A month or so ago, I was invited to preview John Lewis' upcoming autumn/winter collection, and finally, the pieces I saw are starting to trickle into stores. The one I've been particularly excited about? John Lewis' new Oxford Sofa with its pretty box-pleated skirt and soft buttery yellow fabric. Tapping into the 'modern heritage' trend, John Lewis' head of home design, David Barrett, described the sofa as looking as though its been "pulled directly from the V&A archives," which felt bang on.

It speaks to John Lewis' history with textiles and traditional craftsmanship, too. Because what says craft quite like smart tailoring? "The box pleat skirt delivers that classic heritage silhouette, while the choice of fabric makes it versatile for today’s interiors," David shares. It feels like a prized antique find (minus the stuffy smell, of course), but certainly wouldn't feel out of place in a modern home, either. "By softening modern hard lines, it brings warmth, authenticity, and a lived-in elegance to contemporary living spaces," David adds.

Better yet, considering this John Lewis sofa is available as a 'snuggler', two- or three-seater (as well as a complementary footstool), it's perfect for compact spaces, while its high arms and backrest make it feel warm and comforting; this is a sofa that hugs you.

John Lewis Oxford Medium 2 Seater Sofa in Mustard Yellow £1,849 at John Lewis



Image 1 of 2 The pretty pleated sofa has plenty of old-world charm. (Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin) It's part of a wider 'Heritage' collection that feels like prized antiques, but new. (Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Shop John Lewis Oxford Sofa

John Lewis Oxford Large 3 Seater Sofa in Mustard Yellow £1,949 at John Lewis If you have a slightly larger space, it's also available in a three-seater size. Delivery is currently within seven days for this 'mustard yellow' color, but you can also choose from 112 other fabrics (though that bumps up delivery to 12 weeks). John Lewis Oxford Snuggler in Mustard Yellow £1,649 at John Lewis The single 'snuggler' size is also so sweet; its high arms and back make it look (and I imagine feel) like a comforting hug. I could see this style in a nursery or kids' room, or two styled opposite a more modern sofa, too. John Lewis Oxford Footstool £699 at John Lewis You can also get a matching Oxford Footstool — also available in 112 different fabrics (price dependent). While you can match it to your sofa, I'd recommend a complementary color so things aren't too matchy-matchy.

"It would anchor a room wrapped in bold floral wallpaper just as effortlessly as it sits against clean, neutral walls," says David. (Image credit: John Lewis)

If you like the silhouette of John Lewis' Oxford Sofa but worry that the pleats might lean a little too traditional for your space, the Ashbourne Sofa feels similar, but in a more modern, pared-back style. I haven't seen or sat on it personally, but it looks good and is also usually available as a two-seater (with an option to add a sofa bed), though that's currently out of stock.

John Lewis Ashbourne Large 3 Seater Sofa in Olive Green £1,699 at John Lewis

That said, if a sofa bed is a priority for you, don't wait for this style to come back in stock; there are plenty of other sofa beds at John Lewis that strike the best of both worlds.

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