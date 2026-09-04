This New Compact "V&A-Inspired" Sofa May Just Be One of John Lewis' Prettiest — It's Modern Heritage Done So Well
It feels like a prized antique find, just minus the stuffy smell
A month or so ago, I was invited to preview John Lewis' upcoming autumn/winter collection, and finally, the pieces I saw are starting to trickle into stores. The one I've been particularly excited about? John Lewis' new Oxford Sofa with its pretty box-pleated skirt and soft buttery yellow fabric. Tapping into the 'modern heritage' trend, John Lewis' head of home design, David Barrett, described the sofa as looking as though its been "pulled directly from the V&A archives," which felt bang on.
It speaks to John Lewis' history with textiles and traditional craftsmanship, too. Because what says craft quite like smart tailoring? "The box pleat skirt delivers that classic heritage silhouette, while the choice of fabric makes it versatile for today’s interiors," David shares. It feels like a prized antique find (minus the stuffy smell, of course), but certainly wouldn't feel out of place in a modern home, either. "By softening modern hard lines, it brings warmth, authenticity, and a lived-in elegance to contemporary living spaces," David adds.
Better yet, considering this John Lewis sofa is available as a 'snuggler', two- or three-seater (as well as a complementary footstool), it's perfect for compact spaces, while its high arms and backrest make it feel warm and comforting; this is a sofa that hugs you.
Shop John Lewis Oxford Sofa
If you have a slightly larger space, it's also available in a three-seater size. Delivery is currently within seven days for this 'mustard yellow' color, but you can also choose from 112 other fabrics (though that bumps up delivery to 12 weeks).
If you like the silhouette of John Lewis' Oxford Sofa but worry that the pleats might lean a little too traditional for your space, the Ashbourne Sofa feels similar, but in a more modern, pared-back style. I haven't seen or sat on it personally, but it looks good and is also usually available as a two-seater (with an option to add a sofa bed), though that's currently out of stock.
That said, if a sofa bed is a priority for you, don't wait for this style to come back in stock; there are plenty of other sofa beds at John Lewis that strike the best of both worlds.
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Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.