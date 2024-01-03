This is the Most Popular Couch Color People Actually Bought Last Year — Can You Guess What It is?

The color you choose for your new sofa is a big decision, as it's the main character of many living rooms. Right now, interior design trends are a little bolder and braver, and we're seeing lots of bright, colorful couches at the center of modern decorating schemes, but how much does that translate into the everyday home?

Well, as it turns out, the most popular couch color that people bought last year wasn't a big player on our list of trends for 2023 — rather, it was a safer, stalwart of a sofa shade.

Yes, the color couch that Livingetc readers bought most of last year is none other than... grey. Is it because this shade is a faithful fallback for those who are less confident picking a bold sofa color? Or is this neutral set to have a trend revival in 2024? Take a look at this edit of the best grey sofas you shopped most this year and make up your own mind.

The Best-Selling Grey Couches

Seton Slip Cover Sofa View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $4,298

Material: Sage Linen This cool, grey linen sofa from Lulu & Georgia shows that grey still has a place in the living room for 2024. Marlon 80'' Upholstered Sofa View at Wayfair Price: $660

Material: Dark Grey Chenille This dark grey sofa is simple, but modern — it's curved arms set it apart from the crowd and keep it feeling modern. Sloan Chaise Sleeper Storage Sectional View at InteriorDefine Price: $3,436

Material: Cement Chenille This best-selling corner sofa was a Livingetc reader favorite last year. It's simple and classic, so we can see why. WILLIAMSPACE Modern Sectional Sofa View at Amazon Price: $549.99

Material: Linen This bold, curvaceous sofa is something a little out of the ordinary, but it's dark grey color scheme makes it easy to adopt in any home. ANONER 60" Folding Sleeper Chair Sofa Bed View at Amazon Price: $329.92

Material: Memory foam, breathable fabric This budget-friendly sleeper sofa was a best-seller before the holiday season last year, perfect for adding extra sleeping capacity to your home. Mordecai 90'' Upholstered Sofa View at Wayfair Price: $909.99

Material: Corduroy This deep, corduroy-upholstered couch is a great choice for a family room or den, and the grey fabric will look great for a long time.

The Best of the Rest

Grey couch living rooms weren't the only thing Livingetc readers were investing in this year, and we also spotted some of the big trends cropping up in the most bought sofas of the year. Here are the best-selling non-grey couches you bought.

Atis 90in 3 Seater Sofa View at Wayfair Price: $749.99

Material: White boucle If there's one trending materials we expected to see on the list of most bought sofas this year, it's a white boucle, and this plump-looking couch has been the most popular buy. Cologne Modern Luxe Tufted Sofa Emerald Green View at Target Price: $650

Material: Green velvet Target's Threshold range is always good for pieces that look expensive, but don't have the price tags to match — and this green velvet one is the perfect example. It looks way more pricey than $650. Homfa 3 Seat Sofa View at Walmart Price: $359.99

Material: Faux leather Another classic living room couch, the brown leather sofa has still been a popular buy this year — and this simple, modern design was your favorite.

Are grey sofas still in style?

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Perhaps more than grey-painted walls which have fallen out of favor to a degree, grey couches have stayed popular, especially in lighter tones. They work best when the sofa isn't meant to be your room's focal point as they better background players than they are main characters.

However, the benefits of a grey sofa are clear. They work living room scheme after living room scheme, meaning that if you invest in a good one, you can keep it for a long time. They're also easy to dress up to match the latest design trends, especially if you choose the right pillows for a grey couch, or use blankets to add different colors or textures.

Grey couches might not the most exciting choice to make, but if you're not ready for a big, bold investment for your living room's main piece of furniture, it remains a great, practical choice.