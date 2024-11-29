15 Black Friday Furniture Deals For Your Living Room — Stolen Straight From Our Editors' Shopping Carts
Put your trust in our stylish team, with these living room furniture picks
It’s the most wonderful time of the year… for bargain-hunting living room furniture deal fanatics, that is. If you’re anything like our team of editors at Livingetc, you'll know that the best part of holiday season is all the armchair shopping you can do on Black Friday furniture deals.
And while we know that shopping the best sofa is not a half-hearted, impulsive, click-buy-while-half-asleep type purchase, if you are searching for that investment piece for your living room this sale season, know that we've picked the best deals from the best brands at the best prices.
Below, is our top 15. Our team of enviably stylish editors have listed what they want to grab for their living room setups in the Black Friday sales.
15 Furniture Deals Not To Miss This Black Friday
Price: $149.99 (inc. extra 40% off in cart)
Was: $499
This Post-Modernist-style upholstered chair could be straight out of Vladimir Kagan's 1980s Tripod Lounge Chair playbook (see that on 1st Dibs now). The fluidity of the structure lends it an alluringly curvaceous look that our Advice and Gardens editor Faiza Saqib can't get enough of: "Its shape is truly outstanding — I'd love a pair of these in my living room set at the perfect angle for conversation."
30% off
Price: $2,936.50
Was: $4,195
Nothing screams luxury quite like a marble coffee table. Rich in texture and tone, this one is a beauty. Livingetc's UK editor Hugh Metcalf says, "This coffee table is the design that arguably started the trend for monolithic blocks in our living rooms — however, they generally retail beyond most people's budgets. With a hefty Black Friday discount like this I might be finally tempted to invest."
Price: $180
Was: $240
"I have been searching high and low for an antique milking stool to sit beside my sofa," says Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin. "The legs are the most important detail to me, and while I've been unlucky so far in my search, this more modern interpretation from McGee & Co is perfect, and I'm in love." With its vintage-inspired turned legs, and deep varnish (dark wood is going to be everywhere in 2025 — get ready), it's a beautiful piece.
Price: $278
Was: $398
"This style of mid-century-style, arched cabinet has been doing the rounds for some time — Anthropologie's Fern Ash model at nearly $2,500 is a great example. But why spend that much when you can get the look (and possibly customize it yourself) for a tenth of the price?" suggests Lucy Searle, Livingetc's Content Director. "Best of all, it's incredibly versatile, and useful in any room."
Price: $2,245
Was: $2,995
Interiors editor Emma has been looking for an accent chair to help pull together her living room scheme. "I want something that makes a statement, but is actually comfortable to sit in — you'd be surprised how many accent chairs aren't — and I think I've found it in this mustard velvet piece," she says. "It reminds me of the current croissant sofa trend, but in a size that will fit my smaller space."
30% off
Price: $1,398
Was: $1,998
A circular coffee table encourages a sociable seating arrangement, and this is our favorite find. Constructed of solid beechwood and hand-wrapped in rattan, it offers an elevated boho vibe to your home. "I love the texture and the simplicity of its shape," says Shopping Editor Julia Demer. "It's the perfect balance of contemporary and farmhouse. Plus the shelf is super practical."
47% off
Price: $92
Was: $175
"The bobble leg will never date," says Content Director for Audience, Lucy Searle, who has picked out this table to buy in this year's sales. "I love how it's in a very contemporary black, rather than a traditional wood finish, which means you can bring sinuous curves to a modern room, for a more intriguing scheme. I might be two or three and paint a couple in bolder colors to pep up my room's neutral scheme."
20% off
Price: $239.20
Was: $299
Every living room needs a floor lamp or two (in case you haven't heard, we don't turn the 'big' lights on anymore), and this contemporary find has Ecommerce Director Lindsey Davis enthused: "It's modern thanks to its metal frame and industrial silhouette, but the linen shade softens it, meaning it could easily work in a range of different interior styles. I think it's going to sell out fast."
20% off
Price: from $279
Was: from $349
Advice and Gardens Editor, Faiza Saqib loves this shapely oblong rug from West Elm. She says: “Defined by its unique lines and abstract appearance, this Oblong Rug is one piece I’m eyeing up this sale season. Available in a charming Alabaster hue (as well as Celadon and Green), this rug will look perfectly poised in my minimalist home. For me, it’s an ‘add to cart’ moment that's a total no-brainer.”
Price: $3,212
Was: $5,354
"I've been in the market for a new sofa for our family room — something super comfy and able to withstand the daily wear and tear of our family of four," explains our editor-in-chief, Jessica Cumberbatch-Anderson. "It has to be roomy, but also stylish. I love this trendy modular pit style that we can shift as needed." The innovative performance velvet material also makes it stain and liquid-resistant.
Price: $259.24
Was: $ 316.85
Livingetc's UK Editor, Hugh Metcalf has picked out this chic, minimalist-style bench for his living room. “I’ve wanted this bench for ages, but they’ve recently started selling it on Amazon, at the best price I’ve seen, no less." says Hugh. "I also just saw it in a house tour by designer Brittny Smith and that confirmed it’s something I need in my life.” We love that marriage of cylindrical cushions and boucle upholstery.
Price: $899.95
Was: $1,098
This sculptural console is the perfect addition to an entryway. With a warm, oak finish, this table is neutral while remaining structurally intriguing. "You want to make a statement at your entryway, it's what sets the scene for the rest of your home," says Emma. "This sculptural oak console will do just that. It feels substantial, without being overpowering, and neutral without being boring."
Price: $380
Was: $800
Yes this is a dining chair, and yes this is a living room furniture sales round-up, but Lucy says she could easily see this piece styled as a cool accent chair in a contemporary living room. Style with a throw pillow, maybe even a sheepskin draped over the back, and you've got yourself a beautiful armchair that won't weigh down or disrupt the flow of the space, thanks to its slim silhouette.
Price: $4,870
Was: $7,495
"Timelessly elegant, this entryway closet is perfect for an apartment living room where a decent-sized entryway and storage for coats and shoes is totally lacking," says interiors writer Olivia Wolfe. Constructed from oak wood with olive ash burl drawers, and complete with a shoe rack, storage hooks and an adjustable shelf, it's equal parts functional and beautiful.
Price: $1701
Was: $2268
Global Brand Director, Sarah Spiteri, loves this richly textured jute rug by designer Jake Arnold. A contemporary spin on the traditional braided jute rug, it sports an eye-catching geometric grid pattern that adds depth and dimension to a room. "Jake Arnold brings his signature, luxurious yet earthy aesthetic to this collaboration," says Sarah.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Maya is a freelance writer and Magazine Journalism master's student at City, University of London. Her undergraduate degree in History of Art at the University of Bristol helped form her interest in interior design and architecture. Maya is a lover of curved arches, green kitchens, and all things mid-century modern and can often be found scouring the web for vintage finds.
-
-
4 Ways Your Winter Heating Is Damaging Your Sofa — Number 4 May Surprise You
An expert reveals the impact your home heating could have on your luxurious furniture
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
I'm a Travel Editor — These Are the On-Sale Coffee Table Books to Gift to Loved Ones With Wanderlust
Forget ordinary destination guides: our curated edit of volumes for design-minded travelers brings you unexpected stories from across the world, told from fresh, captivating perspectives
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
I'm a Travel Editor — These Are the On-Sale Coffee Table Books to Gift to Loved Ones With Wanderlust
Forget ordinary destination guides: our curated edit of volumes for design-minded travelers brings you unexpected stories from across the world, told from fresh, captivating perspectives
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Boring But Beautiful — 6 Sexy Kitchen Essentials You'll Want to Show Off, Not Hide Away
I've decided to scour the internet and find some of the best deals to make your hosting season stress-free and truly chic
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
West Elm's Faux Fur Throws Are Better Than the Real Deal — And Less Than $70 for Black Friday
West Elm’s faux fur throws are the ultimate universal gift — even if you’re gifting yourself
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Ingenious Table Seamlessly Transforms from Round to Oval, and Puts an End to the Dreaded Squeeze
No need for a kids' table this year. Meet the unassuming Scandi-style table that extends from seating two to ten (plus 6 other styles to shop)
By Julia Demer Published
-
Last Time We Shared This Stylish Diffuser, a Bunch of You Bought One — Well, Now it's 47% Off
The biggest sale of the year can be a stressful time, but this clever buy is all about keeping things calm
By Maya Glantz Published
-
I Wanted My Kitchen to Shine for Thanksgiving — But I Hate Cleaning. Then My Neat-Freak Friend Told Me Her Secret Weapon
Countertops, faucets, ceramic and stainless steel fittings, appliances and wall tiles all got the treatment
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
Saks is Offering 40% off Marimekko, Our Go-To for Whimsical Homewares, and Things Are Selling Fast
Funky flower plates and a Kelly green coffee press are among the chic decor currently marked down for Black Friday
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
MacKenzie-Childs Rarely Ever Goes on Sale, But This Iconic Canister Trio Is Currently 20% Off for Black Friday
Those iconic checks you know and love — on sale? Believe it. I’ve found the only place to buy them at a discount
By Julia Demer Published