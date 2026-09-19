I know what you're thinking, it's still only September. But the truth is Christmas is less than 100 days away, and decorations are already in stores, so if you decide to bury your head in the sand, you're simply going to miss the best things — starting with this Scalloped Seagrass Tree Skirt from John Lewis.

An oft-overlooked element when decorating a Christmas tree, you could think of a tree skirt the same way you would a rug in a room; it's the grounding detail that pulls the design together. That's why a natural, neutral option like this woven seagrass style works so well, while the subtle scalloped silhouette gives it just the right amount of interest to feel considered without detracting from your tree decorations.

Plus, I feel like tree skirts are a good piece to buy early when it comes to Christmas decorating ideas, particularly when you choose a style like this that doesn't lean traditionally 'Christmas', because who said you can't disguise an indoor pot behind a skirt year-round? Not me.

Everlands Scalloped Seagrass Tree Skirt £30 at John Lewis Woven around a wire frame, this tree skirt comes apart into two sections, so it's super easy to install and remove from the base of your tree. Plus, it hides the less desirable part of an artificial Christmas tree or the pot on a real tree, making it feel super design-y instead.



While tree skirts didn't start as an aesthetic thing — it was originally designed to catch the dripping wax from candles on the tree back in the 19th-century — today, they come in all different shapes, sizes, and materials, which means you can really make a statement depending on what you choose.

That's where I think natural materials like this style work best; they either complement a more pared-back, Scandi-style or ground glossier ornaments, metallic tinsels, and loud, kitschy decorations.

But John Lewis' style isn't the only way to do it. Below, I've found six other woven, organic-feeling tree skirts that will set the tone of your tree this Christmas (and beyond if you so feel).

John Lewis Slatted Wood Christmas Tree Skirt in Brown £25 at John Lewis For something a little more traditional, this slatted wood Christmas tree skirt is super eye-catching. I feel like it'd work perfectly in more modern schemes, but it also feels very Christmas if you want to really lean into the season. The White Company UK Seagrass Braided Tree Skirt £50 at The White Company The White Company is a the perfect place to go for pared-back, expensive-looking, elevated designs and this woven tree skirt is case in point. If you're looking for a style you could happily use year-round, this is my vote. Dunelm Checkerboard Woven Tree Skirt £22 at Dunelm I love, love, love this checkered woven tree skirt. It feels really playful, yet also taps into this natural, neutral aesthetic. Complement this style with some wildly colorful, kitsch-y ornaments. Ferm Living Drape Braided Tree Skirt in Natural £149 at ferm LIVING Once Ferm Living does it, you know it's cool. While it nods to the scallop silhouette of John Lewis' style, it's actually a much more organic wave, which feels really elevated. It's Copenhagen cool. Dunelm Scalloped Paper Rope Tree Skirt £22 at Dunelm For a slightly more affordable alternative to John Lewis' scalloped style, this Dunelm design is handcrafted from paper rope and has a white painted base that would work so well with an icy-style, frosted Christmas tree. Balsam Hill Star Woven Christmas Tree Collar £139 at Balsam Hill UK Balsam Hill is also the best when it comes to Christmas, and this star-shaped tree skirt feels like a more overt nod to the season than a scallop shape. It's handcrafted from water hyacinth, and you know it's going to last for years.

Can't find a tree skirt you really like? Last year, we saw Christmas trees in pots in loads of the coolest peoples houses, so perhaps that is more the approach for you?

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