I Spotted a Few of My Favorite Houseplants on Sale — And I Can't Wait to Fill My Home With Epic Greenery
The sales are now on, and these lush plants are a must-have in your home. So, what are you waiting for? It's time to add to cart!
Houseplants bring a touch of beauty, grace, elegance, and breathtaking foliage into a home. As a new plant parent myself, I can honestly say they are worth every penny. From the fabulous fiddle fig to the pretty parlor palm, the selection of fine, colorful plants is endless.
There are many popular houseplants to choose from, which is why I've decided to make your life a little easier and find some of the best deals with the most luxurious plants that will bring leafy greens and good energy into your home.
From the living room to the bedroom, and the entryway adorned by holiday decor — here are my top nine picks for beautiful, elegant, and truly unstoppable plants that will bring a touch of nature indoors.
Luscious Living Room Foliage
It's time to bring beauty and foliage into your space. Who doesn't love an indoor plant that makes a room look expensive? The living room is often an area for hosting gatherings and special nights with family and friends — so it's natural to want to create a positive atmosphere, and plants do just that.
Decorating with plants can be quite special, so here are my top three living room plant picks that will bring color and character to your home.
Price: $20.76
Was: $24.59
Known as one of the best houseplants for beginners, the ZZ Plant — Zamioculcas zamiifolia in the plant world — makes for the perfect living room plant. Native to Central Africa, the ZZ plant is hardy and can cope with difficult conditions. It's easy to grow, and best of all, this blooming flower pot features a drainage hole that promotes healthy plant growth and development.
Price: $53.95
Was: $57.95
This Feng Shui living room plant will certainly brighten your space and grace it with unforgettable foliage. The Monstera Deliciosa, also known as the Swiss Cheese Plant, is famous for its unique leaves and bold appearance with its heart-shaped glossy leaves. Native to the tropical rainforests, this exotic plant will create an ambiance unlike any other in your living area.
Price: $38.50
Was: $47
This high-maintenance houseplant is totally worth the investment. It may be a diva but it's one with a beauty that is truly ravishing. Native to West Africa, the abundant fiddle leaf fig will bring a tropical, exotic feel into your home with its large leaves and outstanding foliage.
Bedroom Beauties
Bedroom plant ideas just got a little more exciting. Adding plants into your bedroom will certainly bring in good energy and a fresher take to a space. It's also a great way to decorate your space of slumber even if you are working with a small bedroom.
Price: $22.04
Was: $26.98
This has to be my favorite houseplant. I have my very own special Parlor Palm, a lovely purchase I made that I do not regret. I often place this beauty in my favorite home corner and adore it. Also known as a pet-friendly houseplant, the parlor palm will undoubtedly fill the home with elegance — which is why I love it so much. Native to Southern Mexico, this luxurious plant is easy to care for and great for indoor plant corners in the bedroom.
Price: $19.15
Was: $22.87
Did you know that a golden pothos plant could help you sleep better? Bringing Feng Shui and a calm feeling into the home, this plant is known for improving energy within a room. Native to the Soloman Islands, this pothos — or Devil's Ivy — will draw in a sense of serenity and stillness. It's charming appeal fits in perfectly within the bedroom space and will look great placed on a bedside table.
Price: $23.97
Was: $28.16
For indoor plants that flower all year round, the peace lily is a special little addition. Native to Mexico, tropical America, Malesia, and islands of the western Pacific — this beautiful bloom will bring an aura of calmness into your bedroom. Also known as one of the best houseplants that clean the air, this plant will bring freshness and cleanliness into your space. It's low maintenance with a big personality and we are here for it.
Enticing Entryway
The entryway will be the first thing family, friends, and guests will see, so bringing in plants full of character and foliage will be the perfect way to greet people.
Here are my top entryway picks that will complement and elevate an entryway.
Price: $28.85
Was: $33.99
Money Trees are unique, tall indoor plants that certainly make a statement. Native to Central and South America, the finely intertwined body of this plant makes for a unique and alluring houseplant. It's a low-maintenance indoor tree that does not need direct light and can thrive under artificial light. If you overwater this plant, don't worry as it will continue to grow beautifully.
Price: $32.25
Was: $43
Known as one of the best succulents for indoors, the snake plant is said to remove bad luck and energy from the home. Native to West and West Central Africa, this verticle-growing plant thrives in bright indirect light and survives tough conditions due to its drought-tolerant properties. Its charming presence will greet your guests with much good luck and positivity.
Price: $32.25
Was: $43
Whether you're a new plant parent or adding to your collection, plant trends are a must, and the latest one calling out to us is the ever-so-abundant bird of paradise. Native to Southern Africa, this heavenly bloom will bring a tropical feel into your entryway. It can thrive under bright, direct sunlight — so be sure to give it some sun during the day.
What Our Editors Love About Houseplants
So, are plants really worth the investment? Yes, they are! Aside from their adoring green nature and bright leaves, houseplants are a great way to decorate your home effortlessly while also tending to something your care for.
Livingetc's Interior Editor Emma Breislin says: "Considering I rent an apartment, there are a lot of design details that I (begrudgingly) can't change. My best styling secret for covering up a scuff on the wall, an ugly outlet, or awkward corner? Cover it in plants."
Emma continues: "They bring life and depth to a room, and their leafy foliage can mask even the most hideous of flaws. Trail a vine along messy cables and cords, hang a plant to hide wallpaper you don't like, or style a potted tree in front of a stark white wall to soften it."
"Plants are such an easy win when designing your home," Social Media Editor Abla Fahmi notes. "Effortlessly add a lively energy and natural element to the space while incorporating some much subtle coloring."
Faiza is the Advice & Gardens Editor at Livingetc. To further her skills, she is currently taking on the 'Gardening in America' course with the American Horticultural Society (AHS). Faiza previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and Interior design is a space she has been interested in for quite some time and as she blossoms in this field, she will continue to further her skills in design and gardening. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.
