Michael Graves Design and Pottery Barn's New Collection Is Making Accessible Design Elegant — By Every Definition

The notion of making furniture safer, more comfortable, and easier to use seems like a no-brainer. After all, about 61 million adults live with a disability, and the overwhelming majority of US adults plan to age in place. Yet, how many homeware brands offer accessible collections? Inarguably, not enough.

That's changing for Pottery Barn, who has collaborated with Michael Graves Design (MGD) to launch a collection of inclusive furniture that’s as stylish as it is functional. MGD’s mission is simple: enhancement. Their designs are celebrated for accessibility — earning them the title of Most Accessible Design Brand — without ever sacrificing elegance. Partnering with Pottery Barn, a brand known for elevating the everyday living, this collaboration is a match made in heaven.

But, taking this back to grammar school: what does “accessibility” really mean? It’s become quite the buzzword, so I asked MGD executives for clarity. According to MGD President, Donald Strum, Michael Graves Design strives for accessibility in all its forms: physical, cognitive, and financial. After all, what’s the point of creating beautifully inclusive items if no one can afford them?

(Image credit: Michael Graves Design for Pottery Barn)

Think stunning materials, finishes, and silhouettes that also happen to include safer mobility touchpoints, enhanced seating options, adjustable lounge seating for ergonomic comfort, and integrated storage solutions.

Embracing MGD’s “Design for All” ethos, the Pottery Barn collection focuses on four essential furniture pieces: bed frames with integrated armrests, pull & roll side grips, and built-in benches; nightstands with raised edges, integrated power strips, and easy-access pulls; ADA-compliant dressers with easy-to-use drawer pulls and grab rails for safety; and armchairs with customizable foot risers and rear grab rails.

(Image credit: Michael Graves Design for Pottery Barn)

This collection, which extends Pottery Barn’s best-selling bedroom lines — Sausalito, Cayman, and Farmhouse — is incredibly versatile, ranging from chic and global to more minimalist styles. With a neutral color palette, it’s hard to imagine a home or aesthetic these pieces wouldn’t complement.

“With Michael Graves Design’s experience in accessible design, and Pottery Barn's strategic advantages related to quality, style, distribution and price for home furnishings, this collaboration leverages what each party does best in ways that neither brand could achieve on its own,” muses MGD Chief Design Officer, Rob Van Varick.

The partnership between Michael Graves Design and Pottery Barn is just the beginning — this collection is here to stay. We can now look forward to a future filled with elegant homewares that evolve with us, seamlessly blending style and accessibility to make everyday life a little more beautiful. The only question left is, as MGD Chief Executive Officer Ben Wintner puts it, is "What took so long?!?"

Explore the full collection at Pottery Barn.

(Image credit: Michael Graves Design for Pottery Barn)

What is the Michael Graves Design for Pottery Barn testing process?

When it comes to creating accessible designs, testing is crucial. After all, the best insights come from those who actually use the products.

In 2003, when renowned architect and designer Michael Graves became paralyzed, he became the brand’s first real-life tester, providing invaluable feedback to refine and improve each product. Since then, the brand has, according to MGD executives, “engaged in hundreds upon hundreds of hours of ethnographic research,” working with older adults, people with disabilities, and their caregivers to observe and understand their daily lives.

Now, partnering with Pottery Barn, MGD has taken this rigorous process to new heights. They conducted Consumer Preference Testing involving older adults, people with permanent disabilities (like wheelchair users and those with Parkinson's), temporary disabilities (such as sports injuries or surgical recovery), and situational disabilities (like holding a baby or a laundry basket). These participants interacted with “works-like” prototypes, allowing the design team to observe, conduct A/B testing, and refine the final products based on real user feedback.

This collection isn’t just designed for customers — it’s designed with them.