Yes, It's Only September — But John Lewis' £30 Scalloped Seagrass Christmas Tree Skirt Is Going to Be What Everyone Buys This Year
Whether it's complementing a pared-back, Scandi-style or grounding your colorful, kitschy decorations, it works
I know what you're thinking, it's still only September. But the truth is Christmas is less than 100 days away, and decorations are already in stores, so if you decide to bury your head in the sand, you're simply going to miss the best things — starting with this Scalloped Seagrass Tree Skirt from John Lewis.
An oft-overlooked element when decorating a Christmas tree, you could think of a tree skirt the same way you would a rug in a room; it's the grounding detail that pulls the design together. That's why a natural, neutral option like this woven seagrass style works so well, while the subtle scalloped silhouette gives it just the right amount of interest to feel considered without detracting from your tree decorations.
Plus, I feel like tree skirts are a good piece to buy early when it comes to Christmas decorating ideas, particularly when you choose a style like this that doesn't lean traditionally 'Christmas', because who said you can't disguise an indoor pot behind a skirt year-round? Not me.
Woven around a wire frame, this tree skirt comes apart into two sections, so it's super easy to install and remove from the base of your tree. Plus, it hides the less desirable part of an artificial Christmas tree or the pot on a real tree, making it feel super design-y instead.
While tree skirts didn't start as an aesthetic thing — it was originally designed to catch the dripping wax from candles on the tree back in the 19th-century — today, they come in all different shapes, sizes, and materials, which means you can really make a statement depending on what you choose.
That's where I think natural materials like this style work best; they either complement a more pared-back, Scandi-style or ground glossier ornaments, metallic tinsels, and loud, kitschy decorations.
But John Lewis' style isn't the only way to do it. Below, I've found six other woven, organic-feeling tree skirts that will set the tone of your tree this Christmas (and beyond if you so feel).
Can't find a tree skirt you really like? Last year, we saw Christmas trees in pots in loads of the coolest peoples houses, so perhaps that is more the approach for you?
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Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.