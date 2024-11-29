15 Black Friday Furniture Deals For Your Living Room — Stolen Straight From Our Editors' Shopping Carts

Put your trust in our stylish team, with these living room furniture picks

a bobbin stool, rattan coffee table, cabinet, boucle armchair, velvet accent chair, irregular shaped rug, spindle-back dining chair, jute rug
(Image credit: Various in Article)
Maya Glantz
By
published
in Features

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… for bargain-hunting living room furniture deal fanatics, that is. If you’re anything like our team of editors at Livingetc, you'll know that the best part of holiday season is all the armchair shopping you can do on Black Friday furniture deals.

And while we know that shopping the best sofa is not a half-hearted, impulsive, click-buy-while-half-asleep type purchase, if you are searching for that investment piece for your living room this sale season, know that we've picked the best deals from the best brands at the best prices.

Below, is our top 15. Our team of enviably stylish editors have listed what they want to grab for their living room setups in the Black Friday sales.

15 Furniture Deals Not To Miss This Black Friday

Floria Upholstered Chair
Floria Upholstered Chair

Price: $149.99 (inc. extra 40% off in cart)
Was: $499

This Post-Modernist-style upholstered chair could be straight out of Vladimir Kagan's 1980s Tripod Lounge Chair playbook (see that on 1st Dibs now). The fluidity of the structure lends it an alluringly curvaceous look that our Advice and Gardens editor Faiza Saqib can't get enough of: "Its shape is truly outstanding — I'd love a pair of these in my living room set at the perfect angle for conversation."

Plinth Coffee Table30% off
Plinth Coffee Table

Price: $2,936.50
Was: $4,195

Nothing screams luxury quite like a marble coffee table. Rich in texture and tone, this one is a beauty. Livingetc's UK editor Hugh Metcalf says, "This coffee table is the design that arguably started the trend for monolithic blocks in our living rooms — however, they generally retail beyond most people's budgets. With a hefty Black Friday discount like this I might be finally tempted to invest."

Alice Wood Stool
Alice Wood Stool

Price: $180
Was: $240

"I have been searching high and low for an antique milking stool to sit beside my sofa," says Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin. "The legs are the most important detail to me, and while I've been unlucky so far in my search, this more modern interpretation from McGee & Co is perfect, and I'm in love." With its vintage-inspired turned legs, and deep varnish (dark wood is going to be everywhere in 2025 — get ready), it's a beautiful piece.

Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Arc Cabinet With Adjustable Shelves Light Honey Finish
Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Arc Cabinet

Price: $278
Was: $398

"This style of mid-century-style, arched cabinet has been doing the rounds for some time — Anthropologie's Fern Ash model at nearly $2,500 is a great example. But why spend that much when you can get the look (and possibly customize it yourself) for a tenth of the price?" suggests Lucy Searle, Livingetc's Content Director. "Best of all, it's incredibly versatile, and useful in any room."

Garret Armchair in Mustard Velvet
Garret Armchair in Mustard Velvet

Price: $2,245
Was: $2,995

Interiors editor Emma has been looking for an accent chair to help pull together her living room scheme. "I want something that makes a statement, but is actually comfortable to sit in — you'd be surprised how many accent chairs aren't — and I think I've found it in this mustard velvet piece," she says. "It reminds me of the current croissant sofa trend, but in a size that will fit my smaller space."

Balboa Rattan Coffee Table30% off
Balboa Rattan Coffee Table

Price: $1,398
Was: $1,998

A circular coffee table encourages a sociable seating arrangement, and this is our favorite find. Constructed of solid beechwood and hand-wrapped in rattan, it offers an elevated boho vibe to your home. "I love the texture and the simplicity of its shape," says Shopping Editor Julia Demer. "It's the perfect balance of contemporary and farmhouse. Plus the shelf is super practical."

Fiama Pedestal Table47% off
Fiama Pedestal Table

Price: $92
Was: $175

"The bobble leg will never date," says Content Director for Audience, Lucy Searle, who has picked out this table to buy in this year's sales. "I love how it's in a very contemporary black, rather than a traditional wood finish, which means you can bring sinuous curves to a modern room, for a more intriguing scheme. I might be two or three and paint a couple in bolder colors to pep up my room's neutral scheme."

Shaw Floor Lamp (6220% off
Shaw Floor Lamp

Price: $239.20
Was: $299

Every living room needs a floor lamp or two (in case you haven't heard, we don't turn the 'big' lights on anymore), and this contemporary find has Ecommerce Director Lindsey Davis enthused: "It's modern thanks to its metal frame and industrial silhouette, but the linen shade softens it, meaning it could easily work in a range of different interior styles. I think it's going to sell out fast."

Oblong Rug20% off
Oblong Rug

Price: from $279
Was: from $349

Advice and Gardens Editor, Faiza Saqib loves this shapely oblong rug from West Elm. She says: “Defined by its unique lines and abstract appearance, this Oblong Rug is one piece I’m eyeing up this sale season. Available in a charming Alabaster hue (as well as Celadon and Green), this rug will look perfectly poised in my minimalist home. For me, it’s an ‘add to cart’ moment that's a total no-brainer.”

Kova Box Cushion Pit
Kova Box Cushion Pit

Price: $3,212
Was: $5,354

"I've been in the market for a new sofa for our family room — something super comfy and able to withstand the daily wear and tear of our family of four," explains our editor-in-chief, Jessica Cumberbatch-Anderson. "It has to be roomy, but also stylish. I love this trendy modular pit style that we can shift as needed." The innovative performance velvet material also makes it stain and liquid-resistant.

Meridian Furniture 177cream Waverly Collection Modern | Contemporary Bench With Solid Wood Rich Natural Finish, Luxurious Cream Boucle Fabric, 32
Contemporary Bench

Price: $259.24

Was: $ 316.85

Livingetc's UK Editor, Hugh Metcalf has picked out this chic, minimalist-style bench for his living room. “I’ve wanted this bench for ages, but they’ve recently started selling it on Amazon, at the best price I’ve seen, no less." says Hugh. "I also just saw it in a house tour by designer Brittny Smith and that confirmed it’s something I need in my life.” We love that marriage of cylindrical cushions and boucle upholstery.

Kalle Sculptural Oak Console
Kalle Sculptural Oak Console

Price: $899.95
Was: $1,098

This sculptural console is the perfect addition to an entryway. With a warm, oak finish, this table is neutral while remaining structurally intriguing. "You want to make a statement at your entryway, it's what sets the scene for the rest of your home," says Emma. "This sculptural oak console will do just that. It feels substantial, without being overpowering, and neutral without being boring."

Alfresco Dining Armchair Floor Model | Shoppe Amber Interiors
Alfresco Dining Armchair

Price: $380
Was: $800

Yes this is a dining chair, and yes this is a living room furniture sales round-up, but Lucy says she could easily see this piece styled as a cool accent chair in a contemporary living room. Style with a throw pillow, maybe even a sheepskin draped over the back, and you've got yourself a beautiful armchair that won't weigh down or disrupt the flow of the space, thanks to its slim silhouette.

Dorian Entryway Closet
Dorian Entryway Closet

Price: $4,870
Was: $7,495

"Timelessly elegant, this entryway closet is perfect for an apartment living room where a decent-sized entryway and storage for coats and shoes is totally lacking," says interiors writer Olivia Wolfe. Constructed from oak wood with olive ash burl drawers, and complete with a shoe rack, storage hooks and an adjustable shelf, it's equal parts functional and beautiful.

Harper Jute Rug by Jake Arnold
Harper Jute Rug by Jake Arnold

Price: $1701
Was: $2268

Global Brand Director, Sarah Spiteri, loves this richly textured jute rug by designer Jake Arnold. A contemporary spin on the traditional braided jute rug, it sports an eye-catching geometric grid pattern that adds depth and dimension to a room. "Jake Arnold brings his signature, luxurious yet earthy aesthetic to this collaboration," says Sarah.

TOPICS
Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Trainee writer

Maya is a freelance writer and Magazine Journalism master's student at City, University of London. Her undergraduate degree in History of Art at the University of Bristol helped form her interest in interior design and architecture. Maya is a lover of curved arches, green kitchens, and all things mid-century modern and can often be found scouring the web for vintage finds.

