I Spotted a Few of My Favorite Houseplants on Sale — And I Can't Wait to Fill My Home With Epic Greenery

Houseplants bring a touch of beauty, grace, elegance, and breathtaking foliage into a home. As a new plant parent myself, I can honestly say they are worth every penny. From the fabulous fiddle fig to the pretty parlor palm, the selection of fine, colorful plants is endless.

There are many popular houseplants to choose from, which is why I've decided to make your life a little easier and find some of the best deals with the most luxurious plants that will bring leafy greens and good energy into your home.

From the living room to the bedroom, and the entryway adorned by holiday decor — here are my top nine picks for beautiful, elegant, and truly unstoppable plants that will bring a touch of nature indoors.

Luscious Living Room Foliage

(Image credit: Future)

It's time to bring beauty and foliage into your space. Who doesn't love an indoor plant that makes a room look expensive? The living room is often an area for hosting gatherings and special nights with family and friends — so it's natural to want to create a positive atmosphere, and plants do just that.

Decorating with plants can be quite special, so here are my top three living room plant picks that will bring color and character to your home.

Costa Farms ZZ Plant View at Amazon Price: $20.76

Was: $24.59 Known as one of the best houseplants for beginners, the ZZ Plant — Zamioculcas zamiifolia in the plant world — makes for the perfect living room plant. Native to Central Africa, the ZZ plant is hardy and can cope with difficult conditions. It's easy to grow, and best of all, this blooming flower pot features a drainage hole that promotes healthy plant growth and development. Monstera Deliciosa (Swiss Cheese Plant) View at Fast Growing Trees Price: $53.95

Was: $57.95 This Feng Shui living room plant will certainly brighten your space and grace it with unforgettable foliage. The Monstera Deliciosa, also known as the Swiss Cheese Plant, is famous for its unique leaves and bold appearance with its heart-shaped glossy leaves. Native to the tropical rainforests, this exotic plant will create an ambiance unlike any other in your living area. Costa Farms Fiddle Leaf Fig Ficus View at Walmart Price: $38.50

Was: $47 This high-maintenance houseplant is totally worth the investment. It may be a diva but it's one with a beauty that is truly ravishing. Native to West Africa, the abundant fiddle leaf fig will bring a tropical, exotic feel into your home with its large leaves and outstanding foliage.

Bedroom Beauties

(Image credit: Alicia Taylor. Design and styling: Kerrie-Ann Jones)

Bedroom plant ideas just got a little more exciting. Adding plants into your bedroom will certainly bring in good energy and a fresher take to a space. It's also a great way to decorate your space of slumber even if you are working with a small bedroom.

Enticing Entryway

(Image credit: Kaitlin Green)

The entryway will be the first thing family, friends, and guests will see, so bringing in plants full of character and foliage will be the perfect way to greet people.

Here are my top entryway picks that will complement and elevate an entryway.

Costa Farms Money Tree View at Amazon Price: $28.85

Was: $33.99 Money Trees are unique, tall indoor plants that certainly make a statement. Native to Central and South America, the finely intertwined body of this plant makes for a unique and alluring houseplant. It's a low-maintenance indoor tree that does not need direct light and can thrive under artificial light. If you overwater this plant, don't worry as it will continue to grow beautifully. Sansevieria Zeylanica Snake Plant View at Lively Root Price: $32.25

Was: $43 Known as one of the best succulents for indoors, the snake plant is said to remove bad luck and energy from the home. Native to West and West Central Africa, this verticle-growing plant thrives in bright indirect light and survives tough conditions due to its drought-tolerant properties. Its charming presence will greet your guests with much good luck and positivity. Giant Bird of Paradise Lively Root Price: $32.25

Was: $43 Whether you're a new plant parent or adding to your collection, plant trends are a must, and the latest one calling out to us is the ever-so-abundant bird of paradise. Native to Southern Africa, this heavenly bloom will bring a tropical feel into your entryway. It can thrive under bright, direct sunlight — so be sure to give it some sun during the day.

What Our Editors Love About Houseplants

(Image credit: Alamy / Olga Peshkova)

So, are plants really worth the investment? Yes, they are! Aside from their adoring green nature and bright leaves, houseplants are a great way to decorate your home effortlessly while also tending to something your care for.

Livingetc's Interior Editor Emma Breislin says: "Considering I rent an apartment, there are a lot of design details that I (begrudgingly) can't change. My best styling secret for covering up a scuff on the wall, an ugly outlet, or awkward corner? Cover it in plants."

Emma continues: "They bring life and depth to a room, and their leafy foliage can mask even the most hideous of flaws. Trail a vine along messy cables and cords, hang a plant to hide wallpaper you don't like, or style a potted tree in front of a stark white wall to soften it."

"Plants are such an easy win when designing your home," Social Media Editor Abla Fahmi notes. "Effortlessly add a lively energy and natural element to the space while incorporating some much subtle coloring."