If there's one trending materials we expected to see on the list of most bought sofas this year, it's a white boucle, and this plump-looking couch has been the most popular buy.
Price: $650
Material: Green velvet
Target's Threshold range is always good for pieces that look expensive, but don't have the price tags to match — and this green velvet one is the perfect example. It looks way more pricey than $650.
Are grey sofas still in style?
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Perhaps more than grey-painted walls which have fallen out of favor to a degree, grey couches have stayed popular, especially in lighter tones. They work best when the sofa isn't meant to be your room's focal point as they better background players than they are main characters.
However, the benefits of a grey sofa are clear. They work living room scheme after living room scheme, meaning that if you invest in a good one, you can keep it for a long time. They're also easy to dress up to match the latest design trends, especially if you choose the right pillows for a grey couch, or use blankets to add different colors or textures.
Grey couches might not the most exciting choice to make, but if you're not ready for a big, bold investment for your living room's main piece of furniture, it remains a great, practical choice.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Hugh is the Editor of Livingetc.com. From working on a number of home, design and property publications and websites, including Grand Designs, ICON and specialist kitchen and bathroom magazines, Hugh has developed a passion for modern architecture, impactful interiors and green homes. Whether moonlighting as an interior decorator for private clients or renovating the Victorian terrace in Essex where he lives (DIYing as much of the work as possible), you’ll find that Hugh has an overarching fondness for luxurious minimalism, abstract shapes and all things beige. He’s just finished a kitchen and garden renovation, and has eyes set on a bathroom makeover for 2023.
-
-
4 Ways Designers Create an At-Home Hotel Ambience — "It Allows You To Feel Recharged"
I spoke with interior designers on their tips for creating a hotel-like atmosphere — these designer recommendations are so good, your home might soon well be the Ritz
By Julia Demer Published
-
How to Decorate With Little Greene’s ‘Livid’ - 3 Ways to Use This On-Trend Hue Inside your Home
Designers share their tips on how you can use this attractive shade of forest green throughout your space
By Devangi Sharma Published